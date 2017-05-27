Hackers Have Targeted Both the Trump Organization And Democrat Election Data (arstechnica.com) 177
An anonymous reader writes: Two recent news stories give new prominence to politically-motivated data breaches. Friday the Wall Street Journal reported that last year Guccifer 2.0 sent 2.5 gigabytes of Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee election data to a Republican operative in Florida, including their critical voter turnout projections. At the same time ABC News is reporting that the FBI is investigating "an attempted overseas cyberattack against the Trump Organization," adding that such an attack would make his network a high priority for government monitoring.
"In the course of its investigation," they add, "the FBI could get access to the Trump Organization's computer network, meaning FBI agents could possibly find records connected to other investigations." A senior FBI official (now retired) concedes to ABC that "There could be stuff in there that they [the Trump organization] do not want to become part of a separate criminal investigation."
It seems like everyone's talking about the privacy of their communications. Tonight the Washington Post writes that Trump's son-in-law/senior advisor Jared Kushner "discussed the possibility of setting up a secret and secure communications channel between Trump's transition team and the Kremlin, using Russian diplomatic facilities in an apparent move to shield their pre-inauguration discussions from monitoring, according to U.S. officials briefed on intelligence reports." And Friday Hillary Clinton was even quoted as saying, "I would have won had I not been subjected to the unprecedented attacks by Comey and the Russians..."
"In the course of its investigation," they add, "the FBI could get access to the Trump Organization's computer network, meaning FBI agents could possibly find records connected to other investigations." A senior FBI official (now retired) concedes to ABC that "There could be stuff in there that they [the Trump organization] do not want to become part of a separate criminal investigation."
It seems like everyone's talking about the privacy of their communications. Tonight the Washington Post writes that Trump's son-in-law/senior advisor Jared Kushner "discussed the possibility of setting up a secret and secure communications channel between Trump's transition team and the Kremlin, using Russian diplomatic facilities in an apparent move to shield their pre-inauguration discussions from monitoring, according to U.S. officials briefed on intelligence reports." And Friday Hillary Clinton was even quoted as saying, "I would have won had I not been subjected to the unprecedented attacks by Comey and the Russians..."
So I was right... how about an apology? (Score:3, Insightful)
So I was right that Donald Trump, Jared Kushners, and others are traitors who colluded with Russia's hack of our presidential campaign.
Will any of you dumbfucks apologize, or are you just going to keep pretending you don't notice the obvious treason taking place in front of your eyes?
I accept your apology, morons.
Re: (Score:1)
I still believe Trump is just an unwilling puppet as opposed to being Putin's Cock Holster. Not sure about Jared and the rest.
Re: (Score:2)
Clapper: "Yes, wittingly."
If he doesn't know what's going on around him and in his administration, then he shouldn't be running it. In that case it's the 25th. In any other case, it's 18 USC 1505. Take your pick: Trump is being impeached.
Negligence and ignorance does not excuse him.
Re: (Score:2)
Trump is being impeached.
Impeachment is initiated by the House of Representatives, and decided by the Senate. Both of these are firmly in Republican control, and likely to stay that way through the 2018 election. Trump is still popular with the Republican base, and Republicans in Congress would gain nothing by going after him. He is not going to be impeached, at least for anything that has surfaced so far.
Re: (Score:2)
Trump is still popular with the Republican base
Most republicans are not actively denouncing and disavowing him yet, if that's what you consider popular support.
Republicans in Congress would gain nothing by going after him.
You means besides demonstrating they still have decency, character, and a backbone?
Re: (Score:2)
You means besides demonstrating they still have decency, character, and a backbone?
No. I mean getting re-elected, where all of those characteristics are at best irrelevant, and more likely an impediment.
Re: (Score:2)
FiveThirtyEight had an article a few days ago suggesting that Trump support is even weakening with the Republican base.
https://fivethirtyeight.com/fe... [fivethirtyeight.com]
And before people start mouthing off about Silver, he was the one guy who was actually giving Trump a reasonable chance of winning (1 in 4, as I recall).
