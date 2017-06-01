Putin Hints At US Election Meddling By 'Patriotically Minded' Russians (nytimes.com) 69
Two anonymous readers share a report: Shifting from his previous blanket denials, President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia said on Thursday that "patriotically minded" private Russian hackers could have been involved in cyberattacks last year to help the presidential campaign of Donald J. Trump (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternative source). While Mr. Putin continued to deny any state role, his comments to reporters in St. Petersburg were a departure from the Kremlin's previous position: that Russia had played no role whatsoever in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee and that, after Mr. Trump's victory, the country had become the victim of anti-Russia hysteria among crestfallen Democrats. Raising the possibility of attacks by what he portrayed as free-spirited Russian patriots, Mr. Putin said that hackers "are like artists" who choose their targets depending how they feel "when they wake up in the morning."
> you shouldn't be elected into office
One of the valid possibilities can be that neither candidate is fit for office. Maybe the levels of fitness differ. And voting for the lesser of two evils might be better.
One of the valid possibilities can be that neither candidate is fit for office. Maybe the levels of fitness differ. And voting for the lesser of two evils might be better.
On its world, the people are people. The leaders are lizards. The people hate the lizards and the lizards rule the people."
"Odd," said Arthur, "I thought you said it was a democracy."
"I did," said Ford. "It is."
"So," said Arthur, hoping he wasn't sounding ridiculously obtuse, "why don't people get rid of the lizards?"
"It honestly doesn't occur to them," said Ford. "They've all got the vote, so they all pretty much assume that the government they've voted in more or less approximates to the government they want."
As always, should you or any of your I.M. Force be caught or killed, the Secretary will disavow any knowledge of your actions. This tape/disc will self-destruct in five/ten seconds. Good luck, Dan/Jim.
Russia's economy is smaller than California. Their is _no_ empire in their future.
Putin is playing to domestic politics. Russian pride is in play, they have to think they are still capable of empire. While actually going broke fighting with their former satellite state.
The point was to create a weak, ineffective US. That is done by installing a weak, ineffective illiterate impotent president who is unable to think or speak in complete sentences. He will then install weak ineffective people into top government positions. Often people at odds with the very government function they are supposed to be running. Then leave vast numbers of government positions vacant -- running on autopilot. It's a plus if the president is unable to control
Not just the US. Brexit too, weakening both the UK and the EU. That might have backfired though, because it looks like the EU will renew itself and become even strong as a result... But then again, the EU is much less of a threat to Russia than the US and it's British poodle.
Except Hillary said her #1 foreign policy priority if elected would be the removal of Putin's ally in Syria, Assad. It seems to me Putin's interests in Syria (pipeline from Iran -> Iraq -> Syria -> Med) are best suited with anyone but Hillary (incidentally her KSA and Qatar backers supported a competing pipeline Qatar -> KSA -> Syria -> Turkey -> Europe).
So, given that Trump has now shamed the other NATO nations into spending more money building up their militaries, does that mean Putin's plan backfired?
On top of that, nobody that claims they wanted Trump to win can cite a single benefit that they have or would gain by having Trump in place,
Except for the fact that Russia had regular contact with multiple people in Trump's campaign who were in place to have considerably powerful roles in a Trump administration: Flynn, Manafort (until he got run out), Kushner, Sessions apparently, Page. And those are just the ones we know about. And don't forget the intercepts we have with the Russians stated that they believed they could influence Trump through Flynn. Other than putting a complete puppet into office, just about the best thing a state can ho
And yet it's here, on the front page of Slashdot. Who is meddling with whom?
Fake News? Did, or did not Putin say this?
What about the Reuters article link [reuters.com] that was provided? Is that also fake news?
Can they all get the eff off of slashdot now?
let's see...
"President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia said on Thursday that "patriotically minded" private Russian hackers could have been involved in cyberattacks last year to help the presidential campaign of Donald J. Trump"
"While Mr. Putin continued to deny any state role (...)that Russia had played no role whatsoever in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee"
shifting? where?
Now the question becomes, WHY did Putin say this?
The conclusion that seems obvious to me is that:
1. Putin realizes that something is about to be exposed to the bright light of day
2. He is doing his job of shifting the blame away from the state
At this point, IMO, it does not even pass the laugh test to suggest Russia did not interfere in the US presidential election. Now if Trump colluded with them, that is a different question.
Then, miraculously, Putin admitted he ordered Russian troops [businessinsider.com] to seize the land. The excuse he used was those Russian troops were "helping" the Crimean sefl-defense forces. And by helping he means the Russian troops were doing the dirty work.
So now the excuse of "patriotic" Russians doing the hacking is being tossed out. What patriotism? Is he now admitting they were helping Trump win the election? That would be an interesting admission since he's denied any Russian meddling in the election despite the overwhelming evidence.
The unraveling of the denials begins. This is the exact same process Putin used when Russia stole Crimea from Ukraine.
Stole? They reclaimed what was rightfully their territory. Most people in the region support it. I get that you're swimming in western propaganda, but it's pretty easy to look up the history of the situation.
So basically he's saying that they are the Russian version of Anonymous? No wonder why the Democrats are so pissed off.
Patriotic Russians & TREASONOUS Americans (Score:2, Insightful)
I'm sick of watching Americans line up to enthusiastically defend or hide Russia's attack on our democracy.
