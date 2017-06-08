Former FBI Director Admitted He Was the Source Of At Least One Leak To the Press (theoutline.com) 51
Shortly after his dismissal as head of the FBI, James Comey authorized "a close friend" to leak the contents of his memos to the press in order to prompt a special counsel investigation, he said today. From a report: Former FBI Director James Comey testified that he asked a friend, a law professor at Columbia University, to leak details of his dinner with the President to The New York Times, including the claim that the President asked Comey to drop the investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn's contacts with Russian officials. Comey kept meticulous memos of all of his interactions with Trump, and he gave that memo to a friend to pass it along to the Times in order to spark a special investigation. "You considered this not a document of the government, but your own personal document that you could share with the media as you want to?" Senator Roy Blunt asked Comey. "Correct," Comey replied. "I understood this to be my recollection recorded of my conversation with the President. As a private citizen, I felt free to share that. I thought it very important to get it out." Edward Snowden tweeted, "It seems the [former] FBI Director agrees: sometimes the only moral decision is to break the rules."
Also made clear was the fact that the memos weren't classified, and they were deliberately written to not contain information that was classified, so that they specifically could be made public if the FBI needed to defend itself against charges of what Comey perceived to be a White House attempt to influence an investigation.
Comparing this to the leaking of classified information is silly and bordering on clickbait. And what the heck is this crappy site that Slashdot is linking to as its article source?
This. I'm surprised this comes as news to anyone.
I first met then-President-Elect Trump on Friday, January 6 in a conference room at Trump Tower in New York. I was there with other Intelligence Community (IC) leaders to brief him and his new national security team on the findings of an IC assessment concerning Russian efforts to interfere in the election. At the conclusion of that briefing, I remained alone with the President- Elect to brief him on some personally sensitive aspects of the information assembled during the assessment.
The IC leadership thought it important, for a variety of reasons, to alert the incoming President to the existence of this material, even though it was salacious and unverified. Among those reasons were: (1) we knew the media was about to publicly report the material and we believed the IC should not keep knowledge of the material and its imminent release from the President-Elect; and (2) to the extent there was some effort to compromise an incoming President, we could blunt any such effort with a defensive briefing.
That angle isn't going anywhere.
Don't take my word for it, or CNN's or Fox's or anyone else. It's a five minute read.
https://www.intelligence.senat... [senate.gov]
So they are accusing Trump of talking in a manner that might be considered pressuring the FBI to stop an investigation that he had been told was based on salicious and unverified information.
No. Not even close. You're either completely confused or trolling. The investigation that Trump tried to stop had nothing to do with the "salacious and unverified" material. One case was Flynn misrepresenting his contact with the Russians. The other case has to do with alleged pee pee tapes. The only thing they have in common are the words "Russia" and "Trump".
That angle isn't going anywhere.
That part you got right, but only because it's a ludicrous angle of your own creation.
Comey's memos were intentionally unclassified. The same can't be said of Snowden's leak.
I don't think Comey actually broke any rules.
Not to defend, or attack Comey, his notes were a kind of "Diary" and not property of the US Government. As such, the Government has no jurisdiction over those notes.
The biggest problem I see so far, is that the MSM has totally discredited itself terribly, to the breaking point (IMHO) in its mishandling of information and continuing attacks on Trump, even when there is no "there" there.
Look I get that Trump is kind of an ass. But going over the top, and making shit up isn't helping your (MSM / Trump Hater's)
I disagree. There's pretty much of "there" there. Comey just declared under oath that Trump asked him to drop an investigation of Flynn.
It wasn't and I don't.
Whether you're just some Putinbot or just a pathetic alt-right basement dweller, the time has come, whether or not any of this rises to the level of "high crimes and misdemeanors" to label Trump what he is; corrupt and careless, and pretty fucking stupid as well.
The only snowflakes I see are the pathetic alt right trolls
No actually the press reports that make the claim Comey implicated the president or anybody other than Flynn in his testimony are what he's going to call fake news... And he will be RIGHT... How do I know? I just listened to the whole open session first hand on CSPAN radio, I heard every question asked and every answer given. There was nothing new here, except that Comey is the one who leaked his own memo...
IF you hear that Comey's words somehow implicate anybody in the Trump administration or campaign
No rules were broken. The documents were completely unclassified, and he was fully within his rights to release them. The only mistake is calling it a "leak".
Tag it "clickbait". Basically, Comey transferred information he was legally and ethically allowed to transfer in a situation where it seemed the best course to protect the integrity of the investigation and minimize the damages. Someone is making a big deal about releasing previously-unreleased information.
No. You need a public declaration, which is what Comey delivered just today. We're only talking about a former FBI director here.
It is pretty shocking and telling of our times (Score:3)
At what point? When he had conversations with Trump and made the notes? Or when he turned them over to his friend? The content of those discussions probably fall under executive privileged communications and will continue to be so even after Comey left office.
I had a security clearance*. But even now, after retirement, I'm not free to discuss the particulars of my work. I couldn't take notes I made at work home. Let alone hand them to someone after I left the job.
Impeach him for what. First you have to have a crime. Since people like yourself have been crying "Impeach" since
Second, the best thing for Democrats is to leave Trump in office. But the Democrats aren't the brightest people in the world, they tried twice to foist Hillary on us, and that has worked out well now
Third, the Democrats hate Pence as much, maybe even worse than Trump.
That's the headline?! I know that was a big part of the testimony, but the real story is that Comey pretty much confirmed that Trump is a lying, self-serving douche who would joyfully obstruct justice if he thought he could get away with it (all Trump has at this point is a thin veneer of plausible deniability--"I only said that I hoped...it was a wish, not a command."). That's the part that's really worth talking about, not the Comey leak.
By the way, Snowden is wrong. Comey didn't break any rules. It's not like he leaked classified information.
Comey, for all its faults, is a fantastic witness. Watching the GOP pundits and Trump's lawer trying to spin his deposition is surreal.
You mean the part where he confirmed that the Obama DOJ(Lynch) directly interfered with the investigation into Hillary? [circa.com] Yep, much lying, much obstructing.
That's the headline?! I know that was a big part of the testimony, but the real story is that Comey pretty much confirmed that Trump is a lying, self-serving douche who would joyfully obstruct justice if he thought he could get away with it (all Trump has at this point is a thin veneer of plausible deniability--"I only said that I hoped...it was a wish, not a command."). That's the part that's really worth talking about, not the Comey leak.
While I agree with you that Trump is a lying, self-serving douche, I do think that there is a good possibility he did not knowingly try to obstruct justice in that he did not realize that asking (or insinuating) Comey to drop the Flynn investigation could possibly be obstruction. The simple truth is that a lot of things you can do when you are sitting in a boardroom (that in and of themselves are perfectly legal) that you can not do when sitting in the Oval Office (which by virtue of your position might ac
"You considered this not a document of the government, but your own personal document that you could share with the media as you want to?" Senator Roy Blunt asked Comey. "Correct," Comey replied. "I understood this to be my recollection recorded of my conversation with the President. As a private citizen, I felt free to share that. I thought it very important to get it out."
If that is the case, then it really isn't a leak, or the breaking of a rule. Or, at the least, he didn't believe it was the violation of a rule - perhaps others may feel differently.
Conversely, if all the branches of government conducted the people's business honorably, the exception to the rule would be a rare withholding of information for some aspect of genuine national security.