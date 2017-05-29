India Tech Giant Warns Trump's 'Radical Shift' to Hurt Industry (bloomberg.com) 69
The vice chairman at Tech Mahindra, one of India's largest technology services companies warned that U.S. President Donald Trump's visa policies will damage the industry as his company reported weak earnings and his stock fell the most in almost two years. From a report: Tech Mahindra said net income was 5.9 billion rupees ($91 million) in the fourth quarter, compared with the average analyst estimate of 7.8 billion, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg. The U.S. is tightening the criteria for visa programs that Tech Mahindra and other outsourcing companies use to bring skilled foreign workers into the country. Trump and other politicians have criticized the programs for hurting American workers and allowing companies to use cheaper employees from abroad. Tech services companies, including Cognizant Technology Solutions, have been cutting positions in India. Some workers have blamed Trump for prompting the job losses and exacerbating problems in the industry.
Omg Tech Mahindra. We only have problems with them.
This is the best news I've heard all day! (Score:3, Insightful)
Good riddance!
The lying meme plutocrats use to get even plutoier.
The business channel for major US tech is outsourcing and visas. Because of that, American students are avoiding tech.
The US brokers that handle foreign workers for the major players like Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, etc., are laying off local administrators.
Trump's "Buy America; Hire America," only works if those things actually exist.
Meanwhile, shareholders don't give a flying shit where workers come from.
Trump is stepping on your dick.
Upset you can't scam... (Score:2, Funny)
American companies with incompetent contractors any longer?
Good (Score:2, Insightful)
Employment by foreign workers is a privilege, not an entitlement.
Not an entitlement, a violation of citizens.
Yaay!!! Go Trump! (Score:1, Troll)
Finally, a president that actually demonstrates care about US workers, and also actually follows through on at least some of their campaign promises.
I... what? What in... How can you... Are you.. what?
Have you ever read the news? Ever?
Of course. I also read this article. Did you?
Re:Yaay!!! Go Trump! (Score:4, Insightful)
Finally, a president that actually demonstrates care about US workers, and also actually follows through on at least some of their campaign promises.
This president does not give one tenth of one shit about US workers. He still owns a visa mill. His "deals" brokered with Ford and Carrier turned out to be completely fake, just as we believed at the time. Nothing he does will save auto industry jobs, coal industry jobs, or any other kind of job. Even rolling back the CAFE standards would actually be detrimental to US automakers, at least the competent ones. Everyone else including China is actually pushing for a standard equal to or even more severe than the standards the automakers are going to have to follow in order to sell cars to California and the other dozen states which institute the same emissions regime.
>> Nothing he does will save auto industry jobs, coal industry jobs, or any other kind of job.
Seems obvious to me from this and many other similar articles that he's already saving many US software developer jobs. Frankly thats all I care about.
As for the CAFE standards, they are being abused now. Truck don't count. So now many luxury cars are trucks and suvs... But for some reason we do not export a lot of trucks...
This will also help less connected companies hire real, PhD level people, the quota not being filled with infosys 'air thieves'.
No champions (Score:2)
This president does not give one tenth of one shit about US workers. He still owns a visa mill. His "deals" brokered with Ford and Carrier turned out to be completely fake, just as we believed at the time. Nothing he does will save auto industry jobs, coal industry jobs, or any other kind of job. Even rolling back the CAFE standards would actually be detrimental to US automakers, at least the competent ones.
Too bad there isn't a champion, someone with leadership and broad vision, to come forward and oppose him!
You're making the assumption that he acts because of what's "Good for the Country," instead of trying to drive wages down across the board so his 1% friends can make MORE money...which they'll make sure he gets some of, too. It's just that this blatant importing of inferior talent is undermining the very businesses of those plutocrats. Methinks you give him credit for something he doesn't even understand!
As in Betsy DeVos destroying education.
I despise Trump but... (Score:4, Interesting)
I despise Trump with a passion, but I can't argue with this one.
The visa program has served no purpose other than to cause North American wages for tech workers to stagnate because companies could simply bring someone over for cheap. There have been more than plenty of stories of companies inventing positions that exactly matched the resumes of offshore works *just* so they couldn't be filled by local people.
There has *never* been a shortage of qualified talent in the west. At least, there hadn't been. There may well be so now, since the shenanigans North American companies have been playing have driven candidates right out of the field.
Paint me skeptical because these are pattern matching systems we have. They don't "think" things through. You can get maybe 80% right using such, but manually cleaning up the 20% will be a bear.
We already have RAD tech that can get you 80% pretty quick. The bottleneck is always the last 20%.
Can we mash Trump up into a bunch of little Trumplettes and keep the few we like and toss the rest?
... since the shenanigans North American companies have been playing have driven candidates right out of the field.
But we gotta fix that before we throw out the baby.
Thank you Trump! (Score:1)
Good riddance you underpaid cockroaches! Stop stealing jobs that you can't do without tons of hand holding!
This is awesome... (Score:2)
...Slashdotters don't know what to hate more. Cheap IT outsourcing of entire departments through abuse of the VISA program, or, Trump.
I think in this case the choice for most is clear.
Woo-hoo! Go Trump! (Score:2)
More likely a knife strike by a Trump-radicalized white supremacist home-grown terrorist.
Is Donald Trump Michael J Fox in disguise? (Score:2)
Some workers have blamed Trump for prompting the job losses and exacerbating problems in the industry.
How exactly can Trump be responsible for the job losses from outsourcing to India? Does he own a DeLorean? As far as I know he has had nothing at all to do with the instigation of H1Bs, though I'm sure he has used them on occasion.
Is this a case of "let's blame Trump for the bad weather"?
...bring DKILLED foreign workers into the country (Score:2)
Sorry, I just couldn't help myself. They can't interview customers, they can't write a report, they're incompetent at writing a spec, and they lack basic programming skills. But they're CHEAP!
Forgot the word HIS (Score:2)
The headline is incorrect. This Indian VP dude is afraid it will hurt HIS industry, not THE industry.
I haven't seen any real action on Trump's part (Score:2)
The prez does have some discretion over how visas are handed out (it is the "executive" branch, after all), and he's issued instructions to better scrutinize applications from co's who appear to hoard low-pay visas. How it actually plays out has yet to be seen. But it's got big-box outsourcers sweating.
Better scrutinizing doesn't mean less visas (Score:2)
ORLY? (Score:2)
Tech services companies, including Cognizant Technology Solutions, have been cutting positions in India. Some workers have blamed Trump for prompting the job losses and exacerbating problems in the industry.
I'm sure they regret voting for him in the last election now.
Oh wait...
Why would these people assume a foreign president has their best interests at heart again? If they want to get angry about unemployment, it should be at the people actually responsible for their corner of the world.
PHB-to-English Translation: (Score:2)
"The industry is changing and I'll probably get fired. I must spread FUD!"