You fucking traitors will have to live with your actions for the rest of your lives.
I will not forgive any of your jackasses without a full apology and acknowledgement of your treasonous behavior.
You might want to look up the definition of Treason in the Constitution.
Note that "disagreeing with an Anonymous Coward" isn't included....
How is it treasonous?
IF Russia "hacked" into DNC emails (remember, as far as we know the "hack" was a fucking phishing link that yielded a certain someone's iCloud password), and did so in a state-sponsored way (such that you could say Russia did it, and not Russians did it), you then have to look at what they did with that access.
All they did was reveal the truth. Notice how the media and the DNC and Hillary herself kick and scream about how they were exposed. They do this because they have absolutely no defense for what they did.
American democracy was attacked when the secret ethical misconduct of the DNC was revealed to the public. In order to preserve American democracy, misdeeds must remain guarded and kept from the public eye.
The same 'Patriotically Minded' Russians (Score:5, Insightful)
That invaded Ukraine and Georgia. Nothing to do with their government at all. Nothing.
Seriously Putin's word as a man is a joke
The fact that Putin is a demonstrable liar doesn't preclude him choosing his words carefully. Quite the contrary.
So it's worth studying what he's done here. He's cast meddling in the US election as an act of Russian patriotism. Once he's got people used to thinking that way, there's no negative consequences, at least domestically, if he's forced to concede that it was a Russian government operation.
It's important to neither exaggerate nor minimize an enemy's competence. Putin, like all successful authoritarians, is both smart and ruthless.
A few thoughts Sad Vlad the Mad (Score:3)
Even though I am a strong fiscal conservative and voted against Hillary, Russian interference in the US election process is the same as any other hacking efforts aimed with malicious intent, and is clearly illegal. You assassinate your political rivals. Neither that nor the hacking are acceptable. Open bad mouthing in the press, sure, but that's political discourse. Informed voters can evaluate the source as well as the content. The current sourceless allegations against Trump, they could just as easily be attributed to "patriotic russians" who might be disappointed about the Presidents support of Ukrainian interests. The acceptance you show for the hackers within the russia just shows that, along with your other actions, in Ukraine for example, that under Putin the russia is a rogue state that needs to be marginalized.
Do we really learn anything new ? (Score:2, Insightful)
The only people who still believe that Putin did not try to interfere in any way with the U.S. election are the same people who believed that Clinton ran a pedophile ring from the basement of a pizza restaurant.
`Nuff said.
> the U.S. election are the same people who believed that Clinton ran a pedophile ring
> from the basement of a pizza restaurant.
You should mention that the pizza restaurant doesn't, in fact, have a basement.
And of course exposing the misdeeds of the RNC would be the work of American traitors.
+1 Correct.
Obama would have never lost due to Russian meddling. He was a much stronger candidate with a likable personality and almost no corruption under his belt.
No corruption? You realize his political roots are in Chicago, right?
And Hillary's saying the Russians were guided (Score:2)
by Americans.
So, billionaires paid Russian hackers (at a discounted rate from American hackers, and not in danger of the FBI getting them) to get the data....
Ha ha ha (Score:2)
Putin takes a page from Trump's book and trolls
.... name your own favorite set of blathering idiots ....
Totally believe him for once! (Score:2)
Having visited Russia and exposed to Russian culture and so on, I actually totally believe him for once!
But what is more amusing to me is how this statement is basically telling us that even Putin is scared with how horrible Trump is for the planet...
;-)
At this point, does it even matter? (Score:3)
I mean, let's suppose that somehow, actual evidence that was somehow incontrovertible showed that there was meddling... and let's even further say that they managed to identify the people responsible, and were able to bring them to court, where they were appropriately and justly tried and sentenced for the crime.
Would that really change anything, though? I'm betting it wouldn't.
Here's what we all need to do: (Score:2)
There is a reason that Trump admires this man... (Score:2)
Trump acts a lot like him, except he's a bit more amplified and a lot less polished.
Just a fresh crew (Score:1)
This is just a rotation scheme. They take the US elections hacking team, which successfully disabled up to 50 percent of all voting in key counties in swing states (hint: use paper ballots, vote by mail, and non-networked optical scanners if you don't want to be hacked), and rotate them to the Ukranian, EU hacking team, while replacing the US team with the ones hacking the EU and Ukraine.
Keeps them on their toes.
No, you don't live in a Democracy.
Bernie supporters should be more upset (Score:2)
Most of the information revealed during the election season showed how Bernie was unfairly treated by Hillary in cahoots with the DNC.
Bernie should be more angry at Hillary and the DNC than Hillary is about the Russians.
No matter - I don't care who broke into Hillary's mail server or Podesta's emails. Hackers did not force them to write those emails.
Hillary is pissed that we found out how bad she really is.
Finally, did the Russians hack any voting machines or manipulate any vote counts? If not, then all they did was inform voters.
Can we please stop calling it election hacking? (Score:3)
The phrase election hacking (meddling/w.e) is agenda driven, as it implies there was tampering with the election process or results. If this is election hacking, then so is recording a private conversation and releasing it to affect results. Just because it may have affected voters minds (because it informed them) doesn't mean we need to add negative connotations to them. Let's reserve that for tampering with the actual election process.
Like stacking the deck against popular candidates so that your candidate can win.