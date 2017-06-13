Russian Cyber Hacks On US Electoral System Far Wider Than Previously Known (bloomberg.com) 65
An anonymous reader shares a Bloomberg article: Russia's cyberattack on the U.S. electoral system before Donald Trump's election was far more widespread than has been publicly revealed, including incursions into voter databases and software systems in almost twice as many states as previously reported. In Illinois, investigators found evidence that cyber intruders tried to delete or alter voter data. The hackers accessed software designed to be used by poll workers on Election Day, and in at least one state accessed a campaign finance database. Details of the wave of attacks, in the summer and fall of 2016, were provided by three people with direct knowledge of the U.S. investigation into the matter. In all, the Russian hackers hit systems in a total of 39 states, one of them said. The scope and sophistication so concerned Obama administration officials that they took an unprecedented step -- complaining directly to Moscow over a modern-day "red phone." In October, two of the people said, the White House contacted the Kremlin on the back channel to offer detailed documents of what it said was Russia's role in election meddling and to warn that the attacks risked setting off a broader conflict.
Re: But, her emails! (Score:2, Funny)
Nothing can forgive the horror she inflicted on the american people by running her own personal email server!!!
Re: (Score:3)
To be fair, Clinton did have an unsecured Exchange server hanging on the public Internet, and her lieutenant John Podesta fell for the world's dumbest phishing scam... I mean, c'mon.
(note: I voted Libertarian and live in the People's Republic of Oregon, so I have no dog in this fight and could not have possibly affected the results. That said...)
As for the dreaded hax0rz TFA details, how come during the election season Obama said, flat-out and public, that there was no interference going on and that everyth
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Two reasons. A) it would have created confusion and panic in our voting system as to whether votes were being correctly recorded (with electronic voting we don't know, but that's another issue) and B) it would have given another excuse for the con artist to claim the election was being rigged (though you'll note he never said which way it was being rigged).
but
Re: (Score:2)
If there's something we need to know, publish it and stand behind it (with your names and titles) already. This dribble of whispers from the shadows is why most people treat the "Russians hacked the election" stories with a healthy does of suspicion.
Re: And? (Score:2, Insightful)
How can you tell either way without an investigation?
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
You don't hack the ballot, you use propaganda to influence voters.
You mean just like politicians do?
Re: (Score:3)
You don't hack the ballot, you use propaganda to influence voters.
You mean just like politicians do?
...and media corporations, and special interest groups, and political parties, and talk radio jocks, and co-workers, and advertisers (to an extent), and even private corporations (again, to an extent), and...
Re: (Score:1)
Tinfoil hat and crazy talk time
Well, they had a list of all employees with access to the vote tabulation equipment. they could have found a handful in each state that were both poor and hardcore trump supporters and offered them both money and a chance for their guy to win in exchange for plugging in this USB stick to some of the machines...
now do i think that actually happened? oh god no, the amount of time and planning that would take for something with a pretty high risk of failure would be totally insan
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
And people keep berating me when I tell them that it doesn't matter which branch of The Party wins.
Seriously, the whole shit in the US smells more and more like the democracy theater they had in the Soviet states. Some countries there allowed you to actually vote for different candidates. Yes, really. They even had some parties to offer a puppet show of democracy (quite literally so). But in the end, they all stood for exactly the same. Maybe you could hear some sort of nuance on this or that topic, but in
'russians' (Score:2)
Re: 'russians' (Score:2)
Only 39 states? With thousands of attacks per minute on your garden-variety server? That's a weirdly specific number.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Every server gets constantly "attacked."
Make the data public and let us examine it.
As of right now it's like Dan Rather saying he has evidence that George Bush's basically did a poor job in the National Guard and it comes out that the evidence was manufactured. (Memos, that were supposed to be from the 1970s, were written in Microsoft Word. OOOPS)
We would never had known that Rather and his crew were lying if they hadn't released the memos.
Now they've
Re: (Score:1)
But as long (Score:2)
as the Orange Clown didn't order it, it's all FINE right?
Re: (Score:2)
Does it really matter whether the wig or the plastic doll did it? Turd sandwich or giant douche (and you may even choose who is who), does it matter?
