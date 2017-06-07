Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


The Public Is Growing Tired of Trump's Tweets, Says Voter Survey

Posted by BeauHD from the enough-already dept.
President Donald Trump is the tweeting president. His @realDonaldTrump handle has 31.8 million followers and "35K" tweets. While the president claims to use Twitter to "get the honest and unfiltered message out," many Americans aren't so fond of his favored form of communication. According to a new voter poll (PDF), the public is growing tired of Trump's tweets. Ars Technica reports: A Morning Consult, Politico survey published Wednesday found that 69 percent of voters who took the online survey said they thought Trump tweets too much. That's up from 56 percent from December, months before Trump took office. The survey said that 82 percent of Democrats polled thought Trump tweets too much, up from 75 percent in December. Republicans came in at 53 percent saying the president used Twitter too often, an 11-percent increase from December. Overall, 57 percent of voters who took the survey said Trump's tweets are hurting his presidency. Another 53 percent said his Twitter use undermines U.S. standing in the world. The poll found that 51 percent of all voters said Trump's tweets imperiled national security. What do you think of Trump's tweets? Do you think they are getting old, or do you find them particularly useful?

  • Maybe but... (Score:4, Funny)

    by burtosis ( 1124179 ) on Wednesday June 07, 2017 @07:22PM (#54572707)
    100% of late night comedians think he tweets just the right amount or not enough.

    • 100% of Saturday Night Live writers want Trump to increase the number of late night tweets, and would prefer it if he tweeted every waking moment of his presidency.

    • Actually, they're mostly pissed off, because no matter how outrageous a scenario they dream up, Trump keeps topping them.

      Actually, they're mostly pissed off, because no matter how outrageous a scenario they dream up, Trump keeps topping them.

        I think you are referring to house of cards.

        • Nope. Never seen it. I;m at the point where tv, the internet, pretty much everything "virtual" is a poor value in return for time invested.
      • Yeah, the death of satire is always hard on the working comedian.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      It's not that he tweets too much, it's what he tweets. Twitter could be the modern fireside chat, except Trump has no sense of history, no communications skills, and no philosophical foundation for his political beliefs. He's more likely to have read John le Carre than John Locke.

  • He does great at sabotaging his own schemes. It's really great that he lacks a filter.

    I would love to be a fly on the wall on his lawyers' office. It's got to have a thick covering of hair of all over the floor.

    • He does great at sabotaging his own schemes. It's really great that he lacks a filter.

      I would love to be a fly on the wall on his lawyers' office. It's got to have a thick covering of hair of all over the floor.

      And while everyone is running around with their hair on fire over "covfefe" and his other tweets, he's been quietly getting his agenda done.

      For an example, Jeff Sessions rolled back the Obama-era drug sentencing guidelines, resulting in the harshest possible sentences for drug offenders... which went almost unnoticed by the MSM.

      Trump withdrew from the Paris accord, and Covfefe was the more searched term than Paris Climate Agreement [fortune.com].

      Your side thinks he sabotages his schemes by these tweets.

      The rest of us kno

      • Your side thinks he sabotages his schemes by these tweets.

        You mean District Court Judges?

        You mean District Court Judges?

          You mean District Court Judges?

          The tweets were used by the judges as justification to override his executive order - that's true.

          At the same time, that justification was roundly decried as being inappropriate material to make a judicial decision on.

          So sure, you could look at it as sabotaging his plans, but you could also look at it as cementing his case with the supreme court. It was highly likely that the District Court Judges would have overridden his orders anyway, but by using the tweets as justification it looks like partisan partia

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Boronx ( 228853 )

          Yes, Trump and Okian are not on the side of Federal judges.

  • What do the Twitter stats say?

  • I am getting to know better the person who is in the Oval Office. I feel as if he is talking directly to me, instead of being filtered by some media outlet.

