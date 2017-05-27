Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Hackers Have Targeted Both the Trump Organization And Democrat Election Data (arstechnica.com) 177

Posted by EditorDavid from the investigations-everywhere dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Two recent news stories give new prominence to politically-motivated data breaches. Friday the Wall Street Journal reported that last year Guccifer 2.0 sent 2.5 gigabytes of Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee election data to a Republican operative in Florida, including their critical voter turnout projections. At the same time ABC News is reporting that the FBI is investigating "an attempted overseas cyberattack against the Trump Organization," adding that such an attack would make his network a high priority for government monitoring.

"In the course of its investigation," they add, "the FBI could get access to the Trump Organization's computer network, meaning FBI agents could possibly find records connected to other investigations." A senior FBI official (now retired) concedes to ABC that "There could be stuff in there that they [the Trump organization] do not want to become part of a separate criminal investigation."
It seems like everyone's talking about the privacy of their communications. Tonight the Washington Post writes that Trump's son-in-law/senior advisor Jared Kushner "discussed the possibility of setting up a secret and secure communications channel between Trump's transition team and the Kremlin, using Russian diplomatic facilities in an apparent move to shield their pre-inauguration discussions from monitoring, according to U.S. officials briefed on intelligence reports." And Friday Hillary Clinton was even quoted as saying, "I would have won had I not been subjected to the unprecedented attacks by Comey and the Russians..."

  • So I was right... how about an apology? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 27, 2017 @03:15AM (#54496391)

    So I was right that Donald Trump, Jared Kushners, and others are traitors who colluded with Russia's hack of our presidential campaign.

    Will any of you dumbfucks apologize, or are you just going to keep pretending you don't notice the obvious treason taking place in front of your eyes?

    I accept your apology, morons.

    • I still believe Trump is just an unwilling puppet as opposed to being Putin's Cock Holster. Not sure about Jared and the rest.

      • Trump only cares about Trump. This makes him easily manipulated all you need to do is stole his ego and he'll be your best friend. He personally may not be knowingly involved in the russians but he guilty of a crime of omission by not taking into conserned about the people in his circle.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by gtall ( 79522 )

          Yeah, well el Presidente Tweetie's sprog mentioned in the 2000's that their Ma and Pa Kettle organization wasn't worried about money because they had plenty of Russian money. Putin owns el Presidente Tweetie's ass.

          • Putin owns el Presidente Tweetie's ass.

            And it seems to be paying off for them big time so far.

            I'm starting to think that the golden shower video is going to show up any day. So much of what was denied has turned out to be true so far.

      • I still believe Trump is just an unwilling puppet as opposed to being Putin's Cock Holster. Not sure about Jared and the rest.

        So we're already in Ronald Reagan/Iran-Contra mode? Just between us chachalacas, this treasonous activity is getting harder and harder to excuse without actually supporting it. The amazing thing is they apparently thought they could get away with it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dbIII ( 701233 )
      They were kind of acting like traitors whether Russia was involved or not. Wasn't there something about putting a wrecking ball through America?

    • Lalala I can't hear you! MAGA! MAGA! MAGA!

      (/s in case that wasn't obvious)

    • Re:So I was right... how about an apology? (Score:5, Informative)

      by ilguido ( 1704434 ) on Saturday May 27, 2017 @05:13AM (#54496569)

      Will any of you dumbfucks apologize, or are you just going to keep pretending you don't notice the obvious treason taking place in front of your eyes?

      You should read carefully the article. It makes two very important points:
      1) "It is common for senior advisers of a newly elected president to be in contact with foreign leaders and officials."
      2) "Obama administration officials say members of the Trump transition team never approached them about arranging a secure communications channel with their Russian contacts, possibly because of concerns about leaks."
      In fact it is understandable the mistrust with American intelligence agencies right now, because, as Bloomberg put it, "the U.S. intelligence ship is too leaky to sail" [bloomberg.com]. Besides that, this Kushner-Flynn affair has ostensibly nothing to do with the alleged (and very unlikely IMO) Russian hack of the Democratic party, but it is related to the Syrian war, where American intelligence agencies have been playing dirty since the start and not in the interest of the American people (unless arming al-Qaeda is in the interest of the American people [theguardian.com]).

      • Re: (Score:1, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        This. Standard procedure when clicking any cnn/wapo/nyt "BREAKING NEWS BOMBSHELL TRUMP'S A TRAITOR ZOMG IMPEACH!!!" story is to immediately scroll to the very end of the article, find the inevitable "Everything that we just spent 50 paragraphs violently implying is high treason (because hate and paranoia [washingtontimes.com] get us way more clicks than straight news) is actually completely normal and legal and there's still zero evidence Trump's a Soviet sleeper agent" caveat, and then close the tab.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by gtall ( 79522 )

        Yes, but it is not common for senior advisors to be paid by Russia nor become an agent of Turkey. And why would they need a secret backdoor to Russia? One could argue their conspiracy theorist bullshit got the better of them. I would argue they would do anything to win and selling America out to Russia was okay, just as long as they won.

