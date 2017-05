Hackers Have Targetted Both the Trump Organization And Democrat Election Data

An anonymous reader writes:It seems like everyone's talking about the privacy of their communications. Tonight the Washington Post writes that Trump's son-in-law/senior advisor Jared Kushner "discussed the possibility of setting up a secret and secure communications channel between Trump's transition team and the Kremlin , using Russian diplomatic facilities in an apparent move to shield their pre-inauguration discussions from monitoring, according to U.S. officials briefed on intelligence reports." And Friday Hillary Clinton was even quoted as saying, " I would have won had I not been subjected to the unprecedented attacks by Comey and the Russians..."