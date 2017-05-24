US International Tourism Market Share Is Falling Under Trump (buzzfeed.com) 120
An anonymous reader writes: The United States' slice of the international tourism pie is declining, according to a new report from Foursquare that looks at data from millions of phones worldwide. The US share of international tourism dropped 16% in March 2017 compared with the previous year. And it declined an average of 11% year over year in months spanning October 2016 to March 2017, according to the report. The drop coincides with the final month of the US election, the Trump transition, and the early months of the Trump administration, which notably imposed a travel ban on people from several majority-Muslim countries in January 2017 that was eventually halted in court but is currently under appeal. Declines in tourism market share from people originating in the Middle East were more pronounced than the rest of the world, down 25% this January, along with a smaller decrease from South America, Foursquare found. The data accounts for the percentage of international tourism coming to the US and not the absolute number of tourists, but Foursquare CEO Jeff Glueck told BuzzFeed News that it's unlikely tourist visits to the US increased while share declined. "I don't think you'd see a 16% decline in international market share and absolute numbers being up. I don't think that's compatible," he said. "The volume of tourism doesn't change that fast."
There have to be consequences when a country treats their visitors the way the US do.
When in the past 16 years weren't you?
No, you don't. You have one, unverifiable anecdote. I'm not calling you a liar, but all we have is your unsupported claim that you've decided not to visit the US this year strictly because you don't like this country's policy on social media accounts.
if you actually look at the graph, it was falling prior to the election at almost the same rate, you know the time frame when we were 98% sure hillary was going to win. so lets not try and put this on trump. i know thats the popular thing to do but seriously. this is a non story
Even when we thought Hillary would win we were still appalled by the fact that Trump was not only nominated, but that he was making it an actual race.
For all his celebrity Trump is terrible marketing for the US.
Is a nation its government?
Is a nation its government?
What kind of question is that? Without a government, land is just sitting around waiting to be annexed by some nation... which has one
One that shows you don't know what the fuck a nation is? [wikipedia.org] A nation is its people, not its government.
So in order to like America, you must like the US government? Do you like the US government?
Discussing Trump with a Trump supporter is like discussing a Nigerian prince with someone who just started using email and is convinced they're about become a multimillionaire.
It would have been a valid point that the graph doesn't go back far enough to rule out effects from seasonal variations - if you had made that point. But your claim that US tourism was falling at the same rate prior to the election is total BS. Yes, there was a significant drop from September to October. But the month before that it w
Yeah.. no evidence of collusion as the criminal investigation uncovers criminal collusion with Russia's attack on the presidential campaign on a daily basis..
Just an example - Roger Stone communicated with Giccifer on Twitter. Guccifer is a known Russian government hacker, and hacked the DNC. He admitted his communication with a known Russian hacker during the hack. This is not hard to follow, and is just one of dozens of examples.
Now you can keep saying nothing has been found, but the FBI is finding stuff
is it worth investigating? of course! but is that alone proof of wrongdoing? not at all. not to mention that "guccifer" may or may not be russian, let alone working with the russian government
Hehe, sure...
Guccifer may not be Russian, though the evidence points to him being a Russian government agent.
How someone can talk to a known participant to a criminal hack during the hack and data release itself without colluding is just beyond words. That may be enough to keep that traitor out of prison but give me a break. This is collusion.
Trump's team may not be talking to the Russian government to coordinate their information and hacking attack on our presidential campaign, though the evidence shows th
"I know you want to believe in your Nigerian prince"
And the Orange Prince also wants to put exploding laptops of businessmen in the cargo hold, apparently explosions there don't matter.
And if they don't explode, the US customs will spy on foreign companies when they enter the US.
I'm sorry, but there are other beautiful countries without madmen at the top.
[...] we were 98% sure hillary was going to win.
At best, Hillary had a 95% chance of winning. It was never 98%.
so lets not try and put this on trump.
