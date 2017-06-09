AT&T Uses Forced Arbitration To Overcharge Customers, Senators Say (arstechnica.com) 23
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Five Democratic US senators allege that AT&T's use of forced arbitration clauses has helped the company charge higher prices than the ones it advertises to customers. The senators pointed to a CBS News investigation that described "more than 4,000 complaints against AT&T and [subsidiary] DirecTV related to deals, promotions and overcharging in the past two years." But customers have little recourse because they are forced to settle disputes with AT&T in arbitration, according to Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), and Edward Markey (D-Mass.). "Forced arbitration provisions in telecommunications contracts erode Americans' ability to seek justice in the courts by forcing them into a privatized system that is inherently biased in favor of providers and which offers virtually no way to challenge a biased outcome," the senators wrote in a letter yesterday to AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson. "Forced arbitration requires consumers to sign away their constitutional right to hold providers accountable in court just to access modern-day essentials like mobile phone, Internet, and pay-TV services." Forced arbitration provisions such as AT&T's also "include a class action waiver; language which strips consumers of the right to band together with other consumers to challenge a provider's widespread wrongdoing," they wrote.
forced arbitration for consumers.. (Score:2)
..is stupid to allow.
anyone knows that. only americans don't.
The americans who are allowing this to happen (politicians) have to be getting something out of it. The rest of us have little opportunity to avoid it.
Well, at least it sounds like those politicians are starting to have had enough and are pushing back. MAYBE they were simply ridiculously naive and thought the providers were going to be honest and honorable in arbitration, because that has ever happened before.
There are many common contract clauses that courts have found to be unenforceable. Arbitration-only and class-action-blocking clauses both seem like prime candidates to be found unenforceable.
Is there any case law along those lines?
No clue about federal laws but some states have laws that guarantee a persons right to a court in both civil and criminal matters. These type contracts are not used in those states.
If you are attempting civil remedies for fraud then youa re stuck with arbitration, but if you are trying to get criminal then you need the state AG to go after them, and good luck unless you are in a liberal state.
The keyword was modern-day essentials. Sure you might survive without, but good luck finding a new job in this day and age without at least a cell phone and proper internet.
So you are going with stigginit, because you dont like Franken screw the customers who are being cheated...
Who knew arbitration would be exploited? Everyone. (Score:2)
I'm sure that arbitration can be abused. However, until the US fixes its damned court system, companies have no choice but to insist on this.
Personal example: I used to run a small company that produced a niche ERP system. Our Swiss attorney told us: Whatever you do, never sell to a customer in the US." We made one exception. We sold the system to a small organization that was just determined it was what they needed. A few months later, for reasons we were not privy to, the company fired someone who was a m
