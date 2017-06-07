Edward Snowden On Trump Administration's Recent Arrest of an Alleged Journalistic Source (freedom.press) 77
Snowden writes: Winner is accused of serving as a journalistic source for a leading American news outlet about a matter of critical public importance. For this act, she has been charged with violating the Espionage Act -- a World War I era law meant for spies -- which explicitly forbids the jury from hearing why the defendant acted, and bars them from deciding whether the outcome was to the public's benefit. This often-condemned law provides no space to distinguish the extraordinary disclosure of inappropriately classified information in the public interest -- whistleblowing -- from the malicious disclosure of secrets to foreign governments by those motivated by a specific intent to harm to their countrymen. The prosecution of any journalistic source without due consideration by the jury as to the harm or benefit of the journalistic activity is a fundamental threat to the free press. As long as a law like this remains on the books in a country that values fair trials, it must be resisted. No matter one's opinions on the propriety of the charges against her, we should all agree Winner should be released on bail pending trial. Even if you take all the government allegations as true, it's clear she is neither a threat to public safety nor a flight risk. To hold a citizen incommunicado and indefinitely while awaiting trial for the alleged crime of serving as a journalistic source should outrage us all.
C'mon, Snowden. She leaked because she's insane, not patriotic.
I don't know about insane, but certainly not very bright. From: Reality Winner, N.S.A. Contractor Accused of Leak, Was Undone by Trail of Clues [nytimes.com]
Audit trails showed six people had printed copies, but only one — Ms. Winner — had also used a work computer to exchange emails with The Intercept. A search warrant application said she had found the report by plugging keywords into the N.S.A.’s system that fell outside her normal work duties — and had printed no other files.
Dumb enough that either (a) she wanted to get caught or (b) it's been created to make the Trump administration look competent and tough.
$DIETY, how I miss the quiet, towering intellectualism and sure, deft, thoughtful competence of the George W. Bush administration.
Ms. Winner’s apparent Twitter feed, which used a pseudonym but had a photo of her and the same account name as her Instagram feed...
D'oh! The first rule of using a pseudonym...
I don't know about insane, but certainly not very bright.
If you look at her social media posts, it is clear that she was not emotionally stable and while her views were not particularly extreme, she was very passionate and riled up about even small issues. She should have had her security clearance revoked long ago.
Way too much crap is classified, and because of that, way too many people have clearances.
Disclaimer: I had a "secret" clearance for 15 years.
If you look at her social media posts, it is clear that she was not emotionally stable and while her views were not particularly extreme, she was very passionate and riled up about even small issues. She should have had her security clearance revoked long ago.
I've seen clearances pulled for emotional instability before, but only when sparked by reported alcohol treatment. I don't know the extent that social media plays in determining somebody's fitness for a clearance with the NSA, but I have experience with the DoE. Social media wasn't brought up when I was evaluated for my "Q" back in 2002 nor did they ask about it during either of my 5-year reviews. I saw no mention of a social media check when I requested my 80+ page background investigation. (They talk to p
If you look at her social media posts, it is clear that she was not emotionally stable and while her views were not particularly extreme, she was very passionate and riled up about even small issues. She should have had her security clearance revoked long ago.
I've seen clearances pulled for emotional instability before, but only when sparked by reported alcohol treatment. I don't know the extent that social media plays in determining somebody's fitness for a clearance with the NSA, but I have experience with the DoE.
One thing is certain, it's not an issue for being President.
Snowden brings up good points about over-classification and the laws penalizing actual whistleblowing. But ultimately, you're right: this isn't a case of whistleblowing. This is a case of a deranged lunatic trying to damage the democratically elected President of the United States.
I don't think an insanity plea is on the table here.
Ignorant of the consequences, perhaps, but that's no defense.
Right (Score:5, Insightful)
He is right. Snowden is not a disinterested party, but he is still right.
Re:Right (Score:4, Insightful)
Not sure this qualifies as whistle blowing. It certainly does qualify as violation of her security clearance and there are legal consequences for that. Everyone with a clearance knows this. Everyone that works with people with a clearance knows this.
Serious crusaders have never had any problem facing the consequences of their actions.
Re: (Score:3)
> Not sure this qualifies as whistle blowing.
And the point of the article was to let a jury decide that.
Why she did it not relevant to guilt ... (Score:2)
> Not sure this qualifies as whistle blowing.
And the point of the article was to let a jury decide that.
Juries decide the facts based on the evidence, i.e. did she knowing disclose classified information. Why she did so does not alter such facts. Why she did so is something to consider during sentencing as a mitigating factor to perhaps give her a lighter sentence.
But should violating your security clearance cost you the right to a fair trial with a jury of your peers?
You get to get an all expenses paid reassignment surgery though.
Sorry, you don't get to give out classified information, not even to CIA owned propaganda organizations.
Enjoy your time in Leavenworth!
According to Snowden's logic, any leak is legal, no matter what information it is, as long as you leak it to a news organization.
To put it another way, Snowden is saying that in order for it to be espionage, you have to have actually transferred the secret to a foreign government; if we are not allowed to consider the motivation for the release, then we can't establish that as a matter of fact. Of course we can always _say_ that a journalist is actually an agent of a foreign government, but under the espionage act we aren't even allowed to address that question.
