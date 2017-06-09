AT&T Uses Forced Arbitration To Overcharge Customers, Senators Say (arstechnica.com) 39
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Five Democratic US senators allege that AT&T's use of forced arbitration clauses has helped the company charge higher prices than the ones it advertises to customers. The senators pointed to a CBS News investigation that described "more than 4,000 complaints against AT&T and [subsidiary] DirecTV related to deals, promotions and overcharging in the past two years." But customers have little recourse because they are forced to settle disputes with AT&T in arbitration, according to Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), and Edward Markey (D-Mass.). "Forced arbitration provisions in telecommunications contracts erode Americans' ability to seek justice in the courts by forcing them into a privatized system that is inherently biased in favor of providers and which offers virtually no way to challenge a biased outcome," the senators wrote in a letter yesterday to AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson. "Forced arbitration requires consumers to sign away their constitutional right to hold providers accountable in court just to access modern-day essentials like mobile phone, Internet, and pay-TV services." Forced arbitration provisions such as AT&T's also "include a class action waiver; language which strips consumers of the right to band together with other consumers to challenge a provider's widespread wrongdoing," they wrote.
forced arbitration for consumers.. (Score:2)
..is stupid to allow.
anyone knows that. only americans don't.
Re:forced arbitration for consumers.. (Score:5, Insightful)
The americans who are allowing this to happen (politicians) have to be getting something out of it. The rest of us have little opportunity to avoid it.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, at least it sounds like those politicians are starting to have had enough and are pushing back. MAYBE they were simply ridiculously naive and thought the providers were going to be honest and honorable in arbitration, because that has ever happened before.
Re: (Score:2)
And besides, the "International Decade of ME, Al Franken" expired sometime in the 1990s (Obscure Saturday Night Live reference. . .
.)
Re: (Score:2)
a republican concept; deny regular people any rights, keep them in fear of big corps and slowly erode what little rights they have left.
BIG BUSINESS is all that matters to them.
and they forget that the other half of the population is NOT in the business ownership 'club' and does not benefit from the 'give the ruling class everything they ask for, and more shit.
did you notice only D's were fighting this?
no, both sides are not equally bad. not by a long shot.
Enforcable? (Score:4, Interesting)
There are many common contract clauses that courts have found to be unenforceable. Arbitration-only and class-action-blocking clauses both seem like prime candidates to be found unenforceable.
Is there any case law along those lines?
Re: (Score:2)
Nothing about "overload" has made it that way. Judges have simply sided with corporations. They don't care about the erosion of individual rights.
Re: (Score:2)
No clue about federal laws but some states have laws that guarantee a persons right to a court in both civil and criminal matters. These type contracts are not used in those states.
Re: (Score:1)
No clue about federal laws but some states have laws that guarantee a persons right to a court in both civil and criminal matters. These type contracts are not used in those states.
Federal law supersedes state laws. Federal law FAVORS arbitration. So that doesn't actually work.
See, for example Ruszala v. Brookdale Living, 1 A.3d 806, 415 N.J. Super. 272 (Super. Ct. App. Div. 2010) (where the NJ legislature tried to limit forced arbitration in nursing home contracts via state law, and the New Jersey Appellate Division, a state court, held the New Jersey violated the Federal Arbitration Act).
Re: (Score:2)
California lost that argument in the Supreme Court (DirecTV vs. Imburgia - 2015).
Re: (Score:2)
There was a 2015 Supreme Court ruling* that specifically addressed this, with arbitration, involved DirectTV, and a DirectTV clause that said "except where overruled by State". They ruled that Federal Law overruled California's** AND thus the exception clause in DirectTV's contract!!!
When it comes to Telecoms it's been extremely rare in the past 30 years that the politicians don't favor big business. Telecoms hate state by state regulations... unless it protects them against competition.
We had a very brie
Re: (Score:2)
The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in 2015 (DirecTV vs. Imburgia) that arbitration clauses in consumer contracts were binding, even above state law go the contrary.
Re: (Score:1)
I can't imagine they can stop you from taking them to small claims court since it's your right.
I had to sue Ebay/Paypay once since they un-fairely ruled against a buyer that filed a refund claim for an item he received and I proved I sent.
Ebay's lawyer called me and said I had to take them to California court (in user agreement). I lived in Ontario, Canada and just laughed at him. In the end they settled out of court and paid my money back + court fees.
Re: (Score:2)
If you are attempting civil remedies for fraud then youa re stuck with arbitration, but if you are trying to get criminal then you need the state AG to go after them, and good luck unless you are in a liberal state.
AT&T is the devils anus (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The keyword was modern-day essentials. Sure you might survive without, but good luck finding a new job in this day and age without at least a cell phone and proper internet.
Their logo is the Death Star. What do you expect? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
So you are going with stigginit, because you dont like Franken screw the customers who are being cheated...
Who knew arbitration would be exploited? Everyone. (Score:2)
Fix the damned court system... (Score:2)
I'm sure that arbitration can be abused. However, until the US fixes its damned court system, companies have no choice but to insist on this.
Personal example: I used to run a small company that produced a niche ERP system. Our Swiss attorney told us: Whatever you do, never sell to a customer in the US." We made one exception. We sold the system to a small organization that was just determined it was what they needed. A few months later, for reasons we were not privy to, the company fired someone who was a m
Re: (Score:2)
Forced arbitration would not have helped you there because your contract was with the company not the lady...
In addition in cases of frivolous cases the party does have to pay legal expenses of the other side.
Bunch of idiots. (Score:2)
The problem is with corruption, not arbitration (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is how do you get a buisness to fix their abusive practices if you cannot group together. Grouping together for 1 case is more cost effective for both parties then not, but the business does not want to fix abusive practices that would be brought to light by group arbitration so they ban it.
How is it even possible (Score:2)
If it's a constitutional right, then wouldn't it be illegal for AT&T to ask clients to sign it away? Why would that even hold in court?
"You signed a paper saying you are not human, therefore the court does not recognize you as a human being anymore." is as stupid as this thing.
Re: (Score:2)
No. You cannot have your rights taken from you, but you CAN give them away if you so desire, but it only affects that agreement. So your analogy would be more like:
"You signed a paper saying you are not human, therefore the COMPANY does not recognize you as a human being anymore.". The court and other companies would still be required to recognize you as a human, but you agreed not to be in regards to the first company.
Should be a chocie (Score:2)
Contracts should NOT be allowed to block both personal court cases and class actions.
I.E. If you require arbitration, then you must allow class actions. If you block class actions, then you can not require arbitration.
Also, all arbitrators should be required to participate in some kind of YELP like ranking system, allowing the suer to have SOME idea of how the arbitrator works, because the contract writer surely did research on them before they picked them.
CBS News is reliable again? (Score:1)
The news article quoted in the summary found over 4,000 COMPLAINTS that AT&T had used arbitration to overcharge. It does not tell us how many of those complaints it actually verified. The only evidence they offered that arbitration is biased is that o