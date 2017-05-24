The Trump Administration Wants To Be Able To Track and Hack Your Drone (fastcompany.com) 76
An anonymous reader shares a report: The Trump administration wants federal agencies to be able to track, hack, or even destroy drones that pose a threat to law enforcement and public safety operations, The New York Times reports. A proposed law, if passed by Congress, would let the government take down unmanned aircraft posing a danger to firefighting and search-and-rescue missions, prison operations, or "authorized protection of a person." The government will be required to respect "privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties" when exercising that power, the draft bill says. But records of anti-drone actions would be exempt from public disclosure under freedom of information laws, and people's right to sue over damaged and seized drones would be limited, according to the text of the proposal published by the Times. The administration, which would not comment on the proposal, scheduled a classified briefing on Wednesday for congressional staff members to discuss the issue.
Makes sense... if it weren't secret. (Score:5, Informative)
I like to know that the government is doing, and if they're saying that they're protecting public safety, they shouldn't mind telling us what they did and why.
Re: Makes sense... if it weren't secret. (Score:1)
So mount a gun to your done and call it a fire arm. Then the NRA and Republicans will care about your right to have as many as you want.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Just having tough laws on hazardous toys may prevent a lot of abuse.
Re: (Score:3)
On the one hand, I can understand tracking, hacking or destroying your drone for public safety. Like firefighters. Ambulances. Rescue operations, etc.
On the other hand, it seems that it would be be STRONGLY in the interests of public safety to NOT let law enforcement interfere with the operation of drones. If they don't like the public distrust, they brought it on themselves. All of them. They either were the "bad apples", or the ones who would protect the bad apples
Huh (Score:2, Troll)
Re: (Score:1)
Maybe the fact that they want to hide all records from the public?
That's not suspicious in the least!
/sarcasm
Re: (Score:2)
That's the trick. Start with a statement that everyone should agree with. "We want to be able to take down drones which endanger the life of others !!" Sure, and I think that was already the case.
Then hide small text where the real difference lies : "so we'll grant us the right to track (Why ?), hack (WTF??), and destroy drones and this without disclosure and with no risk of being sued".
Re: (Score:2)
Already true. (Score:2)
Just try and fly a drone anywhere near someone with secret service protection. Watch what happens.
Don't actually do this, you will end the day in jail.
Re: (Score:1)
Okay... (Score:2)
Look, I loathe most everything that the Trump administration has done thus far, but as written, this doesn't sound too bad.
If some moron is hindering fire-fighting operations with a drone, then yes, there should be ways to deal with it without having to worry about the drone owner threatening a lawsuit.
Now, I object to to the records of such anti-drone activities being exempt from freedom of information laws.
Re: (Score:1)
There are a wide range of commercial drones that shockingly are not armed with military munitions. Technically, those $10 quad-copter remote controlled toys you can buy at a mall kiosk are drones.
Re: (Score:2)
There are a wide range of commercial drones that shockingly are not armed with military munitions. Technically, those $10 quad-copter remote controlled toys you can buy at a mall kiosk are drones.
I suppose the govt doesn't want to be sued every time a police dept decides to take one down because it is harassing someone and keep an FOIA subpoena-able record of this...
Re: (Score:2)
A drone recording the police -- GOOD.
So while I support tracking, hacking and destroying drones for public safety, I think that in that same interest of public safety, law enforcement should not be allowed to interfere with drones. Firefighters and Ambulance attendants do not shoot people first and ask questions later. Or shoot people in the back. Or beat up handcuffed people.
Re: (Score:2)
Now, I object to to the records of such anti-drone activities being exempt from freedom of information laws.
Why?
Personally I'm fine with them developing capabilities to destroy drones and not telling me the technical details about how it works. I'm fine if they want to blast a drone out of the sky, just as long as they are not out using it on a whim and the destroyed drone is someplace it's not allowed, just make sure it's clear where I may and may not fly.
If my device strays from the airspace it's permitted to be in, it's my fault it gets destroyed, assuming I had ample opportunity to know I wasn't allowed to
Which is all fine (mostly) (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not discussing rights to fly a drone... From TFS:
Re: (Score:1)
The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.
Re: (Score:2)
What right does a citizen have to fly a drone? I don't see that in the constitution.
Drones are useful to militias, so they are protected under the 2nd Amendment.
