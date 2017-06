The Public Is Growing Tired of Trump's Tweets, Says Voter Survey

President Donald Trump is the tweeting president. His @realDonaldTrump handle has 31.8 million followers and "35K" tweets. While the president claims to use Twitter to "get the honest and unfiltered message out," many Americans aren't so fond of his favored form of communication. According to a new voter poll (PDF), the public is growing tired of Trump's tweets. Ars Technica reports:What do you think of Trump's tweets? Do you think they are getting old, or do you find them particularly useful?