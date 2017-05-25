US Intelligence Community Has Lost Credibility Due To Leaks (bloomberg.com) 56
Two anonymous readers and Mi share an article: U.K. police investigating the Manchester terror attack say they have stopped sharing information with the U.S. after a series of leaks that have so angered the British government that Prime Minister Therese May wants to discuss them with President Donald Trump during a North Atlantic Treaty Organization meeting in Brussels. What can Trump tell her, though? The leaks drive him nuts, too. Since the beginning of this century, the U.S. intelligence services and their clients have acted as if they wanted the world to know they couldn't guarantee the confidentiality of any information that falls into their hands. At this point, the culture of leaks is not just a menace to intelligence-sharing allies. It's a threat to the intelligence community's credibility. [...] If this history has taught the U.S. intelligence community anything, it's that leaking classified information isn't particularly dangerous and those who do it largely enjoy impunity. Manning spent seven years in prison (though she'd been sentenced to 35), but Snowden, Assange, Petraeus, the unknown Chinese mole, the people who stole the hacking tools and the army of recent anonymous leakers, many of whom probably still work for U.S. intelligence agencies, have escaped any kind of meaningful punishment. President Donald Trump has just now announced that the administration would "get to the bottom" of leaks. In a statement, he said: "The alleged leaks coming out of government agencies are deeply troubling. These leaks have been going on for a long time and my Administration will get to the bottom of this. The leaks of sensitive information pose a grave threat to our national security. I am asking the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to launch a complete review of this matter, and if appropriate, the culprit should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. There is no relationship we cherish more than the Special Relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.
Good (Score:2, Insightful)
If there's one thing we can all look forward to under the Trump administration it is the strangling and dismantlement of our intelligence community.
Re: (Score:3)
"Meet the new boss, same as the old boss"
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Well, Obama promised more government transparency. These leaks delivered quite a bit of that, though I doubt it was what he had in mind...
Re: (Score:2)
I doubt very much the three letter agencies were behind this leak. I think most of the leaking of late is coming from the White House itself. It's basically an Amateur Hour Administration.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
The intelligence services were politicized under Obama. Their ranks are filled with Partisan Hacks who operate by the credo, The Ends justifies the Means.
Just look at all the domestic spying that has been uncovered, admitted to, and simply resumed without anything being done about it.
Re: (Score:1)
Re:Good (Score:4, Interesting)
However this is like throwing out the baby with the bathwater.
We need good intelligence, and some of it needs to be kept secret. However the trend is to classify stuff that shouldn't need to be classified, just because it is easier to classify then have it public.
With the leaks, what bothers me more isn't the stuff that got leaked out, most of it is fairly common knowledge, it just confirms what we already know. The real problem is why is such mundane stuff classified?
What has the intelligence ever done for us? (Score:2)
I know, right? What has breaking of Enigma ever done for us?
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
'Escaped any meaningful punishment' (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
You know, apart from exile or being confined to a single building for multiple years on end. I mean apart from that nothing too serious.
There was a time when execution was a very real possibility for treason. I believe that Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were the last people to be put to death (officially at least) in 1953. I would guess that Julian Assange gets much better food, treatment, visitation and access to communications compared to what he would in a federal prison. Snowden as well.
Does anyone remember post 2000 when NSA stood for No Such Agency? It was actually before that. But it seems like they've almost become a bad joke since a
Does this include Agent Orange... (Score:1, Insightful)
Keeping his mouth shut when entertaining the Russians in the Oval Office?
Re: (Score:1)
Privately to an adversary. In front of a TASS PHOTOGRAPHER FFS.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
The President does have the right to reveal classified information yes, but through proper channels and with oversight. He does not have the legal right to spout it out off in a random conversation.
Re: (Score:2)
The president may very well have the right to declassify secret information and reveal it to anyone he wants, but that doesn't mean he should do that. It might be like the fact that people in the US, with some exceptions, have the right to own guns but their use is not unlimited - you can't use them in any way you want to without getting into big trouble with law enforcement.
