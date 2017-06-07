The Public Is Growing Tired of Trump's Tweets, Says Voter Survey (arstechnica.com) 124
President Donald Trump is the tweeting president. His @realDonaldTrump handle has 31.8 million followers and "35K" tweets. While the president claims to use Twitter to "get the honest and unfiltered message out," many Americans aren't so fond of his favored form of communication. According to a new voter poll (PDF), the public is growing tired of Trump's tweets. Ars Technica reports: A Morning Consult, Politico survey published Wednesday found that 69 percent of voters who took the online survey said they thought Trump tweets too much. That's up from 56 percent from December, months before Trump took office. The survey said that 82 percent of Democrats polled thought Trump tweets too much, up from 75 percent in December. Republicans came in at 53 percent saying the president used Twitter too often, an 11-percent increase from December. Overall, 57 percent of voters who took the survey said Trump's tweets are hurting his presidency. Another 53 percent said his Twitter use undermines U.S. standing in the world. The poll found that 51 percent of all voters said Trump's tweets imperiled national security. What do you think of Trump's tweets? Do you think they are getting old, or do you find them particularly useful?
100% of Saturday Night Live writers want Trump to increase the number of late night tweets, and would prefer it if he tweeted every waking moment of his presidency.
If you're an American pro sports fan, Twitter is the go-to place to hear news first.
Usually it's coming from sports writers; but I still remember Marshawn Lynch announcing his retirement by tweeting a picture of a pair of sneakers hanging by their laces [twitter.com] during the Super Bowl...
I wonder who reads Trump's tweets at all, other than the mainstream media, who is really obsessed with him and should just go ahead and have sex with him.
BTW millennial here as well. I sometimes use Twitter to participate in Amex promotions (i.e. $50 off $200 at breath l Newegg if you tweet their hashtag) but that's pretty much it.
Actually, they're mostly pissed off, because no matter how outrageous a scenario they dream up, Trump keeps topping them.
I think you are referring to house of cards.
and he's still not particularly likely to have read le Carre.
He clearly hasn't.
He does great at sabotaging his own schemes. It's really great that he lacks a filter.
I would love to be a fly on the wall on his lawyers' office. It's got to have a thick covering of hair of all over the floor.
They're very useful - agreed. (Score:3)
He does great at sabotaging his own schemes. It's really great that he lacks a filter.
I would love to be a fly on the wall on his lawyers' office. It's got to have a thick covering of hair of all over the floor.
And while everyone is running around with their hair on fire over "covfefe" and his other tweets, he's been quietly getting his agenda done.
For an example, Jeff Sessions rolled back the Obama-era drug sentencing guidelines, resulting in the harshest possible sentences for drug offenders... which went almost unnoticed by the MSM.
Trump withdrew from the Paris accord, and Covfefe was the more searched term than Paris Climate Agreement [fortune.com].
Your side thinks he sabotages his schemes by these tweets.
The rest of us know
You mean District Court Judges?
Yup - district court judges (Score:2)
Your side thinks he sabotages his schemes by these tweets.
You mean District Court Judges?
The tweets were used by the judges as justification to override his executive order - that's true.
At the same time, that justification was roundly decried as being inappropriate material to make a judicial decision on.
So sure, you could look at it as sabotaging his plans, but you could also look at it as cementing his case with the supreme court. It was highly likely that the District Court Judges would have overridden his orders anyway, but by using the tweets as justification it looks like partisan
Yes, Trump and Okian are not on the side of Federal judges.
And while everyone is running around with their hair on fire over "covfefe" and his other tweets, he's been quietly getting his agenda done.
What agenda is that? All he's managed to do is undo some of Obama's executive actions. Healthcare? Nada. Border wall? Nope. Travel ban? Nuh uh.
And what's this "quietly" thing? Trump doesn't do anything quietly. He can't even go to the bathroom in the middle of the night without tweeting something nonsensical (e.g. covfefe).
which went almost unnoticed by the MSM.
Depends which MSM you're talking about. Everyone but Fox covered it, which is pretty much what you'd expect.
His public statements (including tweets) are being used against him in the travel ban court proceedings. They're being used to show what they really intending and undercutting their legal arguments.
http://abcnews.go.com/Technology/wireStory/legal-experts-trump-travel-ban-twitter-hurting-47855873
While not a tweet, he's also screwed himself on the Comey firing when his press office rolled out a bullshit story about how he was fired on the advice of the attorney general's office, but then told a reporter that
Which of his own schemes has he sabotaged?
A few examples:
1. Trump fired the FBI director for reasons that appeared to be tantamount to obstruction of justice. His staff defended his actions, and said the reasons for Comey's firing had nothing to do with the Russia probe. Then Trump tweeted that he did indeed fire Comey for the exact reasons that his staff had denied.