This is Trump's real problem. If Republicans going into the mid-terms begin to fear for their own skin because Trump is sufficiently unpopular, they'll run, not walk from Trump. The same thing happened with
Re: (Score:2)
Trump only cares about Trump. This makes him easily manipulated all you need to do is stole his ego and he'll be your best friend. He personally may not be knowingly involved in the russians but he guilty of a crime of omission by not taking into conserned about the people in his circle.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, well el Presidente Tweetie's sprog mentioned in the 2000's that their Ma and Pa Kettle organization wasn't worried about money because they had plenty of Russian money. Putin owns el Presidente Tweetie's ass.
Re: (Score:2)
Putin owns el Presidente Tweetie's ass.
And it seems to be paying off for them big time so far.
I'm starting to think that the golden shower video is going to show up any day. So much of what was denied has turned out to be true so far.
Re: (Score:2)
If the Republicans hadn't made it their cause célèbre to block every initiative the Obama Administration tried to roll out for six years, Obama might be seen in a lot better light. The Republicans did everything in their power to wreck his presidency.
The irony, of course, is now they're basically being forced to do it to their own man. They're being a lot more polite about it, but no less obstructionist. It was truly astonishing to watch Ryan punt an unpassable health care bill up to the Senate, a
Re: (Score:2)
I still believe Trump is just an unwilling puppet as opposed to being Putin's Cock Holster. Not sure about Jared and the rest.
So we're already in Ronald Reagan/Iran-Contra mode? Just between us chachalacas, this treasonous activity is getting harder and harder to excuse without actually supporting it. The amazing thing is they apparently thought they could get away with it.
Re: (Score:2)
When he realizes, he has been gamed, his wrath will be unspeakable. When he realizes he is a cock holster, he just opens his mouth wider. I'm betting on the former.
Re: (Score:1)
I'll just leave this one for you to rage over:
Court rebukes NSA for 5-year illegal surveillance of U.S. citizens [miamiherald.com]
Re: (Score:1)
Why? That wasn't news [aclu.org], we already heard about it under Bush. [nytimes.com]
You're like the parent who confronts his kid's drug use, and then they say they learned it from you [thinkprogress.org].
Who never had to teach grandpa to spy on Americans [thenation.com], let alone suck eggs [theverge.com].
Look, you want to convince me you give a rat's ass about privacy, and aren't just grinding a partisan axe? Show some concern beyond the previous administration, the one that's out of office. Take a gander overseas [wikipedia.org], or in the boardrooms [theatlantic.com]. Then maybe I'll think it is something o
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Lalala I can't hear you! MAGA! MAGA! MAGA!
(/s in case that wasn't obvious)
LOL Hillary is ineligible by birth (Score:2)
You actually have to have been born, summoned from the Netherhells doesn't count.
Re:So I was right... how about an apology? (Score:5, Informative)
Will any of you dumbfucks apologize, or are you just going to keep pretending you don't notice the obvious treason taking place in front of your eyes?
You should read carefully the article. It makes two very important points:
1) "It is common for senior advisers of a newly elected president to be in contact with foreign leaders and officials."
2) "Obama administration officials say members of the Trump transition team never approached them about arranging a secure communications channel with their Russian contacts, possibly because of concerns about leaks."
In fact it is understandable the mistrust with American intelligence agencies right now, because, as Bloomberg put it, "the U.S. intelligence ship is too leaky to sail" [bloomberg.com]. Besides that, this Kushner-Flynn affair has ostensibly nothing to do with the alleged (and very unlikely IMO) Russian hack of the Democratic party, but it is related to the Syrian war, where American intelligence agencies have been playing dirty since the start and not in the interest of the American people (unless arming al-Qaeda is in the interest of the American people [theguardian.com]).
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
This. Standard procedure when clicking any cnn/wapo/nyt "BREAKING NEWS BOMBSHELL TRUMP'S A TRAITOR ZOMG IMPEACH!!!" story is to immediately scroll to the very end of the article, find the inevitable "Everything that we just spent 50 paragraphs violently implying is high treason (because hate and paranoia [washingtontimes.com] get us way more clicks than straight news) is actually completely normal and legal and there's still zero evidence Trump's a Soviet sleeper agent" caveat, and then close the tab.
