Officials Fear Russia Could Try To Target United States Through Kaspersky AV (go.com) 62
Russia's growing aggression toward the United States has deepened concerns among U.S. officials that Russian spies might try to exploit one of the world's most respected cybersecurity firms to snoop on Americans or sabotage key U.S. systems, according to an ABC News investigation. From the report: Products from the company, Kaspersky Lab, based in Moscow, are widely used in homes, businesses and government agencies throughout the United States, including the Bureau of Prisons. Kaspersky Lab's products are stocked on the shelves of Target and Best Buy, which also sells laptops loaded by manufacturers with the firm's anti-virus software. But in a secret memorandum sent last month to Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the Senate Intelligence Committee raised possible red flags about Kaspersky Lab and urged the intelligence community to address potential risks posed by the company's powerful market position. "This [is an] important national security issue," declared the bipartisan memorandum, described to ABC News by congressional sources.
What makes you think they aren't already doing it? (Score:4, Interesting)
LOL,wait, there are people who think Kasperesky isn't compromised? ROFL. Using a respected and renowned cybersecurity first to as a cover seems like a no-brainer to me. I've assumed they were compromised years ago, quite frankly.
Also, are there people who think Microsoft isn't compromised? ROFL. Using an operating system with the highest market share as a cover seems like a no-brainer to me. I've assumed they were compromised years ago, quite frankly.
"It's malware we paid for with our taxes! By golly it must be good!"
The joke's on us -- the chips come from China.
Chips?
Most of the Catalyst switches are made in China. The 2960 series, 3560 series, 3600 series, 3750 series, and 3800 series are all made in China. The 4500 series are made in Mexico. You'd be hard-pressed to find a conventional L3 switch not manufactured outside of the United States, and I would be amazed if any L2 switches are made in the US.
The two are not mutually exclusive you know.
Excellent use of irony.
"Russia's growing aggression toward the USA..." (Score:3)
https://socioecohistory.files.... [wordpress.com]
It's already too late (Score:2)
We're all just one automatic upgrade away from infection.
...which now that I think of it, is true for any AV product.
They're really pushing the Russia narrative HARD. (Score:2)
Russia this, Russia that - seems like the left really fears them for something despite being Soviet themselves.
Anything to deflect from their own transgressions, like stealing an election from Bernie Sanders.
Does this mean that the US has compromised US AV? (Score:1)
I remember when much the same concerns were raised about Chinese networking equipment. (If memory serves, being supplied into a large project in Australia).
This was before the Snowden revelations.
So, we now know that really what they were doing was preserving the supply of US networking equipment that could be pwned.
Thus, one wonders if the same thing is happening here?
McCarthy AV (Score:5, Funny)
Are you now or have you ever been a member of Kapersky Lab?
Either Kapersky labs is trustable or it is not. Is Russia a trusted player or we should assume all 'apps'/ programs of Russian origin are to be considered malware. So which is it?
If the world is not black and white, care to tell me why you want to treat this problem that way?
A single company being corrupt within a country isn't exactly some shit we've never heard of.
In Soviet Russia (Score:2)
In capitalist America, US President downloads software.
In soviet Russia, software uploads choose US President.
American companies in Russia? (Score:1)
And what about Microsoft, Apple, Google? Should Russia fear all these companies as well and ban them?
It was a choice between a turd sandwich and a giant douche
I guess the American people wanted a douche instead of a turd.
hard to say (Score:1)
Officials fear *everything* (Score:1)
Never heard of them... (Score:2)
I haven't used anti-virus software in years. I only have Windows Defender and Malwarebytes installed on my Windows PCs.
Read the first sentence you wrote. Then read the second one. You now have my permission to feel stupid.
Read the first sentence you wrote.
Anti-virus.
Then read the second one.
Anti-spyware.
You now have my permission to feel stupid.
For what reason?
Windows Defender is the No. 1 antivirus on Windows 10, protecting more computers against viruses, malware, spyware, and other threats than any other solution.
Microsoft did something right. I'm impressed.
It's okay (Score:1)
It's okay. Obama told me the Russians weren't a threat.
Denial-of-Resources attack (Score:2)
They might make it aggressively scan everything repeatedly so that your PC is slug-city.
...Oh wait, that's McAfee.
I find that quite helpful.
I put my coffee next to the fan vent on my laptop and it keeps it warm.
Officials Fear USA Could Try To Target Russia Thro (Score:2)
Because they would need that.. (Score:2)
Not saying they aren't (probably are, everyone else is), but let's put it this way: "All those who believe they have an uncrackable product / network / service, take one step forward."
You'll notice the smarter / older people taking a step back when they hear that.
Isn't this the NSA's job? (Score:3)
How? (Score:2)
Why would any "key U.S system" have Russian AV software installed? A key function of AV software is to be able to intercept pretty much anything that happens.