The Trump Administration Wants To Be Able To Track and Hack Your Drone

An anonymous reader shares a report: The Trump administration wants federal agencies to be able to track, hack, or even destroy drones that pose a threat to law enforcement and public safety operations, The New York Times reports. A proposed law, if passed by Congress, would let the government take down unmanned aircraft posing a danger to firefighting and search-and-rescue missions, prison operations, or "authorized protection of a person." The government will be required to respect "privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties" when exercising that power, the draft bill says. But records of anti-drone actions would be exempt from public disclosure under freedom of information laws, and people's right to sue over damaged and seized drones would be limited, according to the text of the proposal published by the Times. The administration, which would not comment on the proposal, scheduled a classified briefing on Wednesday for congressional staff members to discuss the issue.
Just try and fly a drone anywhere near someone with secret service protection. Watch what happens.
Don't actually do this, you will end the day in jail.
Look, I loathe most everything that the Trump administration has done thus far, but as written, this doesn't sound too bad.
If some moron is hindering fire-fighting operations with a drone, then yes, there should be ways to deal with it without having to worry about the drone owner threatening a lawsuit.
Now, I object to to the records of such anti-drone activities being exempt from freedom of information laws.
That cure is worse than the disease! Flak falls down to the ground — on our heads. Better to shoot it with a regular bullet — at least, you only need one or two. But most of these drones are slow-flying "copters" — you can disable them with an entangling net...
And you don't need your means to be too powerful — to endanger a fire-fighter, for example, the drone has to fly right next to him anyway. If it is too far to be hit with a throw
We know full well how much the PGOTUS respects these things.
I don't think leaving a hack-able vulnerability is a good idea but sure why not use something like a T-shirt Canon that shoots a Net? It wouldn't be that difficult to shoot down a consumer drone and fairly safe to do so. Instead of crippling everyone with restrictions, just shoot down or catch the folks who blatantly break the rules. You don't even really need to fine because drones are pretty expensive. The loss alone should teach someone a lesson.