Re: (Score:1)
Yes, but it is not common for senior advisors to be paid by Russia nor become an agent of Turkey. And why would they need a secret backdoor to Russia? One could argue their conspiracy theorist bullshit got the better of them. I would argue they would do anything to win and selling America out to Russia was okay, just as long as they won.
Re: (Score:3)
And why would they need a secret backdoor to Russia?
Because Trump doesn't trust the official channels. The CIA has leaked damaging information about him, and it is clear that there are people in the "deep state" that don't like Trump and want to see him fail.
I want to see him fail too. But engineering presidential failure is not the job of the CIA. Our intelligence agencies should not be partisan organizations.
Re: (Score:3)
They are sworn to defend the US from all enemies.
Illegal leaks to the press are not a "duty" of the CIA.
Re: (Score:1)
Nope, but they're doing a good job of destroying his presidency, which will serve the national, indeed international good. It may piss Putin off, but that's fine, judging by the push back in the last few European elections, Brexit and Trump is likely to be the extent of the damage he has wreaked on the West. It's a pretty impressive accomplishment, but all it's really going to do is either force Trump to adopt an even stronger anti-Russian stance than Clinton would have, or see him removed from office.
Re: (Score:2)
destroying his presidency, which will serve the national, indeed international good.
I don't think so. There are people in the CIA that hate Trump, but there are also people in the CIA that support him. Now that the precedent is set that is okay for individuals in the CIA to go rogue and leak intelligence to destroy democratically elected leaders, the knife will cut both ways.
Re: (Score:3)
Yes, but it is not common for senior advisors to be paid by Russia nor become an agent of Turkey.
There's a lot of corruption right now in the top levels of the military. Fat Leonard [wikipedia.org] is one example. Flynn is more likely a symptom of that problem. Becoming an agent of Turkey seems like a problem (and I agree) but it's small compared to what else has been going on. This is the kind of thing that gets lost in the noise when people start spouting wild conspiracy theories and forget about the truth. I'll bet you didn't even hear about Fat Leonard.
Re:So I was right... how about an apology? (Score:5, Insightful)
Is it common for senior advisers to go to the Russian embassy to use their equipment to contact those foreign leaders in secret?
Remember, the "secret" part is that they were trying to keep it secret from Americans.
Re: (Score:1)
Is it common for senior advisers to go to the Russian embassy to use their equipment to contact those foreign leaders in secret?
Remember, the "secret" part is that they were trying to keep it secret from Americans.
In no sane environment is this not high treason . Simply not. Not ever. In no sane environment would anyone who is not traitorous themselves stand up for for it.
But in the end, sanity will prevail. Looking at a lot of social media, the "fake news" "absolutely no evidence" "president has the absolute right to hand out foreign intel" crowd is starting to be marginalized, if not pounced upon as "Ivan" or "Boris" Their influence is waning fast.
We are tired of winning already.
Re: (Score:1)
The Republican base is shifting away from Trump. It may take a while yet, but with mid-terms next year, if Trump's support falls much further, Republican lawmakers will take what they have and remove him. In the end, if all he has left supporting him is the Alt-right crowd, that's a pretty puny support base.
Re: (Score:3)
Is it common for senior advisers to go to the Russian embassy to use their equipment to contact those foreign leaders in secret?
Remember, the "secret" part is that they were trying to keep it secret from Americans.
I'm sorry, but that's the point of such secret meetings. They're supposed to be kept secret, not public domain stuff that you (American or not) can read about on newspapers, wikileaks, internet blogs and the likes. When your officials cannot be trusted to keep their secrets, you can see these shady behaviours: senior advisers that prefer foreign communication equipment or a secretary of state that uses her personal email server, instead of the federal one. The goal is the same.
Moreover, there is another o
Re: (Score:1)
You mean like Trump's secret foolproof plan to defeat ISIS in his first 30 days? That kind of secret?
http://www.washingtonexaminer.... [washingtonexaminer.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Right. Using communication operated by the Russian SVR. That isn't normal, that's TREASON.