2. Trump outed an Israeli intelligence asset in Assad's inner circle by blabbing to the Russians about it. Several of his staff said they were in the meeting at the time, and no su
In these tweets he admitted to actions that were at the least stupid, and possibly criminal, but were also incredibly disloyal to subordinates that went out on a limb to lie to the American people in an attempt to defend him.
Since when is the top man of ANY hierarchical organization required to behave in accordance with his subordinates' supposed wishes?? Trump is the President of the United States. He is the chief executive of everyone in this country.
The fact that people are going "out on a limb to lie to the American people" doesn't seem to bother you, yet when the President sets the record straight with the truth, even at his own expense, you denigrate him? What kind of ass-backwards logic is this??
Frankly, the whole Russia
What do the Twitter stats say?
Questionable (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Questionable (Score:4, Informative)
Okie dokie, here ya go [morningconsult.com]. Table POL17 starting page 164, I included select "conservative" breakdowns to give a better idea of potential bias.
Do you think President Donald Trump uses Twitter
Demographic | Too much | Not enough | About the right amount | Don’t Know / No Opinion | Total N
Registered Voters | 69%(1372) | 4%(79) | 15%(308) | 12%(241) |1999
PID: Rep (no lean) | 53%(361) | 6%(38) | 30%(205) | 11%(77) | 681
Ideo: Conservative (5-7) | 57%(394) | 4%(25) | 28%(194) | 11%(75) | 689
2016 Vote: Republican Donald Trump | 51%(400) | 6%(50) | 30%(240) | 13%(101) | 791
Strongly Approve | 39%(161) | 8%(35) | 42%(176) | 10%(43) | 415
Somewhat Approve | 58%(267) | 4%(18) | 20%(94) | 18%(84) | 462
BONUS! Table POL18, starting page 167.
And, do you think President Donald Trump’s use of Twitter is (POL18)
Demographic | A good thing | A bad thing | Don’t Know / No Opinion | Total N
Registered Voters | 23%(456) | 59%(1172) | 19%(372) | 1999
I leave the breakdowns as an exercise for the reader. (This formatting brought to you by the characters
/.
Politico is actually quite pro-Republican, so your ad hominem argument is false.
This is a Politico poll, a known opponent of Trump. So one must see the questions, how they were presented and what the audience makeup was. Before giving any validity to the polling data.
How can you say that about Politico? They said Trump had a 2% chance of winning, and you see they were right! The result was that 2%.
I'm pretty sure that anything that doesn't kiss Trumps feet is simply deemed a known opponent of Trump. Often in a revisionist way, such as with rupublican-friendly Politico here.
If Trump had said anything bad about him self, your post would have started, "This is Trump, a known opponent of Trump."
Attacking the data is attacking the argument you nincompoop. Also, that isn't what he did, he suggested that the methodology might have been biased and wanted to examine it, which is exactly what a rational person would do.
IAAS (I am a scientist).
I am quite willing to attack the data as biased garbage designed to generate the desired result.
IAAFP ( Iam a former pollster).
Yeah, because polls are just so accurate these days.
What's more, the recent "polls are bad" meme comes from the run-up to the 2016 election when polls showed Clinton winning, and then obviously did not. Polls are, in general, an estimate of opinion, and in that regard they were correct: in the final weeks her numbers were only decent, suggesting it would be a solid win but not a landslide, and in the end she did win the popular vote by approx 3 million.
What the pundits got wrong (which seemed a problem more with interpretation of polls than the polls themselves)
Non Compos Mentis (Score:3)
I find President Trump's tweets particularly useful.
As are the hysterical responses from the democrats, and the press. Trump has accomplished the closest thing to world domination as we'll ever see. Every single thing is becoming an editorial about him.
If that were true, I'm pretty sure we'd have seen his travel ban implemented and at least one piece of landmark legislation passed. So far, he's basically accomplished the same thing a four-car pileup on the Interstate accomplishes. Everything slows down while people gape, but in the end the wreckage gets towed away and everything goes on as if it never happened.
He has people gaping. He has a bigger more fanatical audience than the Osbournes and the Kardashians. He is dominating world attention. That's all that matters. He hardly cares about travel bans and legislation. Those are simple brain farts to feed the media frenzy. And nobody can deny it's working beautifully. The ratings are through the roof.
If there is a sad part of this story, it's the lack of credible opposition, from anywhere, least of all the voters. People stick with the devil they know and now they
As are the hysterical responses from the democrats, and the press. Trump has accomplished the closest thing to world domination as we'll ever see. Every single thing is becoming an editorial about him.
I know. This becomes yet another time I have to defend this borderline-crazy guy.
I'm all in favor of political office holders Tweeting or using some other instant means to express their views. If you don't approve of the message, they you can oppose the position. Why should anybody care if Trump tweets?
Re: (Score:2)
I'm with you. I prefer transparency. All political office holders should be able to tweet as much as they want. And they should release their tax returns.