        • And why would they need a secret backdoor to Russia?

          Because Trump doesn't trust the official channels. The CIA has leaked damaging information about him, and it is clear that there are people in the "deep state" that don't like Trump and want to see him fail.

          I want to see him fail too. But engineering presidential failure is not the job of the CIA. Our intelligence agencies should not be partisan organizations.

        • Yes, but it is not common for senior advisors to be paid by Russia nor become an agent of Turkey.

          There's a lot of corruption right now in the top levels of the military. Fat Leonard [wikipedia.org] is one example. Flynn is more likely a symptom of that problem. Becoming an agent of Turkey seems like a problem (and I agree) but it's small compared to what else has been going on. This is the kind of thing that gets lost in the noise when people start spouting wild conspiracy theories and forget about the truth. I'll bet you didn't even hear about Fat Leonard.

      • Re:So I was right... how about an apology? (Score:5, Insightful)

        by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Saturday May 27, 2017 @08:49AM (#54496971) Journal

        1) "It is common for senior advisers of a newly elected president to be in contact with foreign leaders and officials."

        Is it common for senior advisers to go to the Russian embassy to use their equipment to contact those foreign leaders in secret?

        Remember, the "secret" part is that they were trying to keep it secret from Americans.

        • 1) "It is common for senior advisers of a newly elected president to be in contact with foreign leaders and officials."

          Is it common for senior advisers to go to the Russian embassy to use their equipment to contact those foreign leaders in secret?

          Remember, the "secret" part is that they were trying to keep it secret from Americans.

          In no sane environment is this not high treason . Simply not. Not ever. In no sane environment would anyone who is not traitorous themselves stand up for for it.

          But in the end, sanity will prevail. Looking at a lot of social media, the "fake news" "absolutely no evidence" "president has the absolute right to hand out foreign intel" crowd is starting to be marginalized, if not pounced upon as "Ivan" or "Boris" Their influence is waning fast.

          We are tired of winning already.

          • The Republican base is shifting away from Trump. It may take a while yet, but with mid-terms next year, if Trump's support falls much further, Republican lawmakers will take what they have and remove him. In the end, if all he has left supporting him is the Alt-right crowd, that's a pretty puny support base.

        • Is it common for senior advisers to go to the Russian embassy to use their equipment to contact those foreign leaders in secret?

          Remember, the "secret" part is that they were trying to keep it secret from Americans.

          I'm sorry, but that's the point of such secret meetings. They're supposed to be kept secret, not public domain stuff that you (American or not) can read about on newspapers, wikileaks, internet blogs and the likes. When your officials cannot be trusted to keep their secrets, you can see these shady behaviours: senior advisers that prefer foreign communication equipment or a secretary of state that uses her personal email server, instead of the federal one. The goal is the same.

          Moreover, there is another o

      • Right. Using communication operated by the Russian SVR. That isn't normal, that's TREASON.

        That kind of thing, in a time of war, would get you put up against a wall and shot.

        Don't be stupid. This is NOT "normal".

        • I can't get these emotional statements. Perhaps you could make a case for treason if Kushner tried to use Russian communication lines to talk to the British prime minister or the chairman of the Federal Reserve, but he allegedly tried to use Russian communication lines to talk to Russian leaders. Paradoxically it would be a problem if the Russians would leak the content of the talks to some uninvited third party (e.g. China, Iran,Turkey, wikileaks, the New York Times, an anonymous coward...), but right now

        • Right. Using communication operated by the Russian SVR. That isn't normal, that's TREASON.

          Did you know, during the cold war, the US president had a communication line that connected directly to his USSR counterpart? And do you know who ran half that service? That's right, the KGB. And do you know why it wasn't treason? Because talking to foreign operatives isn't treason, it's communication. I mean, FFS, I'm no fan of Trump, but these kinds of rabid accusations really just add fuel to the alt-right fire.

