Former FBI Director Admitted He Was the Source Of At Least One Leak To the Press (theoutline.com) 65

Posted by msmash from the conveying-the-message dept.
Shortly after his dismissal as head of the FBI, James Comey authorized "a close friend" to leak the contents of his memos to the press in order to prompt a special counsel investigation, he said today. From a report: Former FBI Director James Comey testified that he asked a friend, a law professor at Columbia University, to leak details of his dinner with the President to The New York Times, including the claim that the President asked Comey to drop the investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn's contacts with Russian officials. Comey kept meticulous memos of all of his interactions with Trump, and he gave that memo to a friend to pass it along to the Times in order to spark a special investigation. "You considered this not a document of the government, but your own personal document that you could share with the media as you want to?" Senator Roy Blunt asked Comey. "Correct," Comey replied. "I understood this to be my recollection recorded of my conversation with the President. As a private citizen, I felt free to share that. I thought it very important to get it out." Edward Snowden tweeted, "It seems the [former] FBI Director agrees: sometimes the only moral decision is to break the rules."

  • Who else could leak a private memo written by Comey except Comey himself?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Not possible! Next you'll tell me Anthony Weiner leaked his dick pics.

    • This. I'm surprised this comes as news to anyone.

  • Stop the Wordpresses! (Score:4, Funny)

    by American AC in Paris ( 230456 ) on Thursday June 08, 2017 @02:15PM (#54578499) Homepage
    Yes, yes, I would say this headline is absolutely, 100% the key takeaway of the Comey testimony, yes.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      And people wonder if he should have been fired.

    • No. I think the key takeaway was:

      I first met then-President-Elect Trump on Friday, January 6 in a conference room at Trump Tower in New York. I was there with other Intelligence Community (IC) leaders to brief him and his new national security team on the findings of an IC assessment concerning Russian efforts to interfere in the election. At the conclusion of that briefing, I remained alone with the President- Elect to brief him on some personally sensitive aspects of the information assembled during the assessment.

      The IC leadership thought it important, for a variety of reasons, to alert the incoming President to the existence of this material, even though it was salacious and unverified. Among those reasons were: (1) we knew the media was about to publicly report the material and we believed the IC should not keep knowledge of the material and its imminent release from the President-Elect; and (2) to the extent there was some effort to compromise an incoming President, we could blunt any such effort with a defensive briefing.

      • So they are accusing Trump of talking in a manner that might be considered pressuring the FBI to stop an investigation that he had been told was based on salicious and unverified information.

        That angle isn't going anywhere.
        • Read the testimony for yourself.

          Don't take my word for it, or CNN's or Fox's or anyone else. It's a five minute read.

          https://www.intelligence.senat... [senate.gov]

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by gnick ( 1211984 )

          So they are accusing Trump of talking in a manner that might be considered pressuring the FBI to stop an investigation that he had been told was based on salicious and unverified information.

          No. Not even close. You're either completely confused or trolling. The investigation that Trump tried to stop had nothing to do with the "salacious and unverified" material. One case was Flynn misrepresenting his contact with the Russians. The other case has to do with alleged pee pee tapes. The only thing they have in common are the words "Russia" and "Trump".

          That angle isn't going anywhere.

          That part you got right, but only because it's a ludicrous angle of your own creation.

  • Comey's memos were intentionally unclassified. The same can't be said of Snowden's leak.

    I don't think Comey actually broke any rules.

  • Bull (Score:4, Insightful)

    by BradleyUffner ( 103496 ) on Thursday June 08, 2017 @02:19PM (#54578547) Homepage

    No rules were broken. The documents were completely unclassified, and he was fully within his rights to release them. The only mistake is calling it a "leak".

    • Tag it "clickbait". Basically, Comey transferred information he was legally and ethically allowed to transfer in a situation where it seemed the best course to protect the integrity of the investigation and minimize the damages. Someone is making a big deal about releasing previously-unreleased information.

    • Mod parent up. I don't believe he broke any laws, either. Furthermore, I think he did what he did knowing damned well that he'd probably get canned regardless, but thought that the truth of things getting out into the light was more important than his own personal welfare, which is admirable.

  • It is pretty shocking and telling of our times (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Lucas123 ( 935744 ) on Thursday June 08, 2017 @02:20PM (#54578557) Homepage
    The director of the FBI leaks his own memos in order to spur an investigation outside his agency.

