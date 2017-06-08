Former FBI Director Admitted He Was the Source Of At Least One Leak To the Press (theoutline.com) 65
Shortly after his dismissal as head of the FBI, James Comey authorized "a close friend" to leak the contents of his memos to the press in order to prompt a special counsel investigation, he said today. From a report: Former FBI Director James Comey testified that he asked a friend, a law professor at Columbia University, to leak details of his dinner with the President to The New York Times, including the claim that the President asked Comey to drop the investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn's contacts with Russian officials. Comey kept meticulous memos of all of his interactions with Trump, and he gave that memo to a friend to pass it along to the Times in order to spark a special investigation. "You considered this not a document of the government, but your own personal document that you could share with the media as you want to?" Senator Roy Blunt asked Comey. "Correct," Comey replied. "I understood this to be my recollection recorded of my conversation with the President. As a private citizen, I felt free to share that. I thought it very important to get it out." Edward Snowden tweeted, "It seems the [former] FBI Director agrees: sometimes the only moral decision is to break the rules."
How was this not already common knowledge? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Also made clear was the fact that the memos weren't classified, and they were deliberately written to not contain information that was classified, so that they specifically could be made public if the FBI needed to defend itself against charges of what Comey perceived to be a White House attempt to influence an investigation.
Comparing this to the leaking of classified information is silly and bordering on clickbait. And what the heck is this crappy site that Slashdot is linking to as its article source?
Re: (Score:2)
This. I'm surprised this comes as news to anyone.
Stop the Wordpresses! (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:1)
And people wonder if he should have been fired.
Re: (Score:3)
I first met then-President-Elect Trump on Friday, January 6 in a conference room at Trump Tower in New York. I was there with other Intelligence Community (IC) leaders to brief him and his new national security team on the findings of an IC assessment concerning Russian efforts to interfere in the election. At the conclusion of that briefing, I remained alone with the President- Elect to brief him on some personally sensitive aspects of the information assembled during the assessment.
The IC leadership thought it important, for a variety of reasons, to alert the incoming President to the existence of this material, even though it was salacious and unverified. Among those reasons were: (1) we knew the media was about to publicly report the material and we believed the IC should not keep knowledge of the material and its imminent release from the President-Elect; and (2) to the extent there was some effort to compromise an incoming President, we could blunt any such effort with a defensive briefing.
Re: (Score:3)
That angle isn't going anywhere.
Re: (Score:2)
Don't take my word for it, or CNN's or Fox's or anyone else. It's a five minute read.
https://www.intelligence.senat... [senate.gov]
Re: (Score:2)
So they are accusing Trump of talking in a manner that might be considered pressuring the FBI to stop an investigation that he had been told was based on salicious and unverified information.
No. Not even close. You're either completely confused or trolling. The investigation that Trump tried to stop had nothing to do with the "salacious and unverified" material. One case was Flynn misrepresenting his contact with the Russians. The other case has to do with alleged pee pee tapes. The only thing they have in common are the words "Russia" and "Trump".
That angle isn't going anywhere.
That part you got right, but only because it's a ludicrous angle of your own creation.
There is a difference (Score:1)
Comey's memos were intentionally unclassified. The same can't be said of Snowden's leak.
I don't think Comey actually broke any rules.
Re: (Score:2)
Not to defend, or attack Comey, his notes were a kind of "Diary" and not property of the US Government. As such, the Government has no jurisdiction over those notes.
The biggest problem I see so far, is that the MSM has totally discredited itself terribly, to the breaking point (IMHO) in its mishandling of information and continuing attacks on Trump, even when there is no "there" there.
Look I get that Trump is kind of an ass. But going over the top, and making shit up isn't helping your (MSM / Trump Hater's)
Re: (Score:2)
I disagree. There's pretty much of "there" there. Comey just declared under oath that Trump asked him to drop an investigation of Flynn.
