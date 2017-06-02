Trump Misunderstood MIT Climate Research, University Officials Say (reuters.com) 54
MIT officials said U.S. President Donald Trump badly misunderstood their research when he cited it on Thursday to justify withdrawing the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement. From a report: Trump announced during a speech at the White House Rose Garden that he had decided to pull out of the landmark climate deal, in part because it would not reduce global temperatures fast enough to have a significant impact. "Even if the Paris Agreement were implemented in full, with total compliance from all nations, it is estimated it would only produce a two-tenths of one degree Celsius reduction in global temperature by the year 2100," Trump said. "Tiny, tiny amount." That claim was attributed to research conducted by MIT, according to White House documents seen by Reuters. The Cambridge, Massaschusetts-based research university published a study in April 2016 titled "How much of a difference will the Paris Agreement make?" showing that if countries abided by their pledges in the deal, global warming would slow by between 0.6 degree and 1.1 degrees Celsius by 2100. "We certainly do not support the withdrawal of the U.S. from the Paris agreement," said Erwan Monier, a lead researcher at the MIT Joint Program on the Science and Policy of Global Change, and one of the study's authors. "If we don't do anything, we might shoot over 5 degrees or more and that would be catastrophic," said John Reilly, the co-director of the program, adding that MIT's scientists had had no contact with the White House and were not offered a chance to explain their work.
Name me a binding agreement between two countries, then.
Science or not, funneling American wealth to third world countries via a non-binding agreement is enough of a reason to oppose participation in this treaty and to be glad it was never submitted to be potentially ratified.
The amount of "American wealth" that is "funneled to third world countries" is so small a number that you can't even see it in the pie chart of the government budget expenditures. It is absolutely and completely negligible.
If that's your objection, you are focussing on the trivial.
(The one exception here is American aid to Israel, if you want to call Israel a third-world country; totaling $127.4 billion. But most of that it military aid, not energy.)
Remember, when dealing with pseudo-skeptics, all that counts in their eyes is that they made an objection. The objection may be absurd, it may be outrageous, it may in fact be an outright lie, but so long as they can say they objected, they somehow believe they've falsified an entire field of research.
How is disagreeing with the political solution akin to "somehow believe they've falsified an entire field of research"?
You can think AGW is real and disagree on funneling money to poor nations. In addition, you can disagree with how much foreign aid Isreal receives and disagree on money transfer in the Paris Accord. These things are not mutually exclusive.
Hmm...then you'll be wanting to accept climate refugees graciously into your home when the U.S. has helped put them out of their home countries due to climate induced changes, yes?
Science or not, funneling American wealth to third world countries via a non-binding agreement is enough of a reason to oppose participation in this treaty and to be glad it was never submitted to be potentially ratified.
I wish I had mod points for you. You get it. Sadly, many here do not. America is not a charity for the rest of the world. It's not a matter of wanting to be either. It's logically not possible for one country representing a small fraction of the world's population to prop the rest of the world up. It's a nice idea, it just doesn't match reality. To quote one of my favorite songs by RUSH, "You can twist perception but reality won't budge."
This, he's a fucking moron
That would only make him happy because then he'd be the greatest martyr that ever lived. If you really want to cause him pain, then it would be better if he were ignored and the rest of the country moved on without him and his alleged administration.
So...the study says, "...global warming would slow by between 0.6 degree and 1.1 degrees Celsius by 2100..."
But now he says, "If we don't do anything, we might shoot over 5 degrees or more..."
So is he saying that if agreement were fully implemented and everyone reached their goals, then we would shoot to only 3.9?
More to the point, he cannot read very far into any document without losing his attention. First off, it doesn't mention "Trump" in every paragraph. Second, it refers to terms he's never seen before, like "science". Third, it probably contains mathematics which for him means if it isn't second grade math, he's lost.
After all, it's mass inst of *technology*, not mass inst of *science*.
CO2 has the properties it has regardless of your views on international agreements or your favorite international conspiracy. The universe well and truly doesn't fucking care about your fantasies. CO2 absorbs and re-emits solar radiation as it does, irrespective of whether you think some evil conspiracy is involved.
Not to put too fine a point on the issue but...
Was it Trump who misunderstood the study, or government advisers?
Was it Trump who misunderstood the study, or did the study not communicate clearly?
Did the study use a lot of jargon, confusing verbiage, and passive voice?
Did it make clear and specific projections, or was everything couched in "if this scenario and those people do that then something might change here to cause this effect"?
Is the news article cited above just completely and totally wrong, or has
The source [Re:Of course it was Trump] (Score:2)
...Did the study use a lot of jargon, confusing verbiage, and passive voice? Did it make clear and specific projections, or was everything couched in "if this scenario and those people do that then something might change here to cause this effect"?
The study summary is here: http://meetingorganizer.copern... [copernicus.org]
The MIT press release summarizing results is here: http://energy.mit.edu/news/how... [mit.edu]
Holding the president accountable for decisions that his brand, and whoever is associated with it, makes?
Is there any president who we give a pass for making retarded world-scope decisions because of "jargon, confusing verbiage, and passive voice"? Maybe if the president of the united states and his advisors can't reason with jargon, confusing verbiage, and passive voice, they should look into alternate career paths.
Maybe Obama just misunderstood the TPP.
Will Trump ever be called to account for these lies and distorted half-truths? His behaviour is going to cost many lives, and not just in the US. That amounts to something worse than criminal behaviour to my mind, and I would like to see him ultimately tried by an international court.
Their study accurately found that the Paris treaty was not solving the problem.
Now they are hiding from the truth because they don't want to get blamed for reporting it.
They are afraid of the modern day church of climate change inquisition
Oh noes! The world is going to end [imgur.com] if the US doesn't transfer a bunch of money to other countries.
I think it would be easier to simply list the things he *does* understand. That should be an incredibly short list.
I'm assuming "tying my own shoes" probably aren't on that list.
... Trump wanted to put one of his campaign promises in the "win" column.
America has spoken and that's precisely what America wants.
It is what it is.
Until America votes otherwise, we will continue to masturbate to thoughts of isolationism.
So...what part of MIT's work did the prez misunderstand here? (It seems he got his cost info elsewhere, but what part of the benefit did he miss, exactly?)
I think the problem is that the issue was not reduced to 9 bullet points or less on a single sided sheet using only one and two sylable words.
It would be only news if Trump understood it. Or anything more complex than how to con people with simple tricks, really.
Because if you list the science he gets wrong, you will be here long after he is dead and buried.