Putin Hints At US Election Meddling By 'Patriotically Minded' Russians

Posted by msmash from the hackers-are-artists dept.
Two anonymous readers share a report: Shifting from his previous blanket denials, President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia said on Thursday that "patriotically minded" private Russian hackers could have been involved in cyberattacks last year to help the presidential campaign of Donald J. Trump (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternative source). While Mr. Putin continued to deny any state role, his comments to reporters in St. Petersburg were a departure from the Kremlin's previous position: that Russia had played no role whatsoever in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee and that, after Mr. Trump's victory, the country had become the victim of anti-Russia hysteria among crestfallen Democrats. Raising the possibility of attacks by what he portrayed as free-spirited Russian patriots, Mr. Putin said that hackers "are like artists" who choose their targets depending how they feel "when they wake up in the morning."

  • Throwing them under the bus (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @12:05PM (#54526037) Journal
    Oh, come on. Nobody is fooled by this, are you? Of course when Putin gave his cyberwarfare people their marching orders, they all knew that if caught they'd be disavowed by the State. Standard operating procedure. Every nation on the planet that has covert intelligence organizations does the same exact thing. Nothing to see here..
    • Your mission Dan/Jim, should you choose/decide to accept it, ...

      As always, should you or any of your I.M. Force be caught or killed, the Secretary will disavow any knowledge of your actions. This tape/disc will self-destruct in five/ten seconds. Good luck, Dan/Jim.

  • And yet it's here, on the front page of Slashdot. Who is meddling with whom?

  • Big surprise (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Can they all get the eff off of slashdot now?

  • let's see...

    "President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia said on Thursday that "patriotically minded" private Russian hackers could have been involved in cyberattacks last year to help the presidential campaign of Donald J. Trump"

    "While Mr. Putin continued to deny any state role (...)that Russia had played no role whatsoever in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee"

    shifting? where?

    • Unlike the troll earlier, I'll assume this NY Times, and Reuters news is not fake news, and that Putin said what is reported.

      Now the question becomes, WHY did Putin say this?

      The conclusion that seems obvious to me is that:
      1. Putin realizes that something is about to be exposed to the bright light of day
      2. He is doing his job of shifting the blame away from the state

      At this point, IMO, it does not even pass the laugh test to suggest Russia did not interfere in the US presidential election. Now if

  • Here it comes (Score:4, Interesting)

    by smooth wombat ( 796938 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @12:12PM (#54526097) Journal
    The unraveling of the denials begins. This is the exact same process Putin used when Russia stole Crimea from Ukraine. For months Putin denied Russian troops had been sent in to steal the land. Denial after denial was given.

    Then, miraculously, Putin admitted he ordered Russian troops [businessinsider.com] to seize the land. The excuse he used was those Russian troops were "helping" the Crimean sefl-defense forces. And by helping he means the Russian troops were doing the dirty work.

    So now the excuse of "patriotic" Russians doing the hacking is being tossed out. What patriotism? Is he now admitting they were helping Trump win the election? That would be an interesting admission since he's denied any Russian meddling in the election despite the overwhelming evidence.

    • The unraveling of the denials begins. This is the exact same process Putin used when Russia stole Crimea from Ukraine.

      Stole? They reclaimed what was rightfully their territory. Most people in the region support it. I get that you're swimming in western propaganda, but it's pretty easy to look up the history of the situation.

  • ... Mr. Putin said that hackers "are like artists" who choose their targets depending how they feel "when they wake up in the morning."

    So basically he's saying that they are the Russian version of Anonymous? No wonder why the Democrats are so pissed off.

    • From the information released by Hillary, Wikileaks is run by the russian government so I guess they could have done that.

  • Patriotic Russians & TREASONOUS Americans (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I'm sick of watching Americans line up to enthusiastically defend or hide Russia's attack on our democracy.

    You fucking traitors will have to live with your actions for the rest of your lives.

    I will not forgive any of your jackasses without a full apology and acknowledgement of your treasonous behavior.

    • You might want to look up the definition of Treason in the Constitution.

      Note that "disagreeing with an Anonymous Coward" isn't included....

    • How is it treasonous?

      IF Russia "hacked" into DNC emails (remember, as far as we know the "hack" was a fucking phishing link that yielded a certain someone's iCloud password), and did so in a state-sponsored way (such that you could say Russia did it, and not Russians did it), you then have to look at what they did with that access.

      All they did was reveal the truth. Notice how the media and the DNC and Hillary herself kick and scream about how they were exposed. They do this because they have absolutely no

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by poity ( 465672 )

      American democracy was attacked when the secret ethical misconduct of the DNC was revealed to the public. In order to preserve American democracy, misdeeds must remain guarded and kept from the public eye.

  • The same 'Patriotically Minded' Russians (Score:5, Insightful)

    by plague911 ( 1292006 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @12:15PM (#54526133)

    That invaded Ukraine and Georgia. Nothing to do with their government at all. Nothing.

