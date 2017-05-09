Officials Fear Russia Could Try To Target United States Through Kaspersky AV (go.com) 26
Russia's growing aggression toward the United States has deepened concerns among U.S. officials that Russian spies might try to exploit one of the world's most respected cybersecurity firms to snoop on Americans or sabotage key U.S. systems, according to an ABC News investigation. From the report: Products from the company, Kaspersky Lab, based in Moscow, are widely used in homes, businesses and government agencies throughout the United States, including the Bureau of Prisons. Kaspersky Lab's products are stocked on the shelves of Target and Best Buy, which also sells laptops loaded by manufacturers with the firm's anti-virus software. But in a secret memorandum sent last month to Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the Senate Intelligence Committee raised possible red flags about Kaspersky Lab and urged the intelligence community to address potential risks posed by the company's powerful market position. "This [is an] important national security issue," declared the bipartisan memorandum, described to ABC News by congressional sources.
LOL,wait, there are people who think Kasperesky isn't compromised? ROFL. Using a respected and renowned cybersecurity first to as a cover seems like a no-brainer to me. I've assumed they were compromised years ago, quite frankly.
We're all just one automatic upgrade away from infection.
...which now that I think of it, is true for any AV product.
Russia this, Russia that - seems like the left really fears them for something despite being Soviet themselves.
I remember when much the same concerns were raised about Chinese networking equipment. (If memory serves, being supplied into a large project in Australia).
This was before the Snowden revelations.
So, we now know that really what they were doing was preserving the supply of US networking equipment that could be pwned.
Thus, one wonders if the same thing is happening here?
