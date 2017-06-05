Trump Wants To Modernize Air Travel By Turning Over Control To the Big Airlines (theverge.com) 92
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Today, President Donald Trump endorsed a plan to hand over oversight of the nation's airspace to a non-profit corporation that will likely be largely controlled by the major airlines. Republicans argue that privatizing air traffic control will help save money and fast track important technological upgrades. But Democrats and consumer groups criticize that plan as a corporate giveaway that will inevitably harm passengers. The air traffic reform proposal, which fell short in Congress last year, would transfer oversight from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to a government-sanctioned, independent entity that would be made up of appointees from industry stakeholders. The effort picked up steam when the union representing air traffic controllers endorsed the plan, citing years of understaffing by the FAA. Some passengers may balk at the idea of handing over day-to-day management of the nation's highly complex air traffic control system to the same companies that rack up tens of thousands of customer complaints a year, and occasionally physically assault or drag passengers off their planes. But the Trump administration argues this is the only way to modernize a system that still runs on technology that's been around since World War II. The FAA is already years into a technology upgrade known as NextGen, which involves moving from the current system based on radar and voice communications to one based on satellite navigation and digital communications. The FAA wants to use GPS technology to shorten routes, save time and fuel, and reduce traffic delays by increasing capacity.
Or, like many government-backed and -funded projects, it'll never complete in its current form, under current management.
You mean like go back to the TWENTIETH CENTURY MODEL where airports or airlines ran the security lines?
We are *NOT* talking about the TSA, we are talking about the FAA. Different.
In *principle* this could work, but more likly, Trump will hand it off to some corporation that sends a lobbiest with a large bag of cash to suck his cock.
ATC and the TSA are under completely separate agencies. What makes you think that a change in the way the FAA does business will change anything about Homeland Security?
Privatization is the same as oligarchization (Score:3, Insightful)
This is about rich people making even more money, not about anything else. I wish people would stop the nonsense about greater efficiency. It always ends up badly for regular people, just ask the people in Flint Michigan about their water.
Poor Tax (Score:2)
Money coming from tax payers means that everyone, from poor to rich pay for the services. As opposed to people who can afford to use the airlines paying an additional fee to support the services they actually use. Considering the ultra wealthy can afford to pay a lesser rate for their taxes (the 80,000 page US tax code isn't that large to make it fair) it's the rest of the population paying for this today!
This is the problem with a whole lot of projects and schemes where both the far left and far right cl
I present to you. Windows me, windows longhorn, windows Vista
Large complicated projects tend to go off the rails especially when they get done by committee. Instead of a focused task master.
The FAA is trying to upgrade 1000's of installations all of which must communicate with each other, must not disrupt current communications or data and the new system isn't compatible with the old one.
If someone screws up one line of code people!e die by the hundreds.
Do you trust your coding enough not to have any bugs?
If government runs properly (not captured by corporate or military interests) then things work out generally well. When governments become beholden to big banks, and business and war, then things tend to get good for the rich, and not so good for workers. Highly regulated capitalism works generally well for most people, but unregulated capitalism is like a cancer on society.
Not a chance. ATC is under the FAA, TSA is under Department of Homeland Security.
Democrats and consumer groups
Sorry, I thought we were talking about air traffic control. I guess that's the problem with metaphors.
Not controlled by the airlines (Score:4, Informative)
The plan is to create an NGO to operate it, fully funded by user fees -- not to hand control over to the airlines.
This system is used in about 50 countries, including Canada, the UK, and Australia.
And because greed and amorality run everything:
1. Corporations pass on costs to customers. This will be a new surcharge on your plane ticket.
2. You can bet the system will not only be upgraded but the latest GPS and Mesh Networking tech will come into play, because GREED: Losing a $25 million aircraft because some idiot Islamic pilot wants to fly until he runs out of fuel that you can't even get an insurance settlement on because there is no proof that it crashed, is bad.
well it doesn't matter who's running the show, we will get the the bill in the end. Right now it's coming partly from taxes and partly from the airlines. This just shifts the initial cost over to the airlines. We will still get stuck with the bill. The problem now is the massive conflict of interest it creates. I'm sure MrT is just looking at this as another business opportunity though. It just blows my mind the amount of business favors he's going to have stacked up before we manage to get rid of him
The privatization fetish (Score:3, Insightful)
Oh, yeah. I really want my safety to be weighed against someone's profit margin in a spreadsheet somewhere.
