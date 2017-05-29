Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


India Tech Giant Warns Trump's 'Radical Shift' to Hurt Industry (bloomberg.com) 69

Posted by msmash from the 'radical-shift' dept.
The vice chairman at Tech Mahindra, one of India's largest technology services companies warned that U.S. President Donald Trump's visa policies will damage the industry as his company reported weak earnings and his stock fell the most in almost two years. From a report: Tech Mahindra said net income was 5.9 billion rupees ($91 million) in the fourth quarter, compared with the average analyst estimate of 7.8 billion, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg. The U.S. is tightening the criteria for visa programs that Tech Mahindra and other outsourcing companies use to bring skilled foreign workers into the country. Trump and other politicians have criticized the programs for hurting American workers and allowing companies to use cheaper employees from abroad. Tech services companies, including Cognizant Technology Solutions, have been cutting positions in India. Some workers have blamed Trump for prompting the job losses and exacerbating problems in the industry.

  • Hm (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Omg Tech Mahindra. We only have problems with them.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      [sig] Progressivism: Parasites helping parasites to help themselves - to other people's stuff.

      The lying meme plutocrats use to get even plutoier.

  • Upset you can't scam... (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    American companies with incompetent contractors any longer?

  • Good (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Employment by foreign workers is a privilege, not an entitlement.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Not an entitlement, a violation of citizens.

  • Finally, a president that actually demonstrates care about US workers, and also actually follows through on at least some of their campaign promises.

    • I... what? What in... How can you... Are you.. what?

      Have you ever read the news? Ever?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by JustNiz ( 692889 )

        Of course. I also read this article. Did you?

    • Re:Yaay!!! Go Trump! (Score:4, Insightful)

      by drinkypoo ( 153816 ) <martin.espinoza@gmail.com> on Monday May 29, 2017 @03:18PM (#54506745) Homepage Journal

      Finally, a president that actually demonstrates care about US workers, and also actually follows through on at least some of their campaign promises.

      This president does not give one tenth of one shit about US workers. He still owns a visa mill. His "deals" brokered with Ford and Carrier turned out to be completely fake, just as we believed at the time. Nothing he does will save auto industry jobs, coal industry jobs, or any other kind of job. Even rolling back the CAFE standards would actually be detrimental to US automakers, at least the competent ones. Everyone else including China is actually pushing for a standard equal to or even more severe than the standards the automakers are going to have to follow in order to sell cars to California and the other dozen states which institute the same emissions regime.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by JustNiz ( 692889 )

        >> Nothing he does will save auto industry jobs, coal industry jobs, or any other kind of job.

        Seems obvious to me from this and many other similar articles that he's already saving many US software developer jobs. Frankly thats all I care about.

      • Prior to the visa changes there was a significant economic incentive to fire local IT workers and replace them with significantly lower paid immigrant workers. That incentive is now gone. This will save jobs.
        As for the CAFE standards, they are being abused now. Truck don't count. So now many luxury cars are trucks and suvs... But for some reason we do not export a lot of trucks...

        • This will also help less connected companies hire real, PhD level people, the quota not being filled with infosys 'air thieves'.

      • This president does not give one tenth of one shit about US workers. He still owns a visa mill. His "deals" brokered with Ford and Carrier turned out to be completely fake, just as we believed at the time. Nothing he does will save auto industry jobs, coal industry jobs, or any other kind of job. Even rolling back the CAFE standards would actually be detrimental to US automakers, at least the competent ones.

        Too bad there isn't a champion, someone with leadership and broad vision, to come forward and oppose him!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by CAOgdin ( 984672 )

      You're making the assumption that he acts because of what's "Good for the Country," instead of trying to drive wages down across the board so his 1% friends can make MORE money...which they'll make sure he gets some of, too. It's just that this blatant importing of inferior talent is undermining the very businesses of those plutocrats. Methinks you give him credit for something he doesn't even understand!

