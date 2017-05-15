Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Government Privacy Security Politics IT

Gizmodo Went Phishing With the Trump Team -- Will They Catch a Charge? (arstechnica.com) 39

Posted by msmash from the catching-the-wrong-fish dept.
Earlier this month, technology publication Gizmodo published a report on how it "phished" members of the administration and campaign teams of President Donald Trump. The blog said it identified 15 prominent figures on Trump's team and sent e-mails to each posing as friends, family members, or associates containing a faked Google Docs link. But did the publication inadvertently break the law? ArsTechnica reports: "This was a test of how public officials in an administration whose president has been highly critical of the security failures of the DNC stand up to the sort of techniques that hackers use to penetrate networks," said John Cook, executive editor of Gizmodo's Special Projects Desk, in an e-mail conversation with Ars. Gizmodo targeted some marquee names connected to the Trump administration, including Newt Gingrich, Peter Thiel, (now-ex) FBI director James Comey, FCC chairman Ajit Pai, White House press secretary Sean Spicer, presidential advisor Sebastian Gorka, and the administration's chief policymakers for cybersecurity. The test didn't appear to prove much. Gingrich and Comey responded to the e-mail questioning its provenance. And while about half of the targeted officials may have clicked the link -- eight devices' IP addresses were recorded accessing the linked test page -- none entered their login credentials. The test could not determine whose devices clicked on the link. What the test did manage to do is raise the eyebrows of security experts and some legal experts. That's because despite their efforts to make it "reasonably" apparent that this was a test, Gizmodo's phishing campaign may have violated several laws, ignoring many of the restrictions usually placed on similar tests by penetration-testing and security firms. At a minimum, Gizmodo danced along the edges of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA).

Gizmodo Went Phishing With the Trump Team -- Will They Catch a Charge? More | Reply

Gizmodo Went Phishing With the Trump Team -- Will They Catch a Charge?

Comments Filter:

  • This is the EXACT same thing that "hacked" Podesta (Score:5, Funny)

    by SensitiveMale ( 155605 ) on Monday May 15, 2017 @12:05PM (#54419141)

    So I'm guessing that Gizmodo is now Russian.

  • But yes, these guys went too far.

  • about that CFAA thing (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    At a minimum, Gizmodo danced along the edges of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA).

    They may have danced along the edges of the CFAA, but the NSA has repeatedly stabbed it until it stopped twitching and then danced gleefully on its decaying corpse. That seems to have been OK.

    Let's go after the big offenders first.

    • NSA ... Let's go after the big offenders first.

      That's like saying, US Marine Corps killed more people than any murderer and so no murders should be prosecuted until US military is dismantled — and imprisoned.

  • But did the publication inadvertently break the law?

    Maybe they didn't think the consequences through, but I find it hard to believe that nobody involved realized that this sort of thing is illegal.

    • The claim this is illegal is too conclusory at this point. I am sure a lot of lawyers were consulted, and I'm sure we'll hear from more in the future. However, even TFA points out the relative illegality is debatable based on a lot of different factors. And the article also points out the government is likely disinclined to pursue a media outlet, and for good reason: as this activity was for the purposes of investigative journalism the 1st Amendment (which supersedes the CFAA) may provide additional protect
  • As opposed to the candidate whose official site allowed people to phish their friends?
    http://cybertical.com/clinton-phishing.html
  • First they go after Hulk Hogan's genitals, now they're phishing Trump? Do they realize how stupid and illegal that is? The entire Gizmag/Gizmodo/Jezebel syndicate is a load of politically sponsored crap.

  • They didn't dance along the edge of legality. They danced over and never looked back. Legitimate pen test services are painfully aware of this and have the paperwork to prove it.

    Ars should have enough sense to check things out for the sake of their own credibility. If Ars Technica bothered to ask anybody who's ever worked in the security industry they would have quickly learned the indemnification is taken very seriously.

    http://www.isaca.org/chapters3... [isaca.org]
    https://pen-testing.sans.org/b... [sans.org]

    Hell, even metasploit

  • Makes it sound "inconclusive"--that's not a great way of putting it. The test was a success from the perspective of the administration and a failure on the part of Gizmodo. Gizmodo surely wanted to prove that Trump's administration is as inept as the DNC, and it's clear that nobody fell for it.

    I don't really care that Gizmodo did the test, though it seems like they were pretty dumb to go for it without checking on the legality first, but they should be punished in the court of public opinion for failing at

Slashdot Top Deals

Make it right before you make it faster.

Close