    Seriously Putin's word as a man is a joke

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      The fact that Putin is a demonstrable liar doesn't preclude him choosing his words carefully. Quite the contrary.

      So it's worth studying what he's done here. He's cast meddling in the US election as an act of Russian patriotism. Once he's got people used to thinking that way, there's no negative consequences, at least domestically, if he's forced to concede that it was a Russian government operation.

      It's important to neither exaggerate nor minimize an enemy's competence. Putin, like all successful autho

      • I agree whole heartedly that he is an intelligent and manipulative individual. But he also deserves the disrespect of being laughed at and mocked because his words ring of childlike lies.
    • Hey now, lets not be nasty. Putin could be nominated for the 2017 Kellyanne Conway award for credibility.

  • A few thoughts Sad Vlad the Mad (Score:3)

    by Tjp($)pjT ( 266360 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @12:15PM (#54526137)
    The attacks you say were brought on by "patriotic russians" crestfallen by the disappointed democrats who lost the election, disregards the actual timeline. The hacking occurred prior to the election. Unless more is ongoing of course. And the Democrats though Hillary was going to win by a landslide.

    Even though I am a strong fiscal conservative and voted against Hillary, Russian interference in the US election process is the same as any other hacking efforts aimed with malicious intent, and is clearly illegal. You assassinate your political rivals. Neither that nor the hacking are acceptable. Open bad mouthing in the press, sure, but that's political discourse. Informed voters can evaluate the source as well as the content. The current sourceless allegations against Trump, they could just as easily be attributed to "patriotic russians" who might be disappointed about the Presidents support of Ukrainian interests. The acceptance you show for the hackers within the russia just shows that, along with your other actions, in Ukraine for example, that under Putin the russia is a rogue state that needs to be marginalized.

  • Do we really learn anything new ? (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The only people who still believe that Putin did not try to interfere in any way with the U.S. election are the same people who believed that Clinton ran a pedophile ring from the basement of a pizza restaurant.

    `Nuff said.

    • > The only people who still believe that Putin did not try to interfere in any way with
      > the U.S. election are the same people who believed that Clinton ran a pedophile ring
      > from the basement of a pizza restaurant.

      You should mention that the pizza restaurant doesn't, in fact, have a basement.
  • Exposing the misdeeds of the DNC sounds more like the work of American patriots to me.

  • by Americans.

    So, billionaires paid Russian hackers (at a discounted rate from American hackers, and not in danger of the FBI getting them) to get the data....

  • Putin takes a page from Trump's book and trolls .... name your own favorite set of blathering idiots ....

  • Having visited Russia and exposed to Russian culture and so on, I actually totally believe him for once!

    But what is more amusing to me is how this statement is basically telling us that even Putin is scared with how horrible Trump is for the planet... ;-)

  • I mean, let's suppose that somehow, actual evidence that was somehow incontrovertible showed that there was meddling... and let's even further say that they managed to identify the people responsible, and were able to bring them to court, where they were appropriately and justly tried and sentenced for the crime.

    Would that really change anything, though? I'm betting it wouldn't.

  • Go a week without social media and those "news letters" that email used to call spam and realize the world will keep spinning without those influencing social Darwinism to do it for you. The world is perfectly fine because you are an accident, a byproduct of chance improving upon a series entropic moments. Without a perception for those influence, you are only left with your own reality. Just be you and do you for once and not what those that thrive off of uncertainty want you to be. I can assure you 99% of

  • Trump acts a lot like him, except he's a bit more amplified and a lot less polished.

  • This is just a rotation scheme. They take the US elections hacking team, which successfully disabled up to 50 percent of all voting in key counties in swing states (hint: use paper ballots, vote by mail, and non-networked optical scanners if you don't want to be hacked), and rotate them to the Ukranian, EU hacking team, while replacing the US team with the ones hacking the EU and Ukraine.

    Keeps them on their toes.

    No, you don't live in a Democracy.

  • Most of the information revealed during the election season showed how Bernie was unfairly treated by Hillary in cahoots with the DNC.

    Bernie should be more angry at Hillary and the DNC than Hillary is about the Russians.

    No matter - I don't care who broke into Hillary's mail server or Podesta's emails. Hackers did not force them to write those emails.

    Hillary is pissed that we found out how bad she really is.

    Finally, did the Russians hack any voting machines or manipulate any vote counts? If not, then all t

  • The phrase election hacking (meddling/w.e) is agenda driven, as it implies there was tampering with the election process or results. If this is election hacking, then so is recording a private conversation and releasing it to affect results. Just because it may have affected voters minds (because it informed them) doesn't mean we need to add negative connotations to them. Let's reserve that for tampering with the actual election process.

    Like stacking the deck against popular candidates so that your candidate can win.