  • What?! (Score:1, Troll)

    by 31415926535897 ( 702314 )

    That's the headline?! I know that was a big part of the testimony, but the real story is that Comey pretty much confirmed that Trump is a lying, self-serving douche who would joyfully obstruct justice if he thought he could get away with it (all Trump has at this point is a thin veneer of plausible deniability--"I only said that I hoped...it was a wish, not a command."). That's the part that's really worth talking about, not the Comey leak.

    By the way, Snowden is wrong. Comey didn't break any rules. It's not

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Several court cases in the past have ruled that phrasing such as "I hope..." doesn't let you off the hook, too.

      Think of it this way - "I hope you can see your way to dropping this." "I would hate it if I had to replace you." "Nice place you've got here - it would be a shame if anything were to happen to it." Things like this might be innocuous on their face, but in context they're anything but.

    • Comey, for all its faults, is a fantastic witness. Watching the GOP pundits and Trump's lawer trying to spin his deposition is surreal.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Mashiki ( 184564 )

      You mean the part where he confirmed that the Obama DOJ(Lynch) directly interfered with the investigation into Hillary? [circa.com] Yep, much lying, much obstructing.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

      That's the headline?! I know that was a big part of the testimony, but the real story is that Comey pretty much confirmed that Trump is a lying, self-serving douche who would joyfully obstruct justice if he thought he could get away with it (all Trump has at this point is a thin veneer of plausible deniability--"I only said that I hoped...it was a wish, not a command."). That's the part that's really worth talking about, not the Comey leak.

      While I agree with you that Trump is a lying, self-serving douche, I do think that there is a good possibility he did not knowingly try to obstruct justice in that he did not realize that asking (or insinuating) Comey to drop the Flynn investigation could possibly be obstruction. The simple truth is that a lot of things you can do when you are sitting in a boardroom (that in and of themselves are perfectly legal) that you can not do when sitting in the Oval Office (which by virtue of your position might ac

      • While I agree with you that Trump is a lying, self-serving douche, I do think that there is a good possibility he did not knowingly try to obstruct justice in that he did not realize that asking (or insinuating) Comey to drop the Flynn investigation could possibly be obstruction.

        Likely, but that's hardly an excuse. The POTUS asked the FBI director to drop an active investigation; Trump was either actively trying to cover for Flynn or too incompetent to be in office.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Jack9 ( 11421 )

      > Comey pretty much confirmed that Trump is a lying, self-serving douche who would joyfully obstruct justice if he thought he could get away with it

      That's not what I took away. I was pleasantly surprised that Trump (very early on) has acted in a manner that was more considerate, sophisticated and calculating than I would have expected. I found I was aggravated by the irony of a Senate member telling Comey that Trump "shouldn't have" run meetings (in his own office with his own office heads), a certain wa

  • As the summary states:

    "You considered this not a document of the government, but your own personal document that you could share with the media as you want to?" Senator Roy Blunt asked Comey. "Correct," Comey replied. "I understood this to be my recollection recorded of my conversation with the President. As a private citizen, I felt free to share that. I thought it very important to get it out."

    If that is the case, then it really isn't a leak, or the breaking of a rule. Or, at the least, he didn't believe it was the violation of a rule - perhaps others may feel differently.

  • If we operate under the assumption that it's normally not okay to reveal the details of an investigation of the executive branch, there are no guidelines in existence to govern the exceptions.

    Conversely, if all the branches of government conducted the people's business honorably, the exception to the rule would be a rare withholding of information for some aspect of genuine national security.

  • If any President attempts to pressure the FBI Director or Attorney General or any other official to obstruct justice, it is the duty of that official to take action. If none can be taken within the government, he should resign, and call a press conference to publicly say why.

    Comey did not do his duty. The sequence of events he claims reflect very poorly on him, and show him to be someone not fit to be Director of the FBI, no matter what anyone may think of the Tangerine Troglodyte.

    • If any President attempts to pressure the FBI Director or Attorney General or any other official to obstruct justice, it is the duty of that official to take action. If none can be taken within the government, he should resign

      What is the basis for this claim? Your personal opinion? Or is there any legal backing you can provide to show that it's true? Because otherwise this is simply you giving an opinion on how you would act in that situation and assuming everyone else in the world is exactly like you.

  • Comey wrote an unclassified memo precisely for this eventuality.

    What's less easy to understand is why Slashdot is shilling articles for a traitor sitting in Russia at this very moment for stealing classified material.

