Top-Secret NSA Report Details Russian Hacking Effort Days Before 2016 Election

Russian hacking groups played a larger role in the 2016 election than anyone realized, according to a highly-classified NSA document published today in The Intercept. The document reveals that a Russian intelligence operation sent spear-phishing emails to more than 100 local election officials days before the election, which ran through a hack of a U.S. voting software supplier. The Russian cyber espionage operation was functional for months before the 2016 U.S. election. From the report: It states unequivocally in its summary statement that it was Russian military intelligence, specifically the Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate, or GRU, that conducted the cyber attacks described in the document: "Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate actors ... executed cyber espionage operations against a named U.S. company in August 2016, evidently to obtain information on elections-related software and hardware solutions. ... The actors likely used data obtained from that operation to ... launch a voter registration-themed spear-phishing campaign targeting U.S. local government organizations." This NSA summary judgment is sharply at odds with Russian President Vladimir Putin's denial last week that Russia had interfered in foreign elections: "We never engaged in that on a state level, and have no intention of doing so." Putin, who had previously issued blanket denials that any such Russian meddling occurred, for the first time floated the possibility that freelance Russian hackers with "patriotic leanings" may have been responsible. The NSA report, on the contrary, displays no doubt that the cyber assault was carried out by the GRU.
And if there were, what difference would that make, now?
I'm betting zilch.

I'm betting zilch.
So, let's do nothing? Are you that worried it might delegitimize your guy? Is this where we're at, that we're so partisan we can't repel a foreign invader? That's straight out of the colonial playbook. Divide and conquer.
So you would do what? Bomb Russia?
So those are the only options you can see? Ignore it or nuke it?
Criticism without presenting solutions is just whining.
Provide an alternative. A sternly worded letter? Finger shaking?
Who isn't worried that the Butcher of Libya might yet attain the Oval Office? That thing voted for the Authorization to Use Force in Iraq, and was in the minority of her party when she did.
Trump may be far from perfect, but Clinton is perfectly corrupt, perfectly awful. She's a war criminal, just as much as Obama is, just as much as Bush Jr is. These people don't belong in government at all, they belong on trial, in the Hague for war crimes - literally.
Move back to paper.
I think there is actually supposed to be SOMETHING to prosecute.
Intent != crime.
So far, I haven't seen a single actual thing that was a result of this astonishingly inept (yet continuous?) collusion. Just...an administration communicating with the country's main geopolitical opponent (or one of them).
Because, you know Clinton's team met with Russians as well, right? http://www.telegraph.co.uk/new... [telegraph.co.uk]
*that is, aside from the actual millions of dollars deposited with the Clinton Foundation immediately before
I guess we should have ignored all that stuff back then.

I'm betting zilch.
They use terms like 'played a larger role' to imply it without having to actually back it up.