          Let me put it another way: using a Russian-run communication line is generally a bad thing bec

          • The president has a line, and you can also be damned sure there is records of its use and what was discussed, even if it's classified. This attempt at a secret back channel appears have to been made deliberately to keep its existence and what might be said away from any kind of oversight.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Ly4 ( 2353328 )

        Kushner didn't disclose the meeting on his security clearance form.
        That's not normal. It's also illegal.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      That's not remotely what any of this means. It's fun watching you get so worked up and excited over and over though. THIS time Trump is finally finished! His ceiling is 25%!^H^H^H^H^H^HThe delegates will switch to Rubio!^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^HThe pussy tape finished him!^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^HHillary has a dozen paths to 270!^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^HThe recounts will overturn Michigan and Pennsylvania!^H^H^H^H^H^H^HThe electors will revolt!^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^HRussian prostitutes!^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^HKushner talked to a russian

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Except that nothing at all supports your claim, moron.
      Even the source that revealed this 'secret' Kushner channel admits that it was to be used for sharing information about Syria - exactly like the channels Obama set up to do the same thing.

  • Regression (Score:1, Offtopic)

    by thegreatbob ( 693104 )
    If we'd have done the right thing, and voted Regressive, we wouldn't be having these kinds of issues.
    http://thebestpageintheunivers... [thebestpag...iverse.net]

  • Only complete idiots are surprised by this (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 27, 2017 @05:13AM (#54496567)

    Russia is no friend to Trump and his administration. They only care about exploiting the Trump administration to achieve their goals. Governor Romney was right in 2012 when he said Russia was the biggest geopolitical threat to the United States. The left was wrong to laugh at him, but the right is even dumber to ignore Romney's warning now that evidence shows he was right.

    The problem is that the right seems to have taken a favorable view of Russia now. Perhaps it's because the right wing "Christians" love that Putin has cracked down on homosexuality in Russia. I kid you not, I've heard Christians praise Putin for this. Russia was all too happy to look the other way as gays were rounded up and tortured in Chechnya. All too many Christians objected to Trump during the primaries and were all too happy to fall in line and vote for him once he got the nomination, all because the Republican party platform claims to be pro-life. Never mind, of course, all the other evils that Trump supports, and the fact that the Republicans will never ban abortion because it would take away the one reason people vote for them. If there is a God, a lot of Christians will be burning in hell for what they've supported in the name of Jesus.

    Putin cannot be trusted. He is no friend to democracy and free society, nor will he ever be. Putin is an evil man, but the right wingers seem to have developed a love for him. They're too stupid to realize that, despite helping to get Trump elected, that love is not mutual and Putin is only interested in exploiting far right political leaders for his own benefit.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dbIII ( 701233 )

      Governor Romney was right in 2012 when he said Russia was the biggest geopolitical threat to the United States. The left was wrong to laugh at him

      The laughter was because he was stating the incredibly obvious not because he was wrong. What other choice was there? China, who want to sell us so much and don't want to kill the golden goose?

      • The laughter was because he was stating the incredibly obvious not because he was wrong.

        Nah, in this case, they really were mocking him for being wrong (or more accurately, because they were partisans looking to mock). There are many examples still around. Here is one example [nytimes.com]. The NYT editorial page wrote, "His comments display either a shocking lack of knowledge about international affairs or just craven politics." That's a clear statement that they thought he was wrong (or maybe their article is just craven politics).

        What other choice was there?

        The NYT article gave examples of the "real" threats: "Al Qaeda and its imi

  • Is Russia the right focus? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Soft ( 266615 ) on Saturday May 27, 2017 @06:56AM (#54496725)

    I've read an interesting opinion piece by a Russian opponent: http://www.nybooks.com/daily/2017/03/06/trump-russia-conspiracy-trap/ [nybooks.com].

    Basically, the messages are: first, yes, Russia has meddled in, and there are links between them and Trump. But it's nothing new, Russia's always tried to destabilize Western democracies and undermine their credibility, including by supporting political crackpots there. This time the crackpots won the election.

    Second, the media frenzy about this is being played up because it's seemingly the only scandal that riles people enough that the Republican majority in Congress might have to take notice, instead of looking the other way as they did with all the other documented lies. So Trump opponents are playing this specific card.

    But, third, there's probably nothing concrete enough there to warrant a successful impeachment. And this is beginning to border on speculation and conspiracy-theory thinking, in other words using some of Trump's foul tactics against him in the unlikely hope of getting rid of him. Bad precedent.

    So, fourth, not only it won't work, it's drowning out more urgent and serious issues: dismantling healthcare, crippling budget cuts everywhere but in the military, hurting government agencies. If more attention was focused on them instead, sure, it would be even less likely to cause Trump's demise, but it would mitigate the damage, as it did for the Muslim travel ban.

    • So, fourth, not only it won't work, it's drowning out more urgent and serious issues: dismantling healthcare, crippling budget cuts everywhere but in the military, hurting government agencies. If more attention was focused on them instead, sure, it would be even less likely to cause Trump's demise, but it would mitigate the damage, as it did for the Muslim travel ban.

