US International Tourism Market Share Is Falling Under Trump (buzzfeed.com) 57
An anonymous reader writes: The United States' slice of the international tourism pie is declining, according to a new report from Foursquare that looks at data from millions of phones worldwide. The US share of international tourism dropped 16% in March 2017 compared with the previous year. And it declined an average of 11% year over year in months spanning October 2016 to March 2017, according to the report. The drop coincides with the final month of the US election, the Trump transition, and the early months of the Trump administration, which notably imposed a travel ban on people from several majority-Muslim countries in January 2017 that was eventually halted in court but is currently under appeal. Declines in tourism market share from people originating in the Middle East were more pronounced than the rest of the world, down 25% this January, along with a smaller decrease from South America, Foursquare found. The data accounts for the percentage of international tourism coming to the US and not the absolute number of tourists, but Foursquare CEO Jeff Glueck told BuzzFeed News that it's unlikely tourist visits to the US increased while share declined. "I don't think you'd see a 16% decline in international market share and absolute numbers being up. I don't think that's compatible," he said. "The volume of tourism doesn't change that fast."
Good (Score:4, Insightful)
There have to be consequences when a country treats their visitors the way the US do.
Re:Good (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Good (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Good (Score:5, Insightful)
if you actually look at the graph, it was falling prior to the election at almost the same rate, you know the time frame when we were 98% sure hillary was going to win. so lets not try and put this on trump. i know thats the popular thing to do but seriously. this is a non story
Even when we thought Hillary would win we were still appalled by the fact that Trump was not only nominated, but that he was making it an actual race.
For all his celebrity Trump is terrible marketing for the US.
Re: (Score:1)
Discussing Trump with a Trump supporter is like discussing a Nigerian prince with someone who just started using email and is convinced they're about become a multimillionaire.
It would have been a valid point that the graph doesn't go back far enough to rule out effects from seasonal variations - if you had made that point. But your claim that US tourism was falling at the same rate prior to the election is total BS. Yes, there was a significant drop from September to October. But the month before that it w
Re: (Score:2)
Seriously, I think this blindly following one's political position is a two way street...
You can argue that there are more lanes on one side or the other, but in the end there are still two sides. For example...
Russian Collusion..... Do you think it actually happened? If you think "yes", Chances are you are anti-Trump. However, after 10 months, we have no evidence of this when you look at what's actually known. IF you say "no-way" then chances are you support Trump...
Truth is, this is more about cam
Re: (Score:2)
[...] we were 98% sure hillary was going to win.
At best, Hillary had a 95% chance of winning. It was never 98%.
so lets not try and put this on trump.
Let me guess... let's blame the high dollar for a $10B slump in tourism.
https://slashdot.org/comments.pl?sid=10649845&cid=54476199 [slashdot.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
i really dont have the answer. but based on the info in that graph, its hard to place the blame on trump (or only on trump at minimum)
If it makes you feel better, Obama was in the same situation when he inherited the mess from George W.
Re: (Score:2)
Are you lying, or do you not know how to read graphs? The graph starts to drop in September of 2016. You know, when the election was held.
Re: (Score:2)
if you actually look at the graph, it was falling prior to the election at almost the same rate, you know the time frame when we were 98% sure hillary was going to win. so lets not try and put this on trump. i know thats the popular thing to do but seriously. this is a non story
It should be noted there's also seasonal variation, the drop from Sept-Oct and flat-line through November is consistent with Summer ending and school starting.
The subsequent post-November drop doesn't seem to be what you'd expect based on seasonal variation, though we'd need to see a comparison to prior years to really be sure.
Re: (Score:3)
I wouldn't say there has to be consequences. However the political redirect of the ruling party, does make the United States seem to be an uninviting place to visit.
I wouldn't want to visit a country, where I could get arrested or just harassed just because of my cultural differences. We should welcome visitors, because someone coming to our country to visit says that we are special enough for that person to be interested in visiting us, and they will be bringing their money to spend. It should be an opp
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
high dollar (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Not true. For most currencies (with some exceptions), the dollar value has been mostly flat since early 2016, and the majority of the dollar rate increase happened before then.
For some currencies, like Indian rupees and Mexican pesos, the value has gone down after Trump took office, which should have boosted tourism.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What does tourism, or Trump have to do with tech?
The free exchange of ideas? A lot of immigrants built America over the centuries.
Re: (Score:2)
They mentioned something about cellphones in the summary. That the 'research' was based in something about cellphones.
Which renders the assertion even more tenuous.
Also, why should I care wether tourists come to the US or not? I'd just as soon they come or go, but it's not a concern of mine.
'Tourist' is kind of a derogatory label in the circles I travel in. Back in the era of clubbing and punk rawk, tourists were to be despised. As somebody who doesn't travel a lot, these people who flit in and out and
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Well, when you cause as much political turmoil (Score:2)
as he does, it's going to have knock-on effects that go beyond the political sphere.
And those companies and people directly affected by this turmoil better speak up about it. The more voices in the political arena, the better our democracy.
Re: (Score:2)
The more voices in the political arena, the better our democracy.
I would agree with you, but somehow I get the feeling that you would be one of the people who a year ago now was bemoaning about the loud 'deplorables'.
Trump and high USD (Score:3, Interesting)
As a Canadian who vacations at least 2 to 3 times a year in the US, I can confirm that we will be curtailing our travels to not only some of the new Trumpisms we simply don't want to deal with (e.g. threat of being heavily annoyed at the border) but the extremely unattractive US Dollar exchange.
Seriously though, Florida and border states (we live next to NY and VT) will feel it the most. We have seen it in the past, and some places will get desperate enough to sell stuff at par.
On a different note, Americans, please come to Canada and spend your money here, we don't really hate you, we love your tourist dollars. Buy stuff.
thanks
Tourism dollars (Score:4, Interesting)
If you're a tourist, and you're willing to invest at least $500,000.00 in one of the Trump family businesses, there's no problem getting a visa.
Your dollars (dinars, yuan, rubles) are welcome here.
https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
Nobody wants to be treated like a criminal (Score:5, Insightful)
If another country started to demand people's social media passwords, full access to phones, etc. as a possible condition to enter, I certainly wouldn't want to go there. Who wants to be treated like a criminal when they're on vacation trying to relax and have a good time?
People take their privacy seriously. The word has gotten around that the US is poking more and more into people's data when they visit. There's plenty of other beautiful places to visit in the world, so obviously tourism to the US will go down.
Treat visitors as guests and not suspiciously, damnit.
At least a few people like cavity searches... (Score:1)
Maybe our tourism boards can start targeting the fetish scene.
Let's look at the real cause here. . . (Score:2)
. . . . the blue-gloved idiots at the Theater Security A-holes. . .
How about births? (Score:1)
Avoiding USA (Score:2)
Don't forget the exchange rate! (Score:1)