Re: (Score:2)
Comey also just declared under oath that the former head of the DOJ directly interfered in his investigation. [circa.com] On top of that Comey also said there was no investigation into Trump regarding Russia. [washingtonexaminer.com] And the actual testimony didn't say that Trump asked him to drop the Flynn investigation. [nypost.com] He asked for it to "go away" he didn't order him to stop it. That wording is the difference, you can try and split hairs however you want but all this actually did was implicate the previous administration in subverting
Re: (Score:2)
Which Comey didn't do. Comey does not have the memos, and did not leak the memos. He leaked a description of their contents. Which was made very clear during the hearing, where he stated that he hopes that the FBI gives the investigation the actual memos.
For your argument to work, you'd need to be arguin
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
It wasn't and I don't.
Whether you're just some Putinbot or just a pathetic alt-right basement dweller, the time has come, whether or not any of this rises to the level of "high crimes and misdemeanors" to label Trump what he is; corrupt and careless, and pretty fucking stupid as well.
Re: (Score:2)
The only snowflakes I see are the pathetic alt right trolls
Re: (Score:2)
"Waaaah, someone is saying something mean about my president, waaaaah! He's saying that it looks more and more like obstruction of justice and treason and that that several people involved in the campaign and administration already have grand juries against them while the investigation expands every several weeks to include new persons of interest as investigation keeps turning up new evidence of wrongdoing, waaaaah! Somebody stop the big mean liberal, he's hurting my feelings!"
Re: (Score:2)
No actually the press reports that make the claim Comey implicated the president or anybody other than Flynn in his testimony are what he's going to call fake news... And he will be RIGHT... How do I know? I just listened to the whole open session first hand on CSPAN radio, I heard every question asked and every answer given. There was nothing new here, except that Comey is the one who leaked his own memo...
IF you hear that Comey's words somehow implicate anybody in the Trump administration or campaign
Bull (Score:4, Insightful)
No rules were broken. The documents were completely unclassified, and he was fully within his rights to release them. The only mistake is calling it a "leak".
Re: (Score:2)
Tag it "clickbait". Basically, Comey transferred information he was legally and ethically allowed to transfer in a situation where it seemed the best course to protect the integrity of the investigation and minimize the damages. Someone is making a big deal about releasing previously-unreleased information.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No. You need a public declaration, which is what Comey delivered just today. We're only talking about a former FBI director here.
Re: (Score:2)
There's nothing in the public testimony likely strong enough to urge the Republicans in the direction of impeachment. Even for the Dems, only a couple of no-name firebrands in the House think impeachment is even remotely possible at this point. Some Dems would in fact argue the very best thing for them going into the 2018 mid-terms is to keep Trump in the White House, where he seems to have made a high art of shooting himself and his party in the foot.
So far as I can tell, the "experts" (whomever they may b
It is pretty shocking and telling of our times (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
At what point? When he had conversations with Trump and made the notes? Or when he turned them over to his friend? The content of those discussions probably fall under executive privileged communications and will continue to be so even after Comey left office.
I had a security clearance*. But even now, after retirement, I'm not free to discuss the particulars of my work. I couldn't take notes I made at work home. Let alone hand them to someone after I left the job.
*Technically, I'm not even supposed to dis
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Impeach him for what. First you have to have a crime. Since people like yourself have been crying "Impeach" since
... November, it just comes across as lame hate.
Second, the best thing for Democrats is to leave Trump in office. But the Democrats aren't the brightest people in the world, they tried twice to foist Hillary on us, and that has worked out well now
... twice.
Third, the Democrats hate Pence as much, maybe even worse than Trump.
Fouth, Fifth and Sixth, you have no idea how hard it is to actually im
Re: (Score:2)
You don't need a crime for an impeachment. Impeachment is a political process, not legal.
See the definition of High Crimes and Misdemeanors [wikipedia.org] which are basis for impeachment. Despite the jargon, there's little related to actual legal crimes in there.
Re: (Score:2)
Impeach him for what. First you have to have a crime.
Actually, all you need is suspicion of "treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors" as per the constitution. From there, impeachment takes a simple majority of the house. Should the motion pass, it's then sent to the Senate, which conducts a "trial" which then eventually needs a 2/3rds majority to remove the president from office. However, unlike trials in the legal system, the standards of evidence and due process are much more relaxed in one sense. However, the 2/3rds majority makes it an exc
Re: (Score:2)
What?! (Score:1, Troll)
That's the headline?! I know that was a big part of the testimony, but the real story is that Comey pretty much confirmed that Trump is a lying, self-serving douche who would joyfully obstruct justice if he thought he could get away with it (all Trump has at this point is a thin veneer of plausible deniability--"I only said that I hoped...it was a wish, not a command."). That's the part that's really worth talking about, not the Comey leak.
