Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Government Security United States Politics

Officials Fear Russia Could Try To Target United States Through Kaspersky AV (go.com) 26

Posted by msmash from the growing-fear dept.
Russia's growing aggression toward the United States has deepened concerns among U.S. officials that Russian spies might try to exploit one of the world's most respected cybersecurity firms to snoop on Americans or sabotage key U.S. systems, according to an ABC News investigation. From the report: Products from the company, Kaspersky Lab, based in Moscow, are widely used in homes, businesses and government agencies throughout the United States, including the Bureau of Prisons. Kaspersky Lab's products are stocked on the shelves of Target and Best Buy, which also sells laptops loaded by manufacturers with the firm's anti-virus software. But in a secret memorandum sent last month to Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the Senate Intelligence Committee raised possible red flags about Kaspersky Lab and urged the intelligence community to address potential risks posed by the company's powerful market position. "This [is an] important national security issue," declared the bipartisan memorandum, described to ABC News by congressional sources.

Officials Fear Russia Could Try To Target United States Through Kaspersky AV More | Reply

Officials Fear Russia Could Try To Target United States Through Kaspersky AV

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

The world is not octal despite DEC.

Close