A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and fly drones, shall not be infringed.
Re: (Score:2)
"Anything not proscribed is permitted."
Basically, we have the right to do anything without fear of legal repercussions, where there is no law prohibiting it.
Want to have 100 pink plastic flamingos in your front yard? There's no law against it. (HOA regulations, maybe.)
Want to cover your car (sans windshield) in Christmas lights? There's no law against it.
Want to fly a remote-controlled drone? There's no law against it. Except where prohibited by law.
That's the point here. This law would say "You can't fly d
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
I believe that's covered under littering laws. Or possibly vandalism.
There have already been a couple court cases, I believe, on how far up into the air property rights extend, regarding drone operation. And, again, I believe civilian drone use is already prohibited in the airspace of military bases. (Whether that covers military personnel in on-base housing, playing with drones, I couldn't tell you.)
Re: (Score:2)
It's not that a citizen has an explicit right to fly a drone. The 4th amendment protects the citizen against the drone (or any other belongings) being taken from him/her without a really good reason.
Re: (Score:2)
Does the constitution specifically grant you a right to breathe air?
Re: (Score:2)
The problems start when undefined weasel-words
This is really all you had to say.
Like Stingray cell phone surveillance, the police (from FBI to local constabulary) wants the right to down and seize any drone, at any time, for reasons that will be kept from the public.
Disabling drones (Score:2)
That cure is worse than the disease! Flak falls down to the ground — on our heads. Better to shoot it with a regular bullet — at least, you only need one or two. But most of these drones are slow-flying "copters" — you can disable them with an entangling net...
And you don't need your means to be too powerful — to endanger a fire-fighter, for example, the drone has to fly right next to him anyway. If it is too far to be hit with a throw
Are drones a problem for aircraft? (Score:2)
This part I never understood, to be perfectly honest. Every time there is a news-report about pilots avoiding a "near miss" with a drone, I wonder — why do they bother "avoiding" it? None of the consumer-drone I've seen is tougher than a sizeable bird and an airplane better be tough to enough fly straight through a bird or two — except, perhaps, condors... But the heavy (loaded with water) fire-fighting craft (as well as the usual passenger planes use
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Would you rather be rained on by birdshot or bullets?
That isn't a trick question. Competent hunters, shooting into the air don't fire bullets or buckshot.
"Privacy, civil rights and civil liberties" (Score:2)
We know full well how much the PGOTUS respects these things.
Sure, Net gun should do the trick (Score:2)
I don't think leaving a hack-able vulnerability is a good idea but sure why not use something like a T-shirt Canon that shoots a Net? It wouldn't be that difficult to shoot down a consumer drone and fairly safe to do so. Instead of crippling everyone with restrictions, just shoot down or catch the folks who blatantly break the rules. You don't even really need to fine because drones are pretty expensive. The loss alone should teach someone a lesson.
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is what happens when you disable a drone - gravity tends to have a say in that.
I agree that leaving a back door in place and hoping the bad guys don't copy the key is worse, but there IS a reason that net or HERF guns aren't immediately selected as the best option.
There are companies working on anti-drone drones to do a 'capture and safely ground', and I believe at least one person was working on using trained birds (which do fine for the vast majority of consumer-grade drones).
Which brings up a
Re: (Score:2)
Which brings up another issue... with the kind of payload most consumer drones are capable of lifting, they're just not a threat worth getting worked up about. There's plenty more damage you could do on the ground, a lot easily, if you were of a mind to do so.
How heavy is a timer- or remotely-opened container with enough anthrax spores to infect a few city blocks?
Re: (Score:2)
Weaponizing anthrax isn't easy or cheap.
Re: (Score:2)
In fact I'd kind of encourage terrorists to try, since they're far more likely to kill themselves than anyone else. Horribly, too.
Out-of-band attack on encryption? (Score:2)
Casey Neistat under investigation by FAA... (Score:2)
If you haven't seen Casey Neistat's latest video today, he's under investigation by the FAA and can't fly his drones in NYC.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nujgBunvgBI [youtube.com]
I've got a better idea for them: (Score:2)
Just ban them (Score:2)
I don't think anybody here is fooled (Score:2)
When all the weasel words are taken into account, it quickly becomes obvious that this means, "Drones making video of police beating or killing civilians will be taken down, and you can try to get the wreckage back by talking to one of our tame judges."