That kind of thing, in a time of war, would get you put up against a wall and shot.
Don't be stupid. This is NOT "normal".
Re: So I was right... how about an apology? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Right. Using communication operated by the Russian SVR. That isn't normal, that's TREASON.
Did you know, during the cold war, the US president had a communication line that connected directly to his USSR counterpart? And do you know who ran half that service? That's right, the KGB. And do you know why it wasn't treason? Because talking to foreign operatives isn't treason, it's communication. I mean, FFS, I'm no fan of Trump, but these kinds of rabid accusations really just add fuel to the alt-right fire.
Let me put it another way: using a Russian-run communication line is generally a bad thing bec
Re: (Score:2)
The president has a line, and you can also be damned sure there is records of its use and what was discussed, even if it's classified. This attempt at a secret back channel appears have to been made deliberately to keep its existence and what might be said away from any kind of oversight.
Re: (Score:2)
Kushner didn't disclose the meeting on his security clearance form.
That's not normal. It's also illegal.
Re: (Score:2)
It's not only not normal, to my mind it looks a lot like treason.
Re: (Score:1)
That's not remotely what any of this means. It's fun watching you get so worked up and excited over and over though. THIS time Trump is finally finished! His ceiling is 25%!^H^H^H^H^H^HThe delegates will switch to Rubio!^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^HThe pussy tape finished him!^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^HHillary has a dozen paths to 270!^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^HThe recounts will overturn Michigan and Pennsylvania!^H^H^H^H^H^H^HThe electors will revolt!^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^HRussian prostitutes!^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^HKushner talked to a russian
Re: (Score:1)
Except that nothing at all supports your claim, moron.
Even the source that revealed this 'secret' Kushner channel admits that it was to be used for sharing information about Syria - exactly like the channels Obama set up to do the same thing.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
What is the point of releasing her personal tax returns when her foundation has all of the sketchy stuff?
Re: (Score:2)
If Trump is removed, then I think it will be Nixon-style. Pence (or maybe Ryan, if Pence is any further implicated in all of this) will pardon him, and he'll sent off to semi-exile in Florida or New York. The reasons will be the same, to end the "national nightmare" and try to get the Government functioning properly again.
Re: (Score:2)
Do you think this is better?
Regression (Score:1, Offtopic)
http://thebestpageintheunivers... [thebestpag...iverse.net]
Re: (Score:2)
When the opposition is reduced to people that can only scream empty buzzwords, even someone like trump can win.
Re: (Score:1)
RACIST!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The Democrats werent "reduced" to that. They just willingly and knowingly did it, because they thought that they could.
He's describing the other Republicans.
When it was so bad that even tollbooth guy got into the primaries at all then it's pretty fucked up.
Who would have voted Christie for President? Some of the others were almost as bad.
Re: (Score:2)
He's describing the other Republicans.
I dont know who he thinks that he is describing, and now I know who you think that he is describing.
The fact remains that he is describing the DNC, not the RNC.
Re: (Score:2)
When the opposition is reduced to people that can only scream empty buzzwords, even someone like trump can win.
Bigly.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
According to the Democrats like the one I am replying to, yes.
They think this because the Democrats have such a list, and would have used such a list if it benefited them. Unfortunately for them, Trump was a person that didnt have such a list, so we are left with the only fact: The Democrats have such a list and are scumbag enough to use it.
Re: (Score:1)
Presidential candidates are commonly given security briefings and access to some classified information during the campaign process.
Unfortunately, as that information is classified, we don't generally get to know what kind of information they are given during such briefings until it gets leaked. Or there is some sort of investigation.
So, there are all sorts of reasons for many of the things we've been hearing about in the media for the past couple of months to be legitimate. This doesn't change the fact tha
Re: (Score:2)
They think this because the Democrats have such a list, and would have used such a list if it benefited them. Unfortunately for them, Trump was a person that didnt have such a list, so we are left with the only fact: The Democrats have such a list and are scumbag enough to use it.
Jezzuz Christ, Boris, You need to write your bullshit before the second bottle of vodka. Your bullshit only works if it makes sense on some level.