  • Questionable (Score:5, Insightful)

    by kqc7011 ( 525426 ) on Wednesday June 07, 2017 @07:27PM (#54572769)
    This is a Politico poll, a known opponent of Trump. So one must see the questions, how they were presented and what the audience makeup was. Before giving any validity to the polling data.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by RyoShin ( 610051 )

      Okie dokie, here ya go [morningconsult.com]. Table POL17 starting page 164, I included select "conservative" breakdowns to give a better idea of potential bias.
      Do you think President Donald Trump uses Twitter
      Demographic | Too much | Not enough | About the right amount | Don’t Know / No Opinion | Total N
      Registered Voters | 69%(1372) | 4%(79) | 15%(308) | 12%(241) |1999
      PID: Rep (no lean) | 53%(361) | 6%(38) | 30%(205) | 11%(77) | 681
      Ideo: Conservative (5-7) | 57%(394) | 4%(25) | 28%(194) | 11%(75) | 689
      2016 Vote: Republican

    • Politico is actually quite pro-Republican, so your ad hominem argument is false.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Nehmo ( 757404 )

      This is a Politico poll, a known opponent of Trump. So one must see the questions, how they were presented and what the audience makeup was. Before giving any validity to the polling data.

      How can you say that about Politico? They said Trump had a 2% chance of winning, and you see they were right! The result was that 2%.

  • Non Compos Mentis (Score:3)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Wednesday June 07, 2017 @07:28PM (#54572771) Journal

    I find President Trump's tweets particularly useful.

    • As are the hysterical responses from the democrats, and the press. Trump has accomplished the closest thing to world domination as we'll ever see. Every single thing is becoming an editorial about him.

      • Trump has accomplished the closest thing to world domination as we'll ever see.

        If that were true, I'm pretty sure we'd have seen his travel ban implemented and at least one piece of landmark legislation passed. So far, he's basically accomplished the same thing a four-car pileup on the Interstate accomplishes. Everything slows down while people gape, but in the end the wreckage gets towed away and everything goes on as if it never happened.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Nehmo ( 757404 )

        As are the hysterical responses from the democrats, and the press. Trump has accomplished the closest thing to world domination as we'll ever see. Every single thing is becoming an editorial about him.

        I know. This becomes yet another time I have to defend this borderline-crazy guy.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Nehmo ( 757404 )

      I'm all in favor of political office holders Tweeting or using some other instant means to express their views. If you don't approve of the message, they you can oppose the position. Why should anybody care if Trump tweets?

      • I'm all in favor of political office holders Tweeting or using some other instant means to express their views. If you don't approve of the message, they you can oppose the position. Why should anybody care if Trump tweets?

        I'm with you. I prefer transparency. All political office holders should be able to tweet as much as they want. And they should release their tax returns.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Nehmo ( 757404 )

          I have several suggestions for requirements for the office of President. Yes, releasing the tax returns should be mandatory. But it's not going to happen with Trump. And I don't know how a law could be crafted to do the job.

          OTOH, we already know what Trump's returns say. They say what Hillary said they would "probably" say. (Of course, she has IRS connections that could view them.) They say Trump is not as rich as he claims, and he didn't pay much in taxes.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Boronx ( 228853 )

        Probably because he also represents the nation.

  • What do you think of Trump's tweets? Do you think they are getting old, or do you find them particularly useful?

    Definitely useful. He continues to sabotage his own plans by revealing his true motives and incompetence.

    The other week, the "Word of the day" in Words with Friends was "Covfefe".

  • Trump keeps making a fool of himself. Why would anyone opposed to his agenda want to muzzle him? Even with both feet in his mouth, he keeps proving that his mental faculties are questionable, that he doesn't understand how the real world works. and that Republicans nominated and elected the worst-qualified president in history.

    The Saudis are now laughing at how easily he was manipulated.

    Even William Henry Harrison, the 9th president, had a better first 100 days in office, and he died after one month.

  • How else would we have gotten #convfefe?

  • I think they are great! (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Wednesday June 07, 2017 @07:38PM (#54572855)

    They have been particularly good at exposing how petty, dimwitted, bigoted and foolish he is, not just as a president but as a person. I think it's important for people to understand just kind of a person they vote for, even if it's after the fact.

  • would be the public's tiredness of traditional media channels. Because less tweets could mean many things. The public could be less engaged in media OVERALL due to the constant barrage of negativity and fear-mongering.