If it were a different country, I bet that many here in the US would opine that they should hold a new election and call shenanigans if the ones in power refused. Then again, double standards is par for the course for 'Tis of Thee.
Every worldwide election in recent memory [dailymail.co.uk] that went or was in danger of going the populists' way has been singled out as being meddled with by the Russians, from Brexit to France.
No one's going to call for a new election because Russians posted stuff on facebook any more than they would've called for a new election after Obama flew to London to campaign against Brexit [theguardian.com].
what's funny here is the NSA is complaining about Russian spying... when the NSA has been violating the privacy of billions around the world for decades.
At this point: fuck that. Isn't this grounds for war?
I'm really terrified at the prospect of Trump trying to clash with the Russian government in order to save face.
The Rush Limbaugh theorem states that the media isn't an arm of the Democrat Party, rather, that the Democrat Party is an arm of the media. Think about it, which side is more organized and sends a cohesive voice nightly or hourly?
anonymous Ivan posting has become so tiresome lately. Can you move on to another country already?
Remember when the CIA planted logic flaws in some pipeline management software because they knew the Soviets would steal it? This led to the gigantic explosion of a Siberian pipeline:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/new... [telegraph.co.uk]
Those people have suddenly become immensely skilled hackers?
Those people have suddenly become immensely skilled hackers?
Dude, the Soviets have been weaponising software [nlcv.bas.bg] for practically ever.
Their anonymous source [dailycaller.com] was Reality Leigh Winner. Bernie supporter. Now she will be a felon (if convicted). Anyway, she will never work in a government position again.
One down. How many more to come?
If anything, that she was arrested lends credibility to the document being real.
I guess it depends how long it takes for Trump to get impeached or otherwise unpresidented through a failed re-election. There is a reason the Trump administration is leaking like an open pipe (a sieve is not leaky enough for this metaphor). The distrust for this man goes beyond mere partisanship, and countless people are risking prison time to try to undo arguably the worst mistake in recent American history.
She probably should never work in a government position again. She has proven herself untrustwor
"it was someone using an IP from Russia"...
If you look at the actual public evidence, that's all we've got.
Shit coming from an IP in Russia, which could have been at the end of 7 PROXIES. Or TOR. Or whatever.
No, you're wrong. And, to prove it, I'll provide exactly double the amount of evidence you did in your post.
The US has an IP range, time of day. IP ranges always point back to just a nation. Government workers always work 9 to 5 shifts in their own nation's time zones too.
It's an issue for the DNC - a private organization which is apparently highly incompetent at keeping their shady bullshit under wraps - but not for us.
If provably true, relevant information about a president or presidential candidate comes to light I don't care if it comes from NBC or Fox or Billy Bush or Assange or Putin himself.
Did they change votes counted? (Score:1)
If the Russians actually hacked into the voting machines at the poles and flipped Hillary votes to Donald votes, then yes they hacked the election. Since I have yet to hear this pushed forward, it sounds like all they did was reveal more dirt on Hillary.
Russians may have swayed public opinion but that's no different then what our news media does every day. Heck, the news media likely lost Hillary the election because of those polls. Democrats stayed home because they figured, "we got this and I liked Bernie
Yea, when I read that I said "Well that explains it".
Well I knew that slashdot jumped the shark awhile back, but when most of the comments are defending the Russians, it's reached an all new low.
Well I knew that slashdot jumped the shark awhile back, but when most of the comments are defending the Russians, it's reached an all new low.
Well, as people get older they do get more conservative...
More seriously - it's been true, for a lot of years, that whenever Slashdot has run a story which casts a bad light on Putin... an awful lot of anonymous pro-Putin posts appear. We saw it when he had his country invade the Ukraine; we saw it when he rigged the 2012 Russian election; and we see it now. It would be interesting to examine Slashdot's web logs.
>Everyone who disagrees with me is a russian agent.
Yeah, must be that. Couldn't just be that in the current political climate saying anything even remotely supportive of Trump or dismissive of the crazy conspiracies against him is thoughtcrime punishable by public ostracization and the angry dumping of long litanies of "-ist"s and "-phobic"s at the offender.
In Soviet Slashdot, Russia trolls you
Yeah I mean, Soviet Union was good because of income equality. Liberal artists used to sing "Russians love their children too!"
But now Russia is bad bad bad, they've abandoned socialism so now they are teh evil.
This is the second time Hillary failed to become “the inevitable president”. Did Russia sabotage her plans last time? (Oh, Obama won the primaries. Hillary made sure she won those this time.)
Did Russia tell Hillary to rig the primaries to freeze our Sanders?
Did Russia get the DNC to provide Hillary the debate questions in advance? (She still did terrible anyway.)
Did Russia make Hillary collapse on their way to their car?
Did Russia encourage Bill to pardon Marc Rich, the billionaire donor to the Clinton campaign and the Clinton Foundation?
Did Russia tell Hillary to be so confident that she could ignore the (previously Democratic) rust belt states in her campaign?
Did Russia tell Hillary to lie about dodging sniper bullets in Bosnia?
Did Russia tell Hillary, when she was a working attorney, to get a rapist a sweet plea deal and then laugh when questioned about it?
Did Russia tell Hillary to call Bill sexual accusers “bimbos”?
Did Russia tell Hillary to say to the bankers that she would ring China with defensive missiles?
Did Russia tell Hillary to have Huma Aberdeen as her aide, assistant editor of a publication that believes in Muslim Sharia Law?
Did Russia tell Hillary to say she would make a no-fly zone in Syria when Russia was already in Syria?
Did Russia tell Hillary to laugh demonically about “came, saw, and kill” Kaddafi?
Did Russia tell Hillary to take bribes on numerous occasions in the form of speaking fees?
Did Russia tell Hillary to use the personal unsecured server?
Did Russia tell Hillary to delete emails that were subpoenaed?
Did Russia tell Hillary to have a corrupt charity?
Did Russia tell Hillary to call 31 million voters deplorable irredeemable racist sexist homophobic bigots?
Did Russia murder Seth Rich, DNC’s Director of Voter Enhancement? He was the Sanders supporter who was shot 4 times while on the ground in a “botched robbery” in which nothing was taken.
Did Russia get the Clintons to accept a bribe on the Uranium One deal? Well, yes, they did do that one.
*sigh*
No, HRC did not lose because of Russia. That doesn't mean there wasn't any collusion within the Russia and the current administration, which is what's currently being investigated into. Honestly, it's been 7 months and the only people still hung up on this election seem to be Trump supporters.
As for the rest of the conspiracy theory items, no comments.
...this election's result...
Look, I don't think any honest person can deny the Russians meddled in the election. The bigger question is, did they throw the American election?
That is hard (impossible?) to answer conclusively, but they likely did not. Clinton lost the election all by herself, IMHO.
The problem is that a) it appears that Russia did indeed meddle in US elections and b) there's an active investigation about collusion between the Trump administration and Russian officials. That is the story here.