Officials Fear Russia Could Try To Target United States Through Kaspersky AV (go.com) 92

Posted by msmash from the growing-fear dept.
Russia's growing aggression toward the United States has deepened concerns among U.S. officials that Russian spies might try to exploit one of the world's most respected cybersecurity firms to snoop on Americans or sabotage key U.S. systems, according to an ABC News investigation. From the report: Products from the company, Kaspersky Lab, based in Moscow, are widely used in homes, businesses and government agencies throughout the United States, including the Bureau of Prisons. Kaspersky Lab's products are stocked on the shelves of Target and Best Buy, which also sells laptops loaded by manufacturers with the firm's anti-virus software. But in a secret memorandum sent last month to Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the Senate Intelligence Committee raised possible red flags about Kaspersky Lab and urged the intelligence community to address potential risks posed by the company's powerful market position. "This [is an] important national security issue," declared the bipartisan memorandum, described to ABC News by congressional sources.

  • What makes you think they aren't already doing it? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @04:05PM (#54386851)

    LOL,wait, there are people who think Kasperesky isn't compromised? ROFL. Using a respected and renowned cybersecurity first to as a cover seems like a no-brainer to me. I've assumed they were compromised years ago, quite frankly.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      LOL,wait, there are people who think Kasperesky isn't compromised? ROFL. Using a respected and renowned cybersecurity first to as a cover seems like a no-brainer to me. I've assumed they were compromised years ago, quite frankly.

      Also, are there people who think Microsoft isn't compromised? ROFL. Using an operating system with the highest market share as a cover seems like a no-brainer to me. I've assumed they were compromised years ago, quite frankly.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Yeah, people who A: rely on evidence, B: know what they're talking about, C: Don't guess and D: Don't say "ROFL" about the situation, you dipshit.

      " there are people who think Kasperesky isn't compromised? ROFL "

  • Only buy American products (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    They are secure because the USA has TLAgencies that help protecting the American people.

  • We're all just one automatic upgrade away from infection. ...which now that I think of it, is true for any AV product.

  • Russia this, Russia that - seems like the left really fears them for something despite being Soviet themselves.

  • I remember when much the same concerns were raised about Chinese networking equipment. (If memory serves, being supplied into a large project in Australia).
    This was before the Snowden revelations.

    So, we now know that really what they were doing was preserving the supply of US networking equipment that could be pwned.

    Thus, one wonders if the same thing is happening here?

  • McCarthy AV (Score:5, Funny)

    by lactose99 ( 71132 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @04:16PM (#54386945)

    Are you now or have you ever been a member of Kapersky Lab?

  • In capitalist America, US President downloads software.

    In soviet Russia, software uploads choose US President.

  • American companies in Russia? (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    And what about Microsoft, Apple, Google? Should Russia fear all these companies as well and ban them?

  • We are amidst the beginnings of a new cold war. I have a lot of respect for Kaspersky. Being so close to the Kremlin doesn't made me feel warm and fuzzy, but they have always spoken out against state actors. I wonder if they will respond directly to this as they have always seemed to be a fairly open company with regards to data breaches and cuber security risks. https://www.scmagazineuk.com/i... [scmagazineuk.com]
  • Just open a dictionary.
  • I haven't used anti-virus software in years. I only have Windows Defender and Malwarebytes installed on my Windows PCs.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by geek ( 5680 )

      I haven't used anti-virus software in years. I only have Windows Defender and Malwarebytes installed on my Windows PCs.

      Read the first sentence you wrote. Then read the second one. You now have my permission to feel stupid.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        Read the first sentence you wrote.

        Anti-virus.

        Then read the second one.

        Anti-spyware.

        You now have my permission to feel stupid.

        For what reason?

  • It's okay. Obama told me the Russians weren't a threat.

    • Actually, that was Trump

      • It's okay. Obama told me the Russians weren't a threat.

        Actually, that was Trump

        Relax. Trump will build a firewall around the US, and make Russia pay for it.

        Or not.

      • No it was Obama when running against Romney and you all laughed when Romney said they were a threat. Now that Hitlery lost you're all freaking out about Russians. It's fucking hilarious

  • They might make it aggressively scan everything repeatedly so that your PC is slug-city. ...Oh wait, that's McAfee.

  • Not saying they aren't (probably are, everyone else is), but let's put it this way: "All those who believe they have an uncrackable product / network / service, take one step forward."

    You'll notice the smarter / older people taking a step back when they hear that.

  • Isn't this the NSA's job? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Cyberpunk Reality ( 4231325 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @04:38PM (#54387127)
    Spying jokes aside, if the NSA (and the greater intelligence community) had pushed for good security practices from the beginning instead of cultivating an environment that made their spying easier, we wouldn't have to worry about this. The US government needs to realize that it cannot have it's cake and eat it too.

    • Along those lines: I'm far more worried about being targeted by our own Government than by the Russians. The U.S. Federal government has shown itself time and again to be, at best, no better than the Russians where our rights and freedoms are concerned:

      1) Continual erosion of the Constitution.
      2) Ignoring the Constitution when following the law becomes inconvenient.
      3) Spying on American citizens.
      4) Systematic molestation by Federal officials at airports.
      5) Lying to the American public as a matter of standar

  • Why would any "key U.S system" have Russian AV software installed? A key function of AV software is to be able to intercept pretty much anything that happens.