    Why do his tweets even exist? Have you ever asked that question? Because there's a need. People want to know what he's saying and thinking directly... without the insane amount of misquoting and mischaractorization the media keeps doing.

    There was a time when a President could just make a damn

    • But an 11-year old boy is being called AUTISTIC ON NATIONAL NEWS and you don't think that's going to fuck him over when he shows up to school the next day?

      You must never have read a Richie Rich comic. His butler, nanny, footman and aide-de-camp will just spread some money around to his classmates and they'll treat him like their best friend.

      Anyway, do you really think anything that happens to Barron Trump in school is going to be worse psychologically than growing up with Donald Trump as a father?

      I'd be su

    • Imagine if we had this kind of wall-to-wall negative coverage of Obama

      I have no problem imagining it, I witnessed it. According to Fox News and every conservative media outlet he was the worst president in history and every single thing he did was the worst and most awful thing ever including things like trying to improve nutrition in schools.

      That alone make the entire rest of your comment not even worth reading.Obama was treated worse than an president in history by the press, did you see him complaining a

  • Could not care less (Score:3)

    by willoughby ( 1367773 ) on Wednesday June 07, 2017 @07:46PM (#54572909)

    However, I am fed up with the foaming-at-the-mouth, frantic, OMG! reaction of the US news media to every tweet. Let President Trump Tweet away and shut down the news coverage of every tweet & I'd be happy.

  • People are getting tired of media coverage of Trump's tweets. Only insane nobody blue checks are paying attention to his actual tweets.

  • Trump's tweets are awful, they embarrass America, they embarrass himself, they are tremendously unprofessional and demean the office he occupies. Republicans used to fume that Obama "demeaned" the office by not wearing an acceptable suit in the White House, yet let this guy act like a buffoon and with awful language? Please.

    As much I love watching Trump self-destruct his own administration's policies with his tweets and his big mouth, demolish his own court cases because he can't help blurting things out on

  • >" What do you think of Trump's tweets? Do you think they are getting old, or do you find them particularly useful?"

    I don't have a Twitter account and don't read ANY tweets. Probably not the answer expected. Generally, I don't understand why people are attracted to that form of "communication".

  • ... because they work against him.

    Reporters (and critics) who have been blocked are using Trump's own tweet to petition for equal access [engadget.com].

    Bloomberg reports that White House spokesman Sean Spicer confirmed in a press conference that Trump's tweets should be considered official statements.

  • Nope (Score:2)

    by JBMcB ( 73720 )

    I don't pay attention to them, nor news stories about them. Didn't pay any attention to Obama's tweets, either. I also don't pay attention to rumors, hearsay, and "sources report" stories, which seem to be roughly 75% of reports about Trump.

    I do pay attention to policy matters, and laws being enacted. A lot of it is bad. Some of it is good.

    And so it goes.

  • [waffle@krusteaz ~]$ ping6 www.whitehouse.gov
    PING www.whitehouse.gov(2600:1406:13:28a::c0:fefe) 56 data bytes
    64 bytes from 2600:1406:13:28a::c0:fefe: icmp_seq=1 ttl=56 time=13.9 ms
    64 bytes from 2600:1406:13:28a::c0:fefe: icmp_seq=2 ttl=56 time=12.8 ms
    64 bytes from 2600:1406:13:28a::c0:fefe: icmp_seq=3 ttl=56 time=18.4 ms
    64 bytes from 2600:1406:13:28a::c0:fefe: icmp_seq=4 ttl=56 time=12.3 ms
    64 bytes from 2600:1406:13:28a::c0:fefe: icmp_seq=5 ttl=56 time=19.5 ms
    64 bytes from 2600:1406:13:28a::c0:fefe: icmp_s

  • has 31.8 million followers [...] What do you think of Trump's tweets?

    What does it mater, what I think of it? I, for one, don't even have a Twitter account...

    People annoyed by the tweets don't have to follow him. As long as such following is not mandatory (as subscription to "Pravda" once was in a galaxy far and far away), why is this question on Slashdot's front page?