Re: (Score:2)
Only complete idiots are surprised by this (Score:4, Insightful)
Russia is no friend to Trump and his administration. They only care about exploiting the Trump administration to achieve their goals. Governor Romney was right in 2012 when he said Russia was the biggest geopolitical threat to the United States. The left was wrong to laugh at him, but the right is even dumber to ignore Romney's warning now that evidence shows he was right.
The problem is that the right seems to have taken a favorable view of Russia now. Perhaps it's because the right wing "Christians" love that Putin has cracked down on homosexuality in Russia. I kid you not, I've heard Christians praise Putin for this. Russia was all too happy to look the other way as gays were rounded up and tortured in Chechnya. All too many Christians objected to Trump during the primaries and were all too happy to fall in line and vote for him once he got the nomination, all because the Republican party platform claims to be pro-life. Never mind, of course, all the other evils that Trump supports, and the fact that the Republicans will never ban abortion because it would take away the one reason people vote for them. If there is a God, a lot of Christians will be burning in hell for what they've supported in the name of Jesus.
Putin cannot be trusted. He is no friend to democracy and free society, nor will he ever be. Putin is an evil man, but the right wingers seem to have developed a love for him. They're too stupid to realize that, despite helping to get Trump elected, that love is not mutual and Putin is only interested in exploiting far right political leaders for his own benefit.
Re: (Score:2)
The laughter was because he was stating the incredibly obvious not because he was wrong. What other choice was there? China, who want to sell us so much and don't want to kill the golden goose?
Re: (Score:3)
The laughter was because he was stating the incredibly obvious not because he was wrong.
Nah, in this case, they really were mocking him for being wrong (or more accurately, because they were partisans looking to mock). There are many examples still around. Here is one example [nytimes.com]. The NYT editorial page wrote, "His comments display either a shocking lack of knowledge about international affairs or just craven politics." That's a clear statement that they thought he was wrong (or maybe their article is just craven politics).
What other choice was there?
The NYT article gave examples of the "real" threats: "Al Qaeda and its imi
Re: (Score:2)
Let the record show that you think a tyrannical despot would make a strong ally, and that you think Bush Sr. had any diplomatic skill.
The easiest way to see Bush Sr's skill in diplomacy is to compare him to his son.
After Kuwait, Bush Sr after a lot of work managed to get every country in the middle east to work on the same side as Israel in the Middle East.
After 9/11, nearly every government in the world was on the side of the US. Bush Jr managed to turn them against the US in just a single month.
There was a lot that could have gone wrong in the aftermath of the soviet union, but all the worst problems were avoided. We can look at
Re: (Score:2)
Is Russia the right focus? (Score:5, Interesting)
I've read an interesting opinion piece by a Russian opponent: http://www.nybooks.com/daily/2017/03/06/trump-russia-conspiracy-trap/ [nybooks.com].
Basically, the messages are: first, yes, Russia has meddled in, and there are links between them and Trump. But it's nothing new, Russia's always tried to destabilize Western democracies and undermine their credibility, including by supporting political crackpots there. This time the crackpots won the election.
Second, the media frenzy about this is being played up because it's seemingly the only scandal that riles people enough that the Republican majority in Congress might have to take notice, instead of looking the other way as they did with all the other documented lies. So Trump opponents are playing this specific card.
But, third, there's probably nothing concrete enough there to warrant a successful impeachment. And this is beginning to border on speculation and conspiracy-theory thinking, in other words using some of Trump's foul tactics against him in the unlikely hope of getting rid of him. Bad precedent.
So, fourth, not only it won't work, it's drowning out more urgent and serious issues: dismantling healthcare, crippling budget cuts everywhere but in the military, hurting government agencies. If more attention was focused on them instead, sure, it would be even less likely to cause Trump's demise, but it would mitigate the damage, as it did for the Muslim travel ban.
Re: (Score:2)
So, fourth, not only it won't work, it's drowning out more urgent and serious issues: dismantling healthcare, crippling budget cuts everywhere but in the military, hurting government agencies. If more attention was focused on them instead, sure, it would be even less likely to cause Trump's demise, but it would mitigate the damage, as it did for the Muslim travel ban.