Let me guess... let's blame the high dollar for a $10B slump in tourism.
i really dont have the answer. but based on the info in that graph, its hard to place the blame on trump (or only on trump at minimum)
If it makes you feel better, Obama was in the same situation when he inherited the mess from George W.
Are you lying, or do you not know how to read graphs? The graph starts to drop in September of 2016. You know, when the election was held.
Don't worry, you can have it just the other way 'round too.
$BADTHING happens
See, Trump is teh evilz.
$GOODTHING happens
That's just a spillover from when Obama was still in office.
It's about time you people learn that it doesn't fucking matter what idiot you put at the helm, they're ALL crooks!
It should be noted there's also seasonal variation, the drop from Sept-Oct and flat-line through November is consistent with Summer ending and school starting.
The subsequent post-November drop doesn't seem to be what you'd expect based on seasonal variation, though we'd need to see a comparison to prior years to really be sure.
This is year-over-year data, so seasonal variations are already factored out.
It's not like it started with Trump that the US treats everyone and anyone trying to spend a vacation in that country like a wanted criminal.
I decided long ago that, well, if you don't want my money, other countries are glad to take it.
the time frame when we were 98% sure hillary was going to win. so lets not try and put this on trump.
That's not great logic. The article itself states that the trend started in the last month of the campaign, during which time the race was tightening. It's entirely possible that people were uneasy about visiting a country where Trump was a serious contender, and his violent and xenophobic followers were being frequently shown on the news.
If you want to pick apart this analysis, there are better things to point to. Let's start by looking just at the graph, which seems to be your inclination. Going by t
I wouldn't say there has to be consequences. However the political redirect of the ruling party, does make the United States seem to be an uninviting place to visit.
I wouldn't want to visit a country, where I could get arrested or just harassed just because of my cultural differences. We should welcome visitors, because someone coming to our country to visit says that we are special enough for that person to be interested in visiting us, and they will be bringing their money to spend. It should be an opportunity to put our best foot forward.
This is governing? News to me. It's not exactly ruling in the traditional sense, but it hardly rises to the level of governing.
Yeah. It's not just Trump, and it's been going on for longer. I've been visiting the US regularly for work and tourism for at least the past 15 years, have lived there for half a year and had an American girlfriend for a while. Although every state has the right to subject foreign visitors to whatever restrictions and procedure they please, if they don't make me feel welcome it won't help convincing me to come again and spend money. My gripes:
- The ESTA procedure, where we have to fill out some stupid web f
I agree. People who hate us enough to resent it when we take safeguards, be it against foreign gangs like M13 via crackdown on illegal immigration, or against foreign terrorists via the attempted travel ban, can go fuck themselves. Or go to an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, or a Catholic Mass in Mindanao, or a scenic tour of Raqqa or Sirte, or hitchhiking across Yemen!!!
Honestly, I don't give a fuck!
high dollar (Score:2)
Not true. For most currencies (with some exceptions), the dollar value has been mostly flat since early 2016, and the majority of the dollar rate increase happened before then.
For some currencies, like Indian rupees and Mexican pesos, the value has gone down after Trump took office, which should have boosted tourism.
What does tourism, or Trump have to do with tech?
The free exchange of ideas? A lot of immigrants built America over the centuries.
Immigration in the US has always waxed and waned based on the sentiment of voters and the strength of the economy. Yes, the US was built on immigrants but it is also built on the rule of law. There has always been different opinions on immigration and how much. Immigration policy has always changed. Yet, no matter how it changes we still are a very immigrant friendly nation despite rhetoric from the media.
Right now, with a weak economy, stories of illegal immigration taking advantage of badly written laws,
Not sure what place this anti-Republican political propaganda has on a tech news site.
There are a number of things that are potentially interesting about the article from a nerd perspective.
In terms of electronics and privacy), the data actually comes from tracking people's mobile phones.