      • Got it. So you're anti-immigrant then as immigrants reduce the value of labor. (More supply of labor leads to a lower price for labor.)
      • methinks you have an agenda to push and are trying to turn a positive into a negative because of that agenda

    • As in Betsy DeVos destroying education.

  • I despise Trump but... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by ilsaloving ( 1534307 ) on Monday May 29, 2017 @03:13PM (#54506713)

    I despise Trump with a passion, but I can't argue with this one.

    The visa program has served no purpose other than to cause North American wages for tech workers to stagnate because companies could simply bring someone over for cheap. There have been more than plenty of stories of companies inventing positions that exactly matched the resumes of offshore works *just* so they couldn't be filled by local people.

    There has *never* been a shortage of qualified talent in the west. At least, there hadn't been. There may well be so now, since the shenanigans North American companies have been playing have driven candidates right out of the field.

    • There is no shortage if you want to pay them. They is a big shortage if you want to pay $25k a year...
    • This video is always relevant, more so in the way they discuss avoiding employing American workers than PERM in specific: PERM Fake Job Ads defraud Americans to secure green cards [youtube.com]

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      I despise Trump with a passion, but I can't argue with this one.

      Can we mash Trump up into a bunch of little Trumplettes and keep the few we like and toss the rest?

    • ... since the shenanigans North American companies have been playing have driven candidates right out of the field.

      But we gotta fix that before we throw out the baby.

  • Thank you Trump! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Good riddance you underpaid cockroaches! Stop stealing jobs that you can't do without tons of hand holding!

  • ...Slashdotters don't know what to hate more. Cheap IT outsourcing of entire departments through abuse of the VISA program, or, Trump.

  • A study after the dot com bust predicated that the IT industry will have a shortage of 1M skilled workers in 2030 from baby boomers retiring and foreign workers going home. Nature is taking care of the baby boomers. Trump is getting rid of foreign workers. Now is a good time to be in IT.

  • Some workers have blamed Trump for prompting the job losses and exacerbating problems in the industry.

    How exactly can Trump be responsible for the job losses from outsourcing to India? Does he own a DeLorean? As far as I know he has had nothing at all to do with the instigation of H1Bs, though I'm sure he has used them on occasion.

    Is this a case of "let's blame Trump for the bad weather"?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      Like the Republicans blaming Obama for the government bail out even through George W. signed the legislation into law prior to Obama being sworn into office.

  • Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! ...

    Sorry, I just couldn't help myself. They can't interview customers, they can't write a report, they're incompetent at writing a spec, and they lack basic programming skills. But they're CHEAP! (And, I've never seen a client who found them les

  • The headline is incorrect. This Indian VP dude is afraid it will hurt HIS industry, not THE industry.

  • he's made some pronouncements, but so far just words. Talk to me when some legislation is being voted on. Or hell when he's rescinded Obama's 2014 executive order allowing H1-B spouses to work in the country. I noticed a _lot_ more female tech workers after that... And it got through while the economy was (and is) still crap. So far Trump is all populist talk and Goldman Sachs action.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      he's made some pronouncements, but so far just words. Talk to me when some legislation is being voted on.

      The prez does have some discretion over how visas are handed out (it is the "executive" branch, after all), and he's issued instructions to better scrutinize applications from co's who appear to hoard low-pay visas. How it actually plays out has yet to be seen. But it's got big-box outsourcers sweating.

      • it might mean the companies have to work a little more (very little) to get 'em, but the goal is jobs going to Americans. I haven't seen any evidence of that whatsoever (unless you count the places the H1-B's sometimes shop at as 'jobs for Americans', which the pro-H1-B side does).

  • Tech services companies, including Cognizant Technology Solutions, have been cutting positions in India. Some workers have blamed Trump for prompting the job losses and exacerbating problems in the industry.

    I'm sure they regret voting for him in the last election now.
    Oh wait...

    Why would these people assume a foreign president has their best interests at heart again? If they want to get angry about unemployment, it should be at the people actually responsible for their corner of the world.

  • "The industry is changing and I'll probably get fired. I must spread FUD!"