"The president may very well have the right to declassify secret information and reveal it to anyone he wants"
You're kind of contradicting yourself then. That sounds pretty much like carte blanche.
Besides that whole issue reeking of the Trump-Russia collusion conspiracy theory for which there is still no evidence.
Quick look away (Score:1)
Distraction news that doesn't matter.
Let's tell the fools from traitors here (Score:1, Flamebait)
Petraeus shared the information with a lover and a biographer — there was never even an accusation, he wanted or was prepared to overlook it being accessed by an enemy.
The hypothetical Chinese mole may well be an actual Chinese, working for his country. Assange is not an American and owes us little loyalty.
But Manning, who harmed his country to impress a boyfriend [nymag.com], and Snowden, who did it for some "greater good" (which never materialized [circa.com]), were traitors. The sooner we stop glorifying the two asshole
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Also lets tell apart whistle blowers and traitors. Shedding light on unlawful practices of government agencies isn't treason. The unlawful practices themselves are the crime.
Re: (Score:2)
It may very well be, and indeed was in the case of Snowden.
That may be true, but is irrelevant.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm inclined to cut Snowden some slack for two reasons. First, he took pains to release the information in as responsible a way as possible. Second, what he exposed was a pile of crimes against the American people (whether technically legal or not). It has been a long time since I studied the Manning incident, but my recollection is that he was trying to hurt America by casting wartime battlefield events as if they should be held to peaceful homeland standards.
If I were President, I'd offer Snowden a dea
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, I too am willing to cut him slack — no capital punishment. 10-20 years in federal prison.
This is simply evidence, he was well aware of the harm his releases will do to his country. And did it anyway. He may well have been sincere, but so were the Rosenbergs [smithsonianmag.com]. It is still treason.
Intelligence agencies have lost credibility (Score:4, Insightful)
Let's be honest though: there has never been a time in history when the CIA or FBI were particularly competent.
Re: (Score:2)
there has never been a time in history when the CIA or FBI were particularly competent
Sure they're competent. They stop and catch terrorists from burning this country to the ground every single day! It's barbarians at the gates out there! They won't prove that to you and there's no evidence of it beyond the use of the phrase "credible threat", but as long as we keep shoveling tax dollars (and our rights and freedoms) in their direction, they'll stay vigilant keeping us safe. Why, this very post is being cat
Re: (Score:2)
Let's be honest though: there has never been a time in history when the CIA or FBI were particularly competent.
Competent compared to whom? Only their failures make headlines.
also at the top (Score:5, Insightful)
With Trump blurting out "I'm not saying we got our intelligence from Israel, but: Israel" and "Oh and we got some nuke subs over there, look how tough I am", there are leaks at the top as well.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
Leaks? Like what the Russian hookers were doing to him in a hotel room?
We are suck (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You can belittle my analogy between nation-states and dog society all you like, but it is nonetheless an apt analogy.
Attention of the Public Being Misdirected (Score:2)
U.S. citizens should be far more concerned about what was leaked than the fact that there were leaks. The leaks clearly show our government is out of control, spying on us citizens without cause.
No, this spying did not start with either Trump or Obama. It might have started with one of the Bushes, or it might have started even earlier. Whenever it started, it should stop.
However, Trump want this spying to continue. That is the real reason for his focus on ending the leaks.
Re: (Score:2)
The ship of state (Score:2)
Is the only ship that leaks from the top.
It's all BS (Score:3)
Now they've lost credibility (Score:2)
So, if I have this right, when they were leaking information about the executive branch on a daily basis to the press, that was cool... but now that they're leaking information to the press about terrorism, that's bad.
Howabout we call it all bad. That's not how bureaucrats should pay back the government they work for.
Also, how is it that the federal government can monitor its citizenry ala The Patriot Act, but it can't even figure out who's leaking classified information to the press?
US and UK are members of same intel alliance (Score:1)
The Five Eyes [wikipedia.org] intelligence alliance is a group of Anglophone countries which operate under a treaty for joint cooperation in signals intelligence. Effectively neutralizing leaks, which are a thing of the past, since both the United States and United Kingdom are both members of the Five Eyes alliance.