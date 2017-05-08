Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Internet Communications Politics

Pepe the Frog Is Dead (theguardian.com) 75

Posted by BeauHD from the end-of-the-road dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: The creator of Pepe the Frog has symbolically killed off the cartoon frog, effectively surrendering control of the character to the far right. Matt Furie, an artist and children's book author, created the now-infamous frog as part of his "Boy's Club" series on MySpace in 2005. Pepe took on a life of its own online as a meme, before being eventually adopted as a symbol by the "alt-right" in the lead-up to last year's U.S. election. In September, Hillary Clinton identified Pepe the Frog as a racist hate symbol, and Pepe was added to the Anti-Defamation League's database of hate symbols. Furie launched a campaign to "Save Pepe," flooding the internet with "peaceful or nice" depictions of the character in a bid to shake its association with white supremacy and antisemitism. But he now seems to have conceded defeat, killing the character off in a one-page strip for the independent publisher Fantagraphics' Free Comic Book Day. It showed Pepe laid to rest in an open casket, being mourned by his fellow characters from Boy's Club.

Pepe the Frog Is Dead More | Reply

Pepe the Frog Is Dead

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Everybody needs a little love sometime; stop hacking and fall in love!

Close