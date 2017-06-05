Top-Secret NSA Report Details Russian Hacking Effort Days Before 2016 Election (theintercept.com) 29
Russian hacking groups played a larger role in the 2016 election than anyone realized, according to a highly-classified NSA document published today in The Intercept. The document reveals that a Russian intelligence operation sent spear-phishing emails to more than 100 local election officials days before the election, which ran through a hack of a U.S. voting software supplier. The Russian cyber espionage operation was functional for months before the 2016 U.S. election. From the report: It states unequivocally in its summary statement that it was Russian military intelligence, specifically the Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate, or GRU, that conducted the cyber attacks described in the document: "Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate actors ... executed cyber espionage operations against a named U.S. company in August 2016, evidently to obtain information on elections-related software and hardware solutions. ... The actors likely used data obtained from that operation to ... launch a voter registration-themed spear-phishing campaign targeting U.S. local government organizations." This NSA summary judgment is sharply at odds with Russian President Vladimir Putin's denial last week that Russia had interfered in foreign elections: "We never engaged in that on a state level, and have no intention of doing so." Putin, who had previously issued blanket denials that any such Russian meddling occurred, for the first time floated the possibility that freelance Russian hackers with "patriotic leanings" may have been responsible. The NSA report, on the contrary, displays no doubt that the cyber assault was carried out by the GRU.
Even if there was hacking.... (Score:5, Interesting)
So, let's do nothing? Are you that worried it might delegitimize your guy? Is this where we're at, that we're so partisan we can't repel a foreign invader? That's straight out of the colonial playbook. Divide and conquer.
So you would do what? Bomb Russia?
I guess we should have ignored all that stuff back then.
They use terms like 'played a larger role' to imply it without having to actually back it up.
If it were a different country, I bet that many here in the US would opine that they should hold a new election and call shenanigans if the ones in power refused. Then again, double standards is par for the course for 'Tis of Thee.
Hysteria (Score:2, Interesting)
The Rush Limbaugh theorem states that the media isn't an arm of the Democrat Party, rather, that the Democrat Party is an arm of the media. Think about it, which side is more organized and sends a cohesive voice nightly or hourly?
Their anonymous source [dailycaller.com] was Reality Leigh Winner. Bernie supporter. Now she will be a felon (if convicted). Anyway, she will never work in a government position again.
One down. How many more to come?
Hmmm (Score:5, Insightful)
"it was someone using an IP from Russia"...
If you look at the actual public evidence, that's all we've got.
Shit coming from an IP in Russia, which could have been at the end of 7 PROXIES. Or TOR. Or whatever.
