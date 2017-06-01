Putin Hints At US Election Meddling By 'Patriotically Minded' Russians (nytimes.com) 37
Two anonymous readers share a report: Shifting from his previous blanket denials, President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia said on Thursday that "patriotically minded" private Russian hackers could have been involved in cyberattacks last year to help the presidential campaign of Donald J. Trump (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternative source). While Mr. Putin continued to deny any state role, his comments to reporters in St. Petersburg were a departure from the Kremlin's previous position: that Russia had played no role whatsoever in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee and that, after Mr. Trump's victory, the country had become the victim of anti-Russia hysteria among crestfallen Democrats. Raising the possibility of attacks by what he portrayed as free-spirited Russian patriots, Mr. Putin said that hackers "are like artists" who choose their targets depending how they feel "when they wake up in the morning."
> you shouldn't be elected into office
One of the valid possibilities can be that neither candidate is fit for office. Maybe the levels of fitness differ. And voting for the lesser of two evils might be better.
One of the valid possibilities can be that neither candidate is fit for office. Maybe the levels of fitness differ. And voting for the lesser of two evils might be better.
On its world, the people are people. The leaders are lizards. The people hate the lizards and the lizards rule the people."
"Odd," said Arthur, "I thought you said it was a democracy."
"I did," said Ford. "It is."
"So," said Arthur, hoping he wasn't sounding ridiculously obtuse, "why don't people get rid of the lizards?"
"It honestly doesn't occur to them," said Ford. "They've all got the vote, so they all pretty much assume that the government they've voted in more or less approximates to the government th
As always, should you or any of your I.M. Force be caught or killed, the Secretary will disavow any knowledge of your actions. This tape/disc will self-destruct in five/ten seconds. Good luck, Dan/Jim.
Fake News? Did, or did not Putin say this?
What about the Reuters article link [reuters.com] that was provided? Is that also fake news?
Can they all get the eff off of slashdot now?
let's see...
"President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia said on Thursday that "patriotically minded" private Russian hackers could have been involved in cyberattacks last year to help the presidential campaign of Donald J. Trump"
"While Mr. Putin continued to deny any state role (...)that Russia had played no role whatsoever in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee"
shifting? where?
Now the question becomes, WHY did Putin say this?
The conclusion that seems obvious to me is that:
1. Putin realizes that something is about to be exposed to the bright light of day
2. He is doing his job of shifting the blame away from the state
At this point, IMO, it does not even pass the laugh test to suggest Russia did not interfere in the US presidential election. Now if
Then, miraculously, Putin admitted he ordered Russian troops [businessinsider.com] to seize the land. The excuse he used was those Russian troops were "helping" the Crimean sefl-defense forces. And by helping he means the Russian troops were doing the dirty work.
So now the excuse of "patriotic" Russians doing the hacking is being tossed out. What patriotism? Is he now admitting they were helping Trump win the election? That would be an interesting admission since he's denied any Russian meddling in the election despite the overwhelming evidence.
So basically he's saying that they are the Russian version of Anonymous? No wonder why the Democrats are so pissed off.
I'm sick of watching Americans line up to enthusiastically defend or hide Russia's attack on our democracy.
You fucking traitors will have to live with your actions for the rest of your lives.
I will not forgive any of your jackasses without a full apology and acknowledgement of your treasonous behavior.
That invaded Ukraine and Georgia. Nothing to do with their government at all. Nothing.
Seriously Putin's word as a man is a joke
Even though I am a strong fiscal conservative and voted against Hillary, Russian interference in the US election process is the same as any other hacking efforts aimed with malicious intent, and is clearly illegal. You assassinate your political rivals. Neither that nor the hacking are acceptable. Open bad mouthing in the press, sure, but that's political discourse. Informed voters can evaluate the source as well as the content. The current sourceless allegations against Trump, they could just as easily be attributed to "patriotic russians" who might be disappointed about the Presidents support of Ukrainian interests. The acceptance you show for the hackers within the russia just shows that, along with your other actions, in Ukraine for example, that under Putin the russia is a rogue state that needs to be marginalized.
The only people who still believe that Putin did not try to interfere in any way with the U.S. election are the same people who believed that Clinton ran a pedophile ring from the basement of a pizza restaurant.
`Nuff said.
And of course exposing the misdeeds of the RNC would be the work of American traitors.
by Americans.
So, billionaires paid Russian hackers (at a discounted rate from American hackers, and not in danger of the FBI getting them) to get the data....
Putin takes a page from Trump's book and trolls
.... name your own favorite set of blathering idiots ....