That's probably the most serious point. The thing is that the people voted for all of this and they are going to get it. It's a bit like that recent and shocking discovery by a large portion of the Republican voting citizenry that: ((the ACA = ObamaCare) ^ (I'm on ACA)) -> Repealing Obamacare affects me!!! The Republicans look set to go to town with wrecking not just the ACA but Medicare, Medcaid and a number of other benefits the Republican voting citizenry enjoys either directly or indirectly because,
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
"It's the medical and pharma lobbies (big Democratic donors)" -- somewhat misleading, Phama companies are big donors to both sides but Republicans generally received more than the Dems. From the Center for Responsive Politics (https://www.opensecrets.org/industries/indus.php?Ind=H4300), "Pharmaceutical companies, which develop both over-the-counter and prescription drugs, have been among the biggest political spenders for years. They've traditionally supported Republican candidates, as they have received 6
Re: (Score:2)
Obama already did a great job dismantling healthcare in the US and setting it on a path to self-destruction. Trump and the GOP don't look like they are going to fix it, but they can't make it much worse.
Hard as that may for you to believe, that's what Trump and Republicans are elected for. Unfortunately, they are not doin
Hillary Cliton (Score:1)
HRC would have won the election if she weren't HRC. Truth.
Re: (Score:2)
"I would have won had I not been subjected to the unprecedented attacks by Comey and the Russians..."
It's always the last straw that breaks the camel's back. Somehow, all the other straws don't matter.
unprecedented (Score:2)
Unprecedented straws are the ones that matter more than the usual ones. So now it's just more things to have to deal with... except Comey broke the law, that "straw" wasn't supposed to be possible and the law was created to prevent it. The Russian stuff is a new issue that needs to be protected against but will never be stopped... hopefully it makes people finally realize computer voting machines are asinine.
get real (Score:2)
The idea that there is this secret stash of documents that is finally going to reveal Trump's secret identity as Dr. Evil
Re: (Score:2)
It's not exactly secret what Trump is which is why the situation is so ridiculous and potentially tragic. Just one of many connections - his former top advisor was very publicly running a fucking PR campaign for Russian rebels in Ukraine FFS and getting paid directly (not under the counter) by Russian spooks. He was fucking proud of doing promotional work for the shits who shot down a Malaysian airliner with US citizens aboard. Then there's the Russian bank loans to Tru
Putinbots abound (Score:4, Insightful)
Everyone -- note that this article is being spammed hard by "Anonymous Cowards" sprouting pro-Putin and pro-Trump talking points.
Adjust your skepticism accordingly. They're rattled -- there's been a strong uptick in Putinbot activity in the last few days, which makes me wonder if pro-Western forces are getting closer to the truth on Kremlingate.
In the absence of Slashdot waking up to themselves and getting rid of "Anonymous Coward", you'll have to wade through a lot of Putinbot spam in the meantime.
Re: (Score:2)
The following anonymous coward putinbot posts are mine. I don't normally bother signing in to slashdot because it isn't worth the trouble:
WaPo, CIA conflict of interest rag
Guccifer 2.0 is a fraud
TL;DR
I'm a Democrat, not a Republican or a Trump fan or a putin bot. I resist propaganda because propaganda is more dangerous than Trump. I resist propaganda because it is a symptom of a system that is so stacked against ordinary citizens that it may be too late to ever wrest control of our government back from the
Re: (Score:2)
You're projecting.
Post thoughtful thoughts and arguments, and you shouldn't get voted down by the majority of fair-minded people.
Post enemy propaganda OTOH...
Re: (Score:2)
Putinbots pissing on our legs, then telling us it's raining.
Re: (Score:2)
This is not a question of domestic partisanship. Evidence of covert, underhanded Russian influence and interference in Western countries, especially in the last few years, is everywhere to be seen.
I'm sure our Russian "partners" would _love_ to destroy all notion of objective truth and turn everything into a partisan pissing match where there IS no absolute truth (only political priorities). Unhappily for them, the West has rightly seen it for what it is: broad-spectrum political and information war against
Whatever (Score:2)
>> "And Friday Hillary Clinton was even quoted as saying, "I would have won had I not been subjected to the unprecedented attacks by Comey and the Russians..."