But I also find myself interested in the timing of the correlation. Typically international travel is planned months in advance. And if you look at the actual data there's a significant drop from September to October before the election - which would correspond to travel plans made either in early summer or
They mentioned something about cellphones in the summary. That the 'research' was based in something about cellphones.
Which renders the assertion even more tenuous.
Also, why should I care wether tourists come to the US or not? I'd just as soon they come or go, but it's not a concern of mine.
'Tourist' is kind of a derogatory label in the circles I travel in. Back in the era of clubbing and punk rawk, tourists were to be despised. As somebody who doesn't travel a lot, these people who flit in and out and
as he does, it's going to have knock-on effects that go beyond the political sphere.
And those companies and people directly affected by this turmoil better speak up about it. The more voices in the political arena, the better our democracy.
The more voices in the political arena, the better our democracy.
I would agree with you, but somehow I get the feeling that you would be one of the people who a year ago now was bemoaning about the loud 'deplorables'.
As a Canadian who vacations at least 2 to 3 times a year in the US, I can confirm that we will be curtailing our travels to not only some of the new Trumpisms we simply don't want to deal with (e.g. threat of being heavily annoyed at the border) but the extremely unattractive US Dollar exchange.
Seriously though, Florida and border states (we live next to NY and VT) will feel it the most. We have seen it in the past, and some places will get desperate enough to sell stuff at par.
On a different note, Americans, please come to Canada and spend your money here, we don't really hate you, we love your tourist dollars. Buy stuff.
thanks
but the extremely unattractive US Dollar exchange.
I think you just hit on another reason for tourism to be down in the US - a strong dollar. Looks like the Canadian Dollar has been falling vs. the US Dollar for about 4 years now.
If you're a tourist, and you're willing to invest at least $500,000.00 in one of the Trump family businesses, there's no problem getting a visa.
Your dollars (dinars, yuan, rubles) are welcome here.
https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
It was not created by Trump and the Kushner family isn't using it any way that's not available to other businesses to attract foreign investors. Most other countries (like Canada) have similar programs to attract high net worth immigrants.
Do you really believe half the spew you post here?
Your article is about the EB-5 visa program, which has been around since 1990 [wikipedia.org]. It has nothing to do with Trump or his family. And if a family member operating a business under the program is a Bad Thing, then certainly even more so is a family member operating a business that recently got terminated from the program for abuse, as was the one operated by Hillary's brother [law360.com].
And the very article you posted explicitly alludes to the fact that Trump may not let
Nobody wants to be treated like a criminal (Score:5, Insightful)
If another country started to demand people's social media passwords, full access to phones, etc. as a possible condition to enter, I certainly wouldn't want to go there. Who wants to be treated like a criminal when they're on vacation trying to relax and have a good time?
People take their privacy seriously. The word has gotten around that the US is poking more and more into people's data when they visit. There's plenty of other beautiful places to visit in the world, so obviously tourism to the US will go down.
Treat visitors as guests and not suspiciously, damnit.
Re: (Score:2)
I think a lot of this has been greatly exaggerated. Having travelled a lot over the past 6 months, I've yet to have a US boarder agent ask for passwords or my phone. I also have not seen it happen to anyone else.
Does your last name end in Abad or Bashir or Mohamed or Rabbani or Nasir or Alif or Saadeh, etc... ETC ETC ETC...
Is the color of your skin dark?
Do you speak with an accent that pisses off an airport security checker?
If no, then surprise, you are not who America is looking to ban.
The last few years, it has become more arduous to try to visit USA, and it's gotten progressively worse under both GWB and Obama, and there's little hope it will get better under Trump.
For the 38 countries on the visa waiver program, you now have to get a new passport with a chip, then apply electronically for an ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization), pay for it through a credit card, and answer mandatory questions that you previously didn't have to answer, like your employer, name of your paren
Maybe our tourism boards can start targeting the fetish scene.
How about births? (Score:1)
Avoiding USA (Score:4, Interesting)
Detaining childrens book authors works wonders (Score:1)