Is China Outsmarting America in AI? (nytimes.com) 42

Posted by msmash from the how-things-are-panning-out dept.
An anonymous reader shares an NYTimes article: Beijing is backing its artificial intelligence push with vast sums of money. Having already spent billions on research programs, China is readying a new multibillion-dollar initiative to fund moonshot projects, start-ups and academic research (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternative source), all with the aim of growing China's A.I. capabilities, according to two professors who consulted with the government on the plan. China's private companies are pushing deeply into the field as well, though the line between government and private in China sometimes blurs. Baidu -- often called the Google of China and a pioneer in artificial-intelligence-related fields, like speech recognition -- this year opened a joint company-government laboratory partly run by academics who once worked on research into Chinese military robots. China is spending more just as the United States cuts back. This past week, the Trump administration released a proposed budget that would slash funding for a variety of government agencies that have traditionally backed artificial intelligence research.

Is China Outsmarting America in AI?

  • ... it is.

  • Can't tell (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Strong AI doesn't exist yet, so no, no one is outsmarting anyone when developing true AI.

    If we're talking about AI being equal to computer programs as marketing tends to do, then no, because American tech companies are the most valuable in the world.

  • Every year we keep stupidly claiming that AI is just around the corner. Every year we are disappointed.

    The truth is we have tricked ourselves. The rapid pace of Moore's law (computing power keeps doubling) has created incredible simulations. But paintings and statues do NOT spontaneously come alive, no matter how accurately they simulate a person. Neither do computer chips.

    There is a fundamental difference between real AI and what computer chips can do. The ability of computer chips to parse written, a

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      I've been hearing about AI since reading Byte Magazine in the early 1980's.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Alascom ( 95042 )

      In all fairness, I believe you are conflating AI with AGI.

      Artificial intelligence has been dramatically improving at a staggering pace and is focused on singular tasks. Artificial "General" Intelligence is still nowhere to be seen on the current technological horizon, and would allow a computer to be amazing at any number of tasks.

      That has not stopped writers, who earned their IT chops in a movie theater, from repeatedly suggesting that any AI that can drive a car or beat a World Master Go player is just s

    • The problem is that you misunderstand what "artificial intelligence" means. John McCarthy, the person who coined the term in 1956, defined it as making machines "behave in ways that would be called intelligent if a human were so behaving." It explicitly does not require machines to be sentient. It does not require the machine to follow the same "thought processes" that a human would when performing that action. When a human plays chess, or translates a document into a different language, or drives a car

    • I guess you missed the memo - AI isn't around the corner, it's already here and widely used. Maybe ask the many industries that depends on it if they're disappointed, or think the research was wasted.

      Your "no true Scotsman" definition of AI isn't anywhere near, and likely never will be if you keep trying to redefine it as "alive" or "not a computer chip", but that's ok, real researchers weren't trying to simulate a person anyway (well, except maybe Kurzweil & his dad).

      What they're (successfully) creatin

  • Government vs Private Sector (Score:3)

    by J Story ( 30227 ) on Monday May 29, 2017 @05:24PM (#54507323) Homepage

    The tech giants -- Microsoft, Amazon, Google, etc. -- did not depend on an infusion of cash from governments to become leaders. Although there are likely exceptions, governments tend to do poorly when picking winners and losers. My guess is that China's major gains in A.I. will occur from spycraft, in other words, stealing the intellectual property from companies in the West.

    • That's half true. Until ten years ago, very few companies spent much money on AI. For 50 years it was mostly just the domain of government funded academics. Without all those decades of government support, it wouldn't have reached the point where companies started finding it useful and investing in it themselves.

      On the other hand, the government wasn't really "picking winners and losers." No one knew which one AI would turn out to be. It was interesting and promising enough to justify continued investm

  • Went (Score:3)

    by Mikkeles ( 698461 ) on Monday May 29, 2017 @05:28PM (#54507331)

    Well, how good are their AIs at Go?

  • and voters -- including those who influence them -- want government money spent on bread, not education.

  • i say this honestly. every time apple says siri got smarter, she actually gets dumber. she only has a small subset of commands from when i first got this dumb phone. so it would not surprise me that anyone is outsmarting america in anything.
  • The U.S. could put money into AI or universal healthcare, but instead puts it into military toys and the pockets of the rich.