Be honest.
Re: (Score:2)
You should read up on classical conditioning, specifically learned helplessness [wikipedia.org]. There's already enough 'bad' when it comes to voting. Electronic voting doesn't work. Hand counting is inaccurate. There's a disillusion about whether or not a person's vote really matters since elections are based on this screwed up electoral college system - where a chosen few (compared to the general public) can decide who leads.
There have been activists and those speaking up, sure... but until our elected officials actually
Re: (Score:2)
We are talking about a nation that had the choice between a buffoon and a slimy eel that made Nixon look like a honest person, decided for the buffoon who is now pretty much telling the whole world and everyone who wants to listen anything and everything he does outside of what time he sits on the can, the country is fighting wars it cannot win (and probably there also isn't anyone left who really wants to), you're on the brink of a civil war (and if you keep pushing more and more people into poverty, it's
Double Down (Score:2, Insightful)
When at first you don't succeed, double down!
We've been hearing, non-stop for almost a year, about "Russians Hacked the Election!", without a single shred of evidence, except from "unnamed sources" and shit. When we have the source (WikiLeaks) telling us
... it wasn't the Russians or any state actor.
It was the Russians that caused Hillary's medical problems
It was the Russians that caused Hillary Campaign to ignore the Rust Belt
It was the Russians that caused Hillary and the DNC to conspire to rig the Primar
Re: Double Down (Score:1)
Whatever you say comrade.
Re: (Score:1)
They voted for Hillary. millions more than for Trump.
Re: (Score:1)
If you voted for either Hillary or Trump you are stupid. Both are clowns.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
You do realize it's possible to simultaneously think that
Obama's Response: I Told Putin to ‘Cut It Ou (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And this is only half of it (Score:5, Insightful)
And this is only half of the story. Read this [time.com], this [nytimes.com], and this [cnn.com]...and you might begin to understand the breadth and the scope of what Russia is doing online. The Kremlin has built an entire industry manned by thousands, whose sole purpose is to get online and sew chaos, confusion, and doubt. They are why, when you discuss any issue that reflects poorly on Russia on any major website, you get marginalized and bombarded with talking points.
There are conservatives who mirror the Kremlin's message, but these buildings filled with thousands of paid trolls are the originals and the instigators. This is not a game, read the Times story above and you will see the real world consequences; Russia can create fake hysteria in America, made up disasters, and form political causes out of the ether which sway American policy in the direction they like. Russia, right this very second, and since 2014, and into the future--is at war with you, with me, with every Conservative and every Democrat and every Independent--and they don't care at all what you want. They care what 1 man wants, and what he wants is to say fuck you and your country.
Summary (Score:2)
The Kremlin has built an entire industry manned by thousands, whose sole purpose is to get online and sew chaos, confusion, and doubt.
So what you are saying is Russia has built a Shadow 4-Chan.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
The Times article literally describes a real world hoax fabricated by Russia that you can look up [wikipedia.org] and verify yourself on Wikipedia, in local news stories, wherever you'd like. It also has a sit down interview with a troll who worked in one of these buildings, outside of the building itself--followed by an interview with one of the 'editors' of the Kremlin's fake news outlets that employ these trolls. So let me say this, whether you're a troll yourself or a skeptic who's been duped, it doesn't matter--the tr
*people with direct knowledge* (Score:1)
Uh huh...
I guess we're going to keep on hearing this 'birther' crap for the next four years at least.
"Tried to delete or alter voter data" (Score:2)
In any case, I guess that all these systems include a quite powerful logging sub-system recording each single modification; or even better: they don't allow modifications at all. So, even in the unrealistic scenario of anyone actually modifying voting informati
make friends not war (Score:2)
Sounds like it's time for better security in the computerized part of the voting system. Even if the Russian government, as opposed to just individual hackers who might even be spoofing a Russian government IP address for reasons, really is behind this so what? It's not any kind of real attack. If you are advocating that we try to hack their own insecure internet-facing computer systems go for it. Would love to see someone other than Putin or a Putin clone get elected next time. I'm not even convinced this
Blockchain? (Score:2)