I have several suggestions for requirements for the office of President. Yes, releasing the tax returns should be mandatory. But it's not going to happen with Trump. And I don't know how a law could be crafted to do the job.
OTOH, we already know what Trump's returns say. They say what Hillary said they would "probably" say. (Of course, she has IRS connections that could view them.) They say Trump is not as rich as he claims, and he didn't pay much in taxes.
Probably because he also represents the nation.
Definitely useful. He continues to sabotage his own plans by revealing his true motives and incompetence.
The other week, the "Word of the day" in Words with Friends was "Covfefe".
#Covfefe
At least that shows the Tweets aren't edited by someone else.
Just proves democrats aren't that smart (Score:5, Insightful)
Trump keeps making a fool of himself. Why would anyone opposed to his agenda want to muzzle him? Even with both feet in his mouth, he keeps proving that his mental faculties are questionable, that he doesn't understand how the real world works. and that Republicans nominated and elected the worst-qualified president in history.
The Saudis are now laughing at how easily he was manipulated.
Even William Henry Harrison, the 9th president, had a better first 100 days in office, and he died after one month.
Trump keeps making a fool of himself. Why would anyone opposed to his agenda want to muzzle him?
is all bad. Taking his Twitter away would force him to clear a higher bar to shoot his mouth off.
is all bad. Taking his Twitter away would force him to clear a higher bar to shoot his mouth off.
I think they are great! (Score:4, Insightful)
They have been particularly good at exposing how petty, dimwitted, bigoted and foolish he is, not just as a president but as a person. I think it's important for people to understand just kind of a person they vote for, even if it's after the fact.
A valid comparison (Score:2)
would be the public's tiredness of traditional media channels. Because less tweets could mean many things. The public could be less engaged in media OVERALL due to the constant barrage of negativity and fear-mongering.
Why do his tweets even exist? Have you ever asked that question? Because there's a need. People want to know what he's saying and thinking directly... without the insane amount of misquoting and mischaractorization the media keeps doing.
There was a time when a President could just make a damn
You must never have read a Richie Rich comic. His butler, nanny, footman and aide-de-camp will just spread some money around to his classmates and they'll treat him like their best friend.
Anyway, do you really think anything that happens to Barron Trump in school is going to be worse psychologically than growing up with Donald Trump as a father?
I'd be su
I have no problem imagining it, I witnessed it. According to Fox News and every conservative media outlet he was the worst president in history and every single thing he did was the worst and most awful thing ever including things like trying to improve nutrition in schools.
That alone make the entire rest of your comment not even worth reading.Obama was treated worse than an president in history by the press, did you see him complaining a
However, I am fed up with the foaming-at-the-mouth, frantic, OMG! reaction of the US news media to every tweet. Let President Trump Tweet away and shut down the news coverage of every tweet & I'd be happy.
Trump's tweets are awful, they embarrass America, they embarrass himself, they are tremendously unprofessional and demean the office he occupies. Republicans used to fume that Obama "demeaned" the office by not wearing an acceptable suit in the White House, yet let this guy act like a buffoon and with awful language? Please.
As much I love watching Trump self-destruct his own administration's policies with his tweets and his big mouth, demolish his own court cases because he can't help blurting things out on
Communicating with orange life forms (Score:2)
http://cdn.deseretnews.com/ima... [deseretnews.com]
None at all (Score:2)
>" What do you think of Trump's tweets? Do you think they are getting old, or do you find them particularly useful?"
I don't have a Twitter account and don't read ANY tweets. Probably not the answer expected. Generally, I don't understand why people are attracted to that form of "communication".
They're golden ... (Score:2)
... because they work against him.
Reporters (and critics) who have been blocked are using Trump's own tweet to petition for equal access [engadget.com].
Bloomberg reports that White House spokesman Sean Spicer confirmed in a press conference that Trump's tweets should be considered official statements.
Good god that sounds dangerous.
I don't pay attention to them, nor news stories about them. Didn't pay any attention to Obama's tweets, either. I also don't pay attention to rumors, hearsay, and "sources report" stories, which seem to be roughly 75% of reports about Trump.
I do pay attention to policy matters, and laws being enacted. A lot of it is bad. Some of it is good.
And so it goes.
Trump covfefe investigation expanded to new AF (Score:2)
What does it mater, what I think of it? I, for one, don't even have a Twitter account...
People annoyed by the tweets don't have to follow him. As long as such following is not mandatory (as subscription to "Pravda" once was in a galaxy far and far away), why is this question on Slashdot's front page?
Maybe the public has grown tired of the reporting (Score:2)
I would be pleased as punch if I never had to listen to another story about a tweet from anyone, ever.
The same people (Score:2)
The same people who told you Trump had a 2% chance of winning now give you his approval polls. Proceed accordingly.
https://i.redd.it/ujkzkpr6jf1z... [i.redd.it]