Government is not a business. It should not be run like a business. People who think it should be should not be allowed anywhere near a decision making office in government.
GPS-based air traffic control systems (Score:2)
GPS is fine when it works. What will happen to air travel when GPS goes down?
This could happen through a technical fault (likely locally, unlikely globally) or via enemy action (jamming locally, destruction of the infrastructure globally).
Remember that the C/A (coarse/acquisition) code that we civilians use for navigation was never meant for that. Like the Internet, various bits of old and new technology and capability gradually accreted into something upon which our entire economy depends. That something w
Air traffic control radar can't see airliners by itself at any reasonable distance. Planes are equipped with transponders that send out radio signals when the plane is "painted" by the ATC radar. If civilian radars can't see transponderless airliners, they will have no hope of seeing small drones.

Military radar is another matter.
Military radar is another matter.
leper colony
Let the indutries set up councils to self-govern? (Score:3)
And then you can have a supreme council, a council of the heads of councils if you will.
This was briefly the government of Italy, with ministers of Agriculture and Forestry, Corporations, Finance and so on. This was called the Grand Council of Fascism, which see.
Big mistake (Score:5, Insightful)
This is a bad idea that the airline lobby floats every few years. When the Democrats had control, they almost bought it until cooler heads prevailed. With Republicans in charge, it's time for another try. There really isn't much that the Federal government couldn't improve with privatization, but this is one of those things.
If this passes, the airlines will dominate the privatized company, transferring as much cost as they can to general aviation, while abusing their power for the purpose of limiting competition. They will dumb-down the controllers, resulting in chaos. It's hard to believe anyone could make the air travel industry any less accountable than it already is, but empowering an industry with a notoriously poor reputation of policing itself would be one way to do it.
Have we learned nothing from privatized airport security? Although I despise TSA, I have to admit that privatized airport security prior to 9/11 was absolutely useless. TSA, for all its well-documented flaws, ended the concept of minimum wage and constant turnover among security agents.
NextGen is not great! (Score:3)
The NextGen program has had several high-profile failures. The implementation of new routes in Phoenix resulted in a large number of complaints and lawsuits against the FAA. The more recent changes in the SF Bay Area including routing a much higher number of aircraft over Palo Alto and lower elevations in the Santa Cruz Mountains, both of which have angered a great many residents.
Jet traffic brings noise pollution and air pollution to the corridors they travel, resulting in health impacts (though difficult to measure) and sometimes significant reductions in property value. The previous corridors have been used for decades and the impact is well-understood by residents in those areas; the change was not well-communicated before being implemented and residents were mostly caught unawares.
The benefits of these changes include a higher volume of traffic to airports, increasing airport profits; more efficient routes for airlines, increasing airline profits; and potentially cheaper fares for customers resulting from the first two changes. Speaking personally, I would rather keep my home value and quieter skies.
I admit I'm ignorant on a lot of this buuut....
Nav Canada (Score:4, Insightful)
Canada did the exact same thing (privatize to an NGO) in 1996.
Nav Canada, the NGO that operates Canada's air traffic control, has won three IATA Eagle Awards [navcanada.ca] for Best Air Traffic Controller since 2001. It also closely coordinates with the existing FAA ATC system as the Canadian and US airspace are extremely interrelated (perhaps the most so in the world).
Canada is one of about 50 countries that have gone this route (Britain, Germany, Australia and New Zealand are among the countries that have done so). Nav Canada even sells their system (Australia runs on it) - we could potentially just buy a solution.
At the cost of General Aviation (Score:1)
Although many don't see it, America leads in freedom of personal aviation. I can use my aircraft just as I use my car. I have proper FAA licenses and medical certificates. I am instrument rated and can fly with the same rules as the airlines. I can also get in my plane and go camping at a remote strip or visit a restaurant in the next town's airport without requesting permission from anyone just as I would with my car. If I fly into big central airports following the same rules as the airlines then I can an