      That's probably the most serious point. The thing is that the people voted for all of this and they are going to get it. It's a bit like that recent and shocking discovery by a large portion of the Republican voting citizenry that: ((the ACA = ObamaCare) ^ (I'm on ACA)) -> Repealing Obamacare affects me!!! The Republicans look set to go to town with wrecking not just the ACA but Medicare, Medcaid and a number of other benefits the Republican voting citizenry enjoys either directly or indirectly because,

      • The Republicans look set to go to town with wrecking not just the ACA but Medicare, Medcaid and a number of other benefits the Republican voting citizenry enjoys either directly or indirectly because, for example, their ageing parents are on ACA, Medicare or Medicaid and will be suffering, destitute or both when these programs are repealed and replaced with health 'insurance' that's just for healthy people and where you get kicked into a defunded high risk pool if you have a pre-exiting condition or the ins

        • "It's the medical and pharma lobbies (big Democratic donors)" -- somewhat misleading, Phama companies are big donors to both sides but Republicans generally received more than the Dems. From the Center for Responsive Politics (https://www.opensecrets.org/industries/indus.php?Ind=H4300), "Pharmaceutical companies, which develop both over-the-counter and prescription drugs, have been among the biggest political spenders for years. They've traditionally supported Republican candidates, as they have received 6

    • So, fourth, not only it won't work, it's drowning out more urgent and serious issues: dismantling healthcare

      Obama already did a great job dismantling healthcare in the US and setting it on a path to self-destruction. Trump and the GOP don't look like they are going to fix it, but they can't make it much worse.

      crippling budget cuts everywhere but in the military, hurting government agencies

      Hard as that may for you to believe, that's what Trump and Republicans are elected for. Unfortunately, they are not doin

  • Hillary Cliton (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    HRC would have won the election if she weren't HRC. Truth.

    • "I would have won had I not been subjected to the unprecedented attacks by Comey and the Russians..."

      It's always the last straw that breaks the camel's back. Somehow, all the other straws don't matter.

      • Unprecedented straws are the ones that matter more than the usual ones. So now it's just more things to have to deal with... except Comey broke the law, that "straw" wasn't supposed to be possible and the law was created to prevent it. The Russian stuff is a new issue that needs to be protected against but will never be stopped... hopefully it makes people finally realize computer voting machines are asinine.

  • "In the course of its investigation," they add, "the FBI could get access to the Trump Organization's computer network, meaning FBI agents could possibly find records connected to other investigations." A senior FBI official (now retired) concedes to ABC that "There could be stuff in there that they [the Trump organization] do not want to become part of a separate criminal investigation."

    The idea that there is this secret stash of documents that is finally going to reveal Trump's secret identity as Dr. Evil

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dbIII ( 701233 )

      Trump's secret identity as Dr. Evil

      It's not exactly secret what Trump is which is why the situation is so ridiculous and potentially tragic. Just one of many connections - his former top advisor was very publicly running a fucking PR campaign for Russian rebels in Ukraine FFS and getting paid directly (not under the counter) by Russian spooks. He was fucking proud of doing promotional work for the shits who shot down a Malaysian airliner with US citizens aboard. Then there's the Russian bank loans to Tru

  • Putinbots abound (Score:4, Insightful)

    by benjfowler ( 239527 ) on Saturday May 27, 2017 @10:21AM (#54497351)

    Everyone -- note that this article is being spammed hard by "Anonymous Cowards" sprouting pro-Putin and pro-Trump talking points.

    Adjust your skepticism accordingly. They're rattled -- there's been a strong uptick in Putinbot activity in the last few days, which makes me wonder if pro-Western forces are getting closer to the truth on Kremlingate.

    In the absence of Slashdot waking up to themselves and getting rid of "Anonymous Coward", you'll have to wade through a lot of Putinbot spam in the meantime.

    • The following anonymous coward putinbot posts are mine. I don't normally bother signing in to slashdot because it isn't worth the trouble:

      WaPo, CIA conflict of interest rag
      Guccifer 2.0 is a fraud
      TL;DR

      I'm a Democrat, not a Republican or a Trump fan or a putin bot. I resist propaganda because propaganda is more dangerous than Trump. I resist propaganda because it is a symptom of a system that is so stacked against ordinary citizens that it may be too late to ever wrest control of our government back from the

  • >> "And Friday Hillary Clinton was even quoted as saying, "I would have won had I not been subjected to the unprecedented attacks by Comey and the Russians..."

    Yeah keep telling yourself that Hillary. I mean your own obvious corruption had absolutely nothing to do with it right?