By the way, Snowden is wrong. Comey didn't break any rules. It's not
Re: (Score:1)
Think of it this way - "I hope you can see your way to dropping this." "I would hate it if I had to replace you." "Nice place you've got here - it would be a shame if anything were to happen to it." Things like this might be innocuous on their face, but in context they're anything but.
Re: (Score:2)
Comey, for all its faults, is a fantastic witness. Watching the GOP pundits and Trump's lawer trying to spin his deposition is surreal.
Re: (Score:3)
You mean the part where he confirmed that the Obama DOJ(Lynch) directly interfered with the investigation into Hillary? [circa.com] Yep, much lying, much obstructing.
Re: (Score:2)
That's the headline?! I know that was a big part of the testimony, but the real story is that Comey pretty much confirmed that Trump is a lying, self-serving douche who would joyfully obstruct justice if he thought he could get away with it (all Trump has at this point is a thin veneer of plausible deniability--"I only said that I hoped...it was a wish, not a command."). That's the part that's really worth talking about, not the Comey leak.
While I agree with you that Trump is a lying, self-serving douche, I do think that there is a good possibility he did not knowingly try to obstruct justice in that he did not realize that asking (or insinuating) Comey to drop the Flynn investigation could possibly be obstruction. The simple truth is that a lot of things you can do when you are sitting in a boardroom (that in and of themselves are perfectly legal) that you can not do when sitting in the Oval Office (which by virtue of your position might ac
Re: (Score:2)
While I agree with you that Trump is a lying, self-serving douche, I do think that there is a good possibility he did not knowingly try to obstruct justice in that he did not realize that asking (or insinuating) Comey to drop the Flynn investigation could possibly be obstruction.
Likely, but that's hardly an excuse. The POTUS asked the FBI director to drop an active investigation; Trump was either actively trying to cover for Flynn or too incompetent to be in office.
Re: (Score:2)
> Comey pretty much confirmed that Trump is a lying, self-serving douche who would joyfully obstruct justice if he thought he could get away with it
That's not what I took away. I was pleasantly surprised that Trump (very early on) has acted in a manner that was more considerate, sophisticated and calculating than I would have expected. I found I was aggravated by the irony of a Senate member telling Comey that Trump "shouldn't have" run meetings (in his own office with his own office heads), a certain wa
Is that really a leak? (Score:2)
"You considered this not a document of the government, but your own personal document that you could share with the media as you want to?" Senator Roy Blunt asked Comey. "Correct," Comey replied. "I understood this to be my recollection recorded of my conversation with the President. As a private citizen, I felt free to share that. I thought it very important to get it out."
If that is the case, then it really isn't a leak, or the breaking of a rule. Or, at the least, he didn't believe it was the violation of a rule - perhaps others may feel differently.
Transparency is your answer (Score:2)
Conversely, if all the branches of government conducted the people's business honorably, the exception to the rule would be a rare withholding of information for some aspect of genuine national security.
Another perspective on this... (Score:2)
If any President attempts to pressure the FBI Director or Attorney General or any other official to obstruct justice, it is the duty of that official to take action. If none can be taken within the government, he should resign, and call a press conference to publicly say why.
Comey did not do his duty. The sequence of events he claims reflect very poorly on him, and show him to be someone not fit to be Director of the FBI, no matter what anyone may think of the Tangerine Troglodyte.
Re: (Score:1)
If any President attempts to pressure the FBI Director or Attorney General or any other official to obstruct justice, it is the duty of that official to take action. If none can be taken within the government, he should resign
What is the basis for this claim? Your personal opinion? Or is there any legal backing you can provide to show that it's true? Because otherwise this is simply you giving an opinion on how you would act in that situation and assuming everyone else in the world is exactly like you.
Shock horror (Score:2)
What's less easy to understand is why Slashdot is shilling articles for a traitor sitting in Russia at this very moment for stealing classified material.