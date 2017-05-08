Pepe the Frog Is Dead (theguardian.com) 27
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: The creator of Pepe the Frog has symbolically killed off the cartoon frog, effectively surrendering control of the character to the far right. Matt Furie, an artist and children's book author, created the now-infamous frog as part of his "Boy's Club" series on MySpace in 2005. Pepe took on a life of its own online as a meme, before being eventually adopted as a symbol by the "alt-right" in the lead-up to last year's U.S. election. In September, Hillary Clinton identified Pepe the Frog as a racist hate symbol, and Pepe was added to the Anti-Defamation League's database of hate symbols. Furie launched a campaign to "Save Pepe," flooding the internet with "peaceful or nice" depictions of the character in a bid to shake its association with white supremacy and antisemitism. But he now seems to have conceded defeat, killing the character off in a one-page strip for the independent publisher Fantagraphics' Free Comic Book Day. It showed Pepe laid to rest in an open casket, being mourned by his fellow characters from Boy's Club.
Another reason to despise Hilary and the ADL.
God you people are thicc..
may pepe forgive me for this bad correction.
Drawing more attention to a meme isn't really the best way to kill it off. Now it's all Jesus-motif Pepes.
It's not easy being green.
If only there were a celebrity example of trying to suppress information online which in effect draws more attention to said information. That way we could give it a clever name as a warning to other... Oh, wait. [wikipedia.org]
Pepe died for your memes to be dank.
How do you kill that which is kek?
To be honest, Furie's reaction to all of this seems at best misplaced and at worst a missed opportunity. He has a character that has become massively well known and popular all over the world. Why hasn't he started marketing mugs, T-shirts, video series, and other trollish things featuring Pepe?
He could have easily parleyed Pepe into a popular Youtube animation series mocking and poking fun at everything under the sun and 4Chan would have eaten it up! Furie's an idiot for not capitalizing on this gold min
Feels Bad Man (Score:3)
Except for one thing... (Score:2)
Well, there was that one time [imdb.com]...
A sad loss. He will be missed. (Score:3)
Dibs on the legs.
Dubs for the legs.
FTFY