No it's not. According to Snowden's logic, a jury should decide on whether this is malicious or whistleblowing for the greater good.
Let's shift context (Score:3)
If you replace "serve as a journalistic source" with "feed their family" and "disclosed classified data" with "stole/dealt drugs", I think you end up with a far more sympathetic case for miscarriage of justice. Of course, not one that affects Snowden personally, so, you know.
The drug dealer gets to have a jury, though.
So Obama first for arming terrorist groups in the middle east right? [wsj.com]
Snowden's hypocrisy knows no bounds (Score:4, Insightful)
Way to go Snowden - hiding in a country that has little/no freedom of press and attacking a country prosecuting an individual for releasing state secrets/classified information. NSA contractors know that they will handle classified information - which by its very nature is information that is not allowed to be released to the public. That's what they agree to when they sign up - and now he's advocating for allowing contractors to release whatever information they feel like for 'Freedom of Press' reasons? Sorry buddy - you're out to lunch. State secrets and classified information is needed for a country to function - otherwise you might as well just tear it apart and offer it up to whoever has the most muscle.
Please mod parent up. (Score:2)
That is all.
Whistleblowing? (Score:3)
In what way was the document that Reality Leigh Winner leaked *whistleblowing*...?
It just seems like a cheapening of the term...
This, and more (Score:5, Insightful)
What she leaked was certainly not whistle blowing. A report that states people were spear phished by a foreign government is nearly a daily event for many of us, and I don't even work in DOD any longer where it was multiple times a day. This was dumping data for purely political purposes, not presenting wrong doing and cover up. Snowden and Manning both could be claimed as whistle blowers.
As to the claim that this should be in front of a jury I would agree if, and only if, the jury members all had the correct clearance and could be trusted outside of court with information learned in the case. Evidence in these types of trials will contain at least some classified material/methods. It must be established "how" they tracked down the 6 sources and narrowed down to one.
For those who cry "1st Amendment", the 1st does not protect you from consequences. Hell, the founders of the US lived knowing that at any moment the King of England would lop their heads off if given the chance.
Re:Whistleblowing? Yup (Score:2)
In General Agreed, However... (Score:4, Insightful)
"Whistleblower" protections should not extend to leakers whose purpose is domestic partisan-political in nature.
Revealing things like Snowden did which are blatantly unconstitutional acts by government are one thing, but revealing certain confidential/secret/top-secret information to harm political enemies should never be protected.
I notice Snowden did not in any way endorse Winner's specific actions, only the relevant laws in general and their draconian nature.
Strat
Ahhahaha!
So good, I signed it twice!
You'd think I'd learn not to post before the second cup of coffee...
:/
(I'll just not-sign this post, like stopping twice at the next red-light, thus restoring balance* to the universe!)
*Only valid for certain limited values of "balance".
If revealing top-secret information can "harm political enemies," isn't that exactly what whistle-blowing is for? If the information is top secret but couldn't harm political enemies, then revealing it would be espionage. The thing about "harm political enemies" is that information that is harmful to someone politically shouldn't exist. If it does, it's because the person whom it would harm did something wrong. And that means that blowing the whistle is precisely the right thing to do.
Reality Winner a Whistleblower? (Score:5, Interesting)
I think not.
She didn't expose governmental wrongdoing like Snowden did, and it's a stretch to argue that the information she released was in the public interest. Russian hacking attempts have been public knowledge for some time before she decided to provide The Intercept with the classified info in question - all her leak did was provide some details on said Russian hacking attempts.
I agree with Snowden that the restrictions the Espionage Act places on Ms. Winner's ability to get a fair trial are unjust, but let's be clear - she's no Eric Snowden.
Whistleblower? Maybe (Score:2, Insightful)
The interesting thing is, she searched for evidence of Russian hacking. She had access to all the classified information as well. What she found was the extent of the evidence held by our intelligence agencies.
It appears from what was printed, that they have nearly NO evidence of Russian interference. A couple SpearPhishing attacks at voting machine manufacturers is the extent of their evidence? So someone made an EMAIL and that is unquestionable proof? If that is all it takes to make the NSA and ENTIR
It's time.. (Score:3)
Leading? (Score:2)
Since when is The Intercept a leading news outlet?
Do you know what leading means? It doesn't mean "most popular." It means "reporting on stories that other outlets aren't yet reporting on."
Need to understand EOFI (Score:1)
The part where secretly violating the constitution isn't violating the constitution, apparently, because it's done in secret, and can't be spoken of.
Private Property Analogy (Score:1)
Suppose an employee at a recording label run across an old Beatles tape. Suppose they listened to it and thought everyone should hear it. Their employer said no because the band did not want it published. So, does this hypothetical employee have the right to go to the Rolling Stone or Spin magazine and have them publish the music and do a review? The tapes would have been a source of journalistic material. But at the end of the day it is theft of private property.
Make Leaking Always Legal? (Score:2)
If handing over classified info to journalists is made always legal, then the govt. would just use contract law to ruin the leakers financially, or have them assassinated in an exotic way like Polonium poisoning. It'd also make it easier for a real spy to become employed as a journalist and make agents out of intelligence agency employees/contractors.