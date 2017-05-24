Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


The Trump Administration Wants To Be Able To Track and Hack Your Drone

An anonymous reader shares a report: The Trump administration wants federal agencies to be able to track, hack, or even destroy drones that pose a threat to law enforcement and public safety operations, The New York Times reports. A proposed law, if passed by Congress, would let the government take down unmanned aircraft posing a danger to firefighting and search-and-rescue missions, prison operations, or "authorized protection of a person." The government will be required to respect "privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties" when exercising that power, the draft bill says. But records of anti-drone actions would be exempt from public disclosure under freedom of information laws, and people's right to sue over damaged and seized drones would be limited, according to the text of the proposal published by the Times. The administration, which would not comment on the proposal, scheduled a classified briefing on Wednesday for congressional staff members to discuss the issue.

  • Huh (Score:2, Troll)

    by Captain Splendid ( 673276 )
    As someone who thinks Donald trump is one of the more useless pieces of shit to grace this planet, this is actually fairly sound policy. More of this and less bitching on Twitter, please.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Desler ( 1608317 )

      Maybe the fact that they want to hide all records from the public?

      That's not suspicious in the least! /sarcasm

    • That's the trick. Start with a statement that everyone should agree with. "We want to be able to take down drones which endanger the life of others !!" Sure, and I think that was already the case.

      Then hide small text where the real difference lies : "so we'll grant us the right to track (Why ?), hack (WTF??), and destroy drones and this without disclosure and with no risk of being sued".

  • Just try and fly a drone anywhere near someone with secret service protection. Watch what happens.

    Don't actually do this, you will end the day in jail.

  • Look, I loathe most everything that the Trump administration has done thus far, but as written, this doesn't sound too bad.

    If some moron is hindering fire-fighting operations with a drone, then yes, there should be ways to deal with it without having to worry about the drone owner threatening a lawsuit.

    Now, I object to to the records of such anti-drone activities being exempt from freedom of information laws.

    • A drone hindering fire fighting operations -- BAD.

      A drone recording the police -- GOOD.

      So while I support tracking, hacking and destroying drones for public safety, I think that in that same interest of public safety, law enforcement should not be allowed to interfere with drones. Firefighters and Ambulance attendants do not shoot people first and ask questions later. Or shoot people in the back. Or beat up handcuffed people.

    • Now, I object to to the records of such anti-drone activities being exempt from freedom of information laws.

      Why?

      Personally I'm fine with them developing capabilities to destroy drones and not telling me the technical details about how it works. I'm fine if they want to blast a drone out of the sky, just as long as they are not out using it on a whim and the destroyed drone is someplace it's not allowed, just make sure it's clear where I may and may not fly.

      If my device strays from the airspace it's permitted to be in, it's my fault it gets destroyed, assuming I had ample opportunity to know I wasn't allowed to

  • Which is all fine (mostly) (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Known Nutter ( 988758 ) on Wednesday May 24, 2017 @04:07PM (#54479567)
    Take down drones that endanger firefighting and prison operations, sure. The problems start when undefined weasel-words like "authorized protection of a person" are used and rights of citizens are curtailed or eliminated. Clandestine hearings and elimination of FOIA for the program do not help matters. You just don't need all that secrecy to take down a drone over a fire or prison.
    • What right does a citizen have to fly a drone? I don't see that in the constitution.

      • What right does a citizen have to fly a drone? I don't see that in the constitution.

        I'm not discussing rights to fly a drone... From TFS:

        ...people's right to sue over damaged and seized drones would be limited, according to the text of the proposal published by the Times

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.

      • What right does a citizen have to fly a drone? I don't see that in the constitution.

        Drones are useful to militias, so they are protected under the 2nd Amendment.

        A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and fly drones, shall not be infringed.

      • "Anything not proscribed is permitted."

        Basically, we have the right to do anything without fear of legal repercussions, where there is no law prohibiting it.

        Want to have 100 pink plastic flamingos in your front yard? There's no law against it. (HOA regulations, maybe.)

        Want to cover your car (sans windshield) in Christmas lights? There's no law against it.

        Want to fly a remote-controlled drone? There's no law against it. Except where prohibited by law.

        That's the point here. This law would say "You can't fly d

        • Pink flamingos in your front lawn is fine, what happens when you put them in someone else's lawn or some public place?

          • I believe that's covered under littering laws. Or possibly vandalism.

            There have already been a couple court cases, I believe, on how far up into the air property rights extend, regarding drone operation. And, again, I believe civilian drone use is already prohibited in the airspace of military bases. (Whether that covers military personnel in on-base housing, playing with drones, I couldn't tell you.)

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Ichijo ( 607641 )

        It's not that a citizen has an explicit right to fly a drone. The 4th amendment protects the citizen against the drone (or any other belongings) being taken from him/her without a really good reason.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Calydor ( 739835 )

        Does the constitution specifically grant you a right to breathe air?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by swb ( 14022 )

      The problems start when undefined weasel-words

      This is really all you had to say.

      Like Stingray cell phone surveillance, the police (from FBI to local constabulary) wants the right to down and seize any drone, at any time, for reasons that will be kept from the public.

  • We know full well how much the PGOTUS respects these things.

  • I don't think leaving a hack-able vulnerability is a good idea but sure why not use something like a T-shirt Canon that shoots a Net? It wouldn't be that difficult to shoot down a consumer drone and fairly safe to do so. Instead of crippling everyone with restrictions, just shoot down or catch the folks who blatantly break the rules. You don't even really need to fine because drones are pretty expensive. The loss alone should teach someone a lesson.

    • The problem is what happens when you disable a drone - gravity tends to have a say in that.

      I agree that leaving a back door in place and hoping the bad guys don't copy the key is worse, but there IS a reason that net or HERF guns aren't immediately selected as the best option.

      There are companies working on anti-drone drones to do a 'capture and safely ground', and I believe at least one person was working on using trained birds (which do fine for the vast majority of consumer-grade drones).

      Which brings up a

      • Which brings up another issue... with the kind of payload most consumer drones are capable of lifting, they're just not a threat worth getting worked up about. There's plenty more damage you could do on the ground, a lot easily, if you were of a mind to do so.

        How heavy is a timer- or remotely-opened container with enough anthrax spores to infect a few city blocks?

  • My first impression of this is that it's an out-of-band attack on the overall integrity of encryption technologies. So far as I know, drone control signals are encrypted; what they want, then, is a backdoor into the encryption used. If successful, that would create a precedent for creating 'backdoors' in any encryption method ("..well, drone manufacturers were willing and able to comply with this law, so you have to, too, Apple/Google/$WHOEVER"). As much as I hate drones as a general concept, this cannot be

  • If you haven't seen Casey Neistat's latest video today, he's under investigation by the FAA and can't fly his drones in NYC.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nujgBunvgBI [youtube.com]

  • There be something like a secondary receiver built into all drones, that when it receives the appropriate signal, causes the drone to descend and land safely, or perhaps return to it's point of origin. In law enforcement, firefighting, or other emergency situations, the signal could be broadcast in the affected area, thus acting as a 'drone repellant'. Once it's landed, the drone would remain in a 'disabled' state, unable to launch, until such time as the disable signal ceases to be broadcast. Disabling the
  • Just ban them. They serve no purpose except for spying on people's daughters sunbathing by the pool, based on the comments I see on Slashdot.

  • When all the weasel words are taken into account, it quickly becomes obvious that this means, "Drones making video of police beating or killing civilians will be taken down, and you can try to get the wreckage back by talking to one of our tame judges."