Yeah keep telling yourself that Hillary. I mean your own obvious corruption had absolutely nothing to do with it right?
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
To be honest this whole Russia story is going to fall apart and be shown to be another load of crap.
What do you mean "is going to fall apart" ?
It already fell apart a long time ago now The media and Democrats know it too. What they cant do is stop talking about it, because if they did someone might really start talking about why the Democrats really just got wiped out.
Re: (Score:2)
Because they put forward a politically unappealing candidate with a giant walk-in closet full of skeletons and in America, the value of your vote is proportional to the amount of unoccupied land around you. Now let's get back to discussing one of the many issues that could lead to Trump's (eventually almost certain) impeachment.
Re: (Score:1)
What's with all the Russophobia?
Do the Russians blow up little girls at concerts? Or perhaps they call for the murder of gays/lesbians?
Do they advocate stoning women who don't wear tents in public? Did their Prophet call for enslavement, rape, and murder of the Christians/Jews?
I get it, you probably have the Russians precisely because they fight the radical Islamic terrorists. How fucking sick.
Re: (Score:2)
No, they send girls who perform at concerts to prison in Siberia instead.
Yes, especially in the vassal state of Chechnya.
Re: (Score:1)
What's with all the Russophobia?
Common sense?
Do the Russians blow up little girls at concerts?
I certainly don't doubt that Putin [usatoday.com] would do so. The most you can say is that he won't see it as to his advantage.
Or perhaps they call for the murder of gays/lesbians?
They actually murder them [wikipedia.org]
Do they advocate stoning women who don't wear tents in public?
No, they advocate throwing their enemies [politico.eu] in the gulag.
And no, they aren't exactly good [rt.com] on attire, no.
Did their Prophet call for enslavement, rape, and murder of the Christians/Jews?
Russians aren't big on religious tolerance [huffingtonpost.com] either, no.
I get it, you probably have the Russians precisely because they fight the radical Islamic terrorists. How fucking sick.
Oh so, they fight the Radical Islamic terrorists, so nothing they do can be wrong, is that it?
Maybe it's just like WW2, when Stalin and Hitler were BOTH MURDEROUS TYRANNICAL DESPOTS.
And since the Islamic
Re: (Score:2)
Putinbot ahoy.
For the record, folks, the Russians are *not* our friends. They started this war, we will finish it.
Re: (Score:2)
Trump is showing himself to be the first actually pro-American leader in many years
This is why all the 'opinion pieces' urging impeachment say it must happen 'fast' - because they know if they wait longer, the anti-Trump hysteria whipped up by the media will die down as people realize Trump is basically OK after all, and everyone starts realizing that no, the Russians didn't 'hack the election' or any such nonsense.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Pro-American? So, he goes to Saudi Arabia and bends over for them. This is the same Saudi Arabia which funds the most virulent forms of militant Islam aimed at taking down the West. Then that twat goes to Europe and offends NATO claiming that the treaty saying the U.S. would defend NATO countries didn't mean what it says it means.
Pro-American means taking from the poor and giving to the rich through yet more tax giveaways. It means fucking the U.S. raw environmentally. It means ceding the Pacific basin to C
Re: (Score:2)
It may play well to the peanut gallery of fellow travellers but it just looks utterly nuts to everyone else - especially if you compare them to Trump who has spent his entire life trying to screw people over and is the most selfish President the USA has had. He's pro-Trump, he's not on anyone else's side.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually som Dems the hate the idea of Trump being lined early because the longer he's there the worse the GOP looks.
Re: (Score:2)
What colours is the sky on your planet?
Trump and his entourage is going to get cut to pieces. He is dead meat.
When we are done with Trump Inc, we're coming after the Putin regime.
I'd stop digging that hole if I were you.
Re: (Score:2)
It wasn't a hit. Get over it. DC is a dangerous goddamned place. The Rich story is fabrication and even Fox has walked away from it.