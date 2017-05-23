Republicans Want To Leave You Voicemail -- Without Ever Ringing Your Cellphone (recode.net) 51
bricko quotes a report from Recode: The GOP's leading campaign and fundraising arm, the Republican National Committee, has quietly thrown its support behind a proposal at the Federal Communications Commission that would pave the way for marketers to auto-dial consumers' cellphones and leave them prerecorded voicemail messages -- all without ever causing their devices to ring. Under current federal law, telemarketers and others, like political groups, aren't allowed to launch robocall campaigns targeting cellphones unless they first obtain a consumer's written consent. But businesses stress that it's a different story when it comes to "ringless voicemail" -- because it technically doesn't qualify as a phone call in the first place. In their eyes, that means they shouldn't need a customer or voter's permission if they want to auto-dial mobile voicemail inboxes in bulk pre-made messages about a political candidate, product or cause. And they want the FCC to rule, once and for all, that they're in the clear. Their argument, however, has drawn immense opposition from consumer advocates.
Counter-argument (Score:4, Informative)
People want to leave politicians and marketers a big turd on their front door - without ever ringing their doorbell.
Re: (Score:3)
In this case, I believe the 3 AM Vuvuzela Orchestra in D-minor outside their bedroom window is more appropriate.
New Revenue Stream! (Score:3)
...and AT&T can charge $20/month to automatically remove it!
call (202) 226-8000 (Score:2)
and fill up the voice mail.
Re: (Score:2)
We haven't reached critical mass yet, but once enough people only use cell phones for communication the floodgates will be opened.
Cellphones were on par with landlines in 2014 [businessinsider.com]. I'm sure they're a healthy majority now.
Either way, I can think of few things more obnoxious than prerecorded voicemails. It's bad enough I don't even know why marketers would want to do so in the first place, I'm not sure what marketing course teaches to you associate your client with feelings of incandescent rage.
I'm starting a web site (Score:3)
to document every politician who does this, how often, and about what. It will offer no commentary on whether it is good or bad, whether the politician should be thrown out of office or given a medal. Just that they did it, how often, and about what.
Who is willing to help me post bail when I'm arrested for it?
Re: (Score:2)
Let them (Score:1)
Let them.
The backlash to ghost Republican voicemail spam will be so severe Reagan, Nixon, and Lincoln will all posthumously switch to the Democratic Party.
Re: (Score:2)
Those guys all switched already. Back on January 20, 2017, to be exact.
Re: (Score:2)
Is there a way to configure voicemail to only allow either approved numbers or approved ranges of numbers? I would be happy to approve only my local area codes if I could. That would not eliminate all spammers but might well eliminate most of them.
It also sounds like we need to push for our cell phone providers to create the voicemail equivalent of spam filters, where if the voicemail system receives too many voicemails to too many boxes from the same number it would get deleted as unwanted spam. If we a
HLR codes on any Standard GSM network (Score:2)
*#61# (call) - Shows if Voice Mail (voice forwarding) is enabled and your Voice Mail number.
#004# (call) - Disable all Voice Mail forwards.
If your network is non-standard (or your network operator is a prick) those don't work, call customer support and ask them to disable Voice Mail completely and remove your Voice Mail mailbox from the HLR.
VoiceMail is useless anyways. If someone really needs to get hold of you, they will call again.
Re: (Score:2)
It's not useless. If your number is set to "private" or "withheld", then I'm not going to pick up - ever. You need to leave me a message if you want me to contact you.
How much does it cost for a 1-900 number? Or whatever the automatic reverse-charge service is.
Consent (Score:2)
Republicans have never been big on consent.
okay (Score:2)
the cellphone providers should be allowed to give customers the choice to have the unsolicited voicemails deleted automatically as soon as it is recorded, perhaps a whitelist so your voicemail will only accept voicemail from authorized callers like those in your contacts in your phone
New Record (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
I can't imagine how this could be abused (Score:1)
Five days after this law is enacted, maybe less, every voice mail box in the country will be filled with the same sort of spam that already clogs e-mail boxes. Services will arise to filter it out. Phone companies will charge extra for them. "Everyone" wins!
Why would any sane human being at the receiving end want this? The FCC should open the question for public comment and see what happens. And then probably ignore it for the sake of all the businesses that want to line the pockets of politicians to d
And I'm sure dems are 10000% against the rule. (Score:1)
As we all know, robocalls are absolutely a republican-only thing and dems would in no way be happy to see restrictions on them weakened. Furthermore, Trump sucks, Putin Putin Orange Putin Russia Pissage Russia Tiny Hands Hitler Russia Drumpf, and Seth Rich definitely never talked to Assange (but if he did it was because he was working for Russia).
Only one thing to say (Score:2)
Phone Calls (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
...and when you need to go back and check and there's 100,000 messages sitting in there offering ways to increase your girth and/or improve her orgasm. The only thing I'm looking for is that one mail from the DMV about where the heck my new tags are. I don't want to dive through a gazillion political messages as well.
Everyone likes to think that they're not taking up too much of my time: it's one message. The problem is EVERYONE thinks this. Death by a million paper cuts.
How? (Score:2)
How do you leave a voicemail without ringing the phone?
Re: (Score:1)
The voicemail resides on the phone company's servers, not on your mobile phone. Presumably this will be a nice revenue stream for said companies, who can then add a second stream by charging customers extra for automatic spam removal.
"Immense opposition from consumer advocates" (Score:3)
ought to include tarring, feathering, and dragging those responsible out of town on a rail - first in effigy, then on the living, breathing offenders themselves if the measures applied to their effigies don't convince them to do the right thing. It's time for beleaguered citizens to hand these fuckers their asses - literally if necessary.
They do this in Australia (Score:4, Informative)
And they send you SMS messages. The best way to describe it is *FUCKING ANNOYING*. You listen to you messages and then you hear some shit "Did you know that such and such is a dick and therefore has no business in politics: Vote Asshole - We're full of shit".
I did the best I could to familiarize myself with the VM controls so I could delete those messages immediately without listening to them. The worst this is you can't leave a message for them telling them to fuck off.
Yeah, it's *that* annoying.
What the Hell, I got karma to burn (Score:2)
What I'm saying is this: both sides aren't the same. One is objectively worse. And every year we fail to call them on it they get a little bit worse as they realize they can get away with everything while people shout: "But both sides are bad!".
$200 per month.. (Score:1)
Technical countermeasures (Score:2)
1. Auto delete any voice mail from numbers that are not in my address book.
2. Access code required to leave a voice mail message. Unauthenticated senders need not apply.
3. Voice recognition software screens each voice mail, comparing new messages to a centralized database of spam messages.
I will do whatever it takes to make sure these crap calls fail. At worst, I'll ditch voice mail altogether.
There is something to be said for putting the telephone out of its misery. With so many illegal telemarketers ig
Look at the flip side (Score:2)
Sure, it's not a phone call (Score:2)
But how is voice message spam any different than text message spam?
Apart from some people having to pay to check their voice mail and you don't even get the opportunity to know who it is before incurring the charge?
Unless the carrier sends you a message saying who sent you a voice message. In that case it's both voice and text message spam.
Re: (Score:2)
If its not technically a phone call ... (Score:2)
ISPs are positively salivating about the impending death of net neutrality and the possibility of 'pay to play' for fundraisers' e-mails and web sites. I'm sure the phone companies will jump at the chance to connect GOP candidates with their constituencies
.... for a fee.
Kill them (Score:3)
Kill anyone who approves or promotes this. Kill them, and make it painful.
How do they know who I am? (Score:2)