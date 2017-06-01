Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Government Privacy Security United States Politics

Putin Hints At US Election Meddling By 'Patriotically Minded' Russians (nytimes.com) 13

Posted by msmash from the hackers-are-artists dept.
Two anonymous readers share a report: Shifting from his previous blanket denials, President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia said on Thursday that "patriotically minded" private Russian hackers could have been involved in cyberattacks last year to help the presidential campaign of Donald J. Trump (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternative source). While Mr. Putin continued to deny any state role, his comments to reporters in St. Petersburg were a departure from the Kremlin's previous position: that Russia had played no role whatsoever in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee and that, after Mr. Trump's victory, the country had become the victim of anti-Russia hysteria among crestfallen Democrats. Raising the possibility of attacks by what he portrayed as free-spirited Russian patriots, Mr. Putin said that hackers "are like artists" who choose their targets depending how they feel "when they wake up in the morning."

Putin Hints At US Election Meddling By 'Patriotically Minded' Russians More | Reply

Putin Hints At US Election Meddling By 'Patriotically Minded' Russians

Comments Filter:

  • Throwing them under the bus (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @12:05PM (#54526037) Journal
    Oh, come on. Nobody is fooled by this, are you? Of course when Putin gave his cyberwarfare people their marching orders, they all knew that if caught they'd be disavowed by the State. Standard operating procedure. Every nation on the planet that has covert intelligence organizations does the same exact thing. Nothing to see here..

  • Big surprise (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Can they all get the eff off of slashdot now?

  • let's see...

    "President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia said on Thursday that "patriotically minded" private Russian hackers could have been involved in cyberattacks last year to help the presidential campaign of Donald J. Trump"

    "While Mr. Putin continued to deny any state role (...)that Russia had played no role whatsoever in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee"

    shifting? where?

  • Here it comes (Score:3)

    by smooth wombat ( 796938 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @12:12PM (#54526097) Journal
    The unraveling of the denials begins. This is the exact same process Putin used when Russia stole Crimea from Ukraine. For months Putin denied Russian troops had been sent in to steal the land. Denial after denial was given.

    Then, miraculously, Putin admitted he ordered Russian troops [businessinsider.com] to seize the land. The excuse he used was those Russian troops were "helping" the Crimean sefl-defense forces. And by helping he means the Russian troops were doing the dirty work.

    So now the excuse of "patriotic" Russians doing the hacking is being tossed out. What patriotism? Is he now admitting they were helping Trump win the election? That would be an interesting admission since he's denied any Russian meddling in the election despite the overwhelming evidence.

  • ... Mr. Putin said that hackers "are like artists" who choose their targets depending how they feel "when they wake up in the morning."

    So basically he's saying that they are the Russian version of Anonymous? No wonder why the Democrats are so pissed off.

  • That invaded Ukraine and Georgia. Nothing to do with their government at all. Nothing.

    Seriously Putin's word as a man is a joke

  • The attacks you say were brought on by "patriotic russians" crestfallen by the disappointed democrats who lost the election, disregards the actual timeline. The hacking occurred prior to the election. Unless more is ongoing of course. And the Democrats though Hillary was going to win by a landslide.

    Even though I am a strong fiscal conservative and voted against Hillary, Russian interference in the US election process is the same as any other hacking efforts aimed with malicious intent, and is clearly ille

Slashdot Top Deals

To the systems programmer, users and applications serve only to provide a test load.

Close