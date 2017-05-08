Pepe the Frog Is Dead (theguardian.com) 75
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: The creator of Pepe the Frog has symbolically killed off the cartoon frog, effectively surrendering control of the character to the far right. Matt Furie, an artist and children's book author, created the now-infamous frog as part of his "Boy's Club" series on MySpace in 2005. Pepe took on a life of its own online as a meme, before being eventually adopted as a symbol by the "alt-right" in the lead-up to last year's U.S. election. In September, Hillary Clinton identified Pepe the Frog as a racist hate symbol, and Pepe was added to the Anti-Defamation League's database of hate symbols. Furie launched a campaign to "Save Pepe," flooding the internet with "peaceful or nice" depictions of the character in a bid to shake its association with white supremacy and antisemitism. But he now seems to have conceded defeat, killing the character off in a one-page strip for the independent publisher Fantagraphics' Free Comic Book Day. It showed Pepe laid to rest in an open casket, being mourned by his fellow characters from Boy's Club.
Personally, I blame the people who defamed the frog. Not the strawman reason for why they did it.
I never heard of Pepe the Frog before the Left branded it a "hate" symbol. The Alt-Right gets all its needed publicity from the Left going nuts over it.
Political Version of Streisand Effect. By publicizing how awful it is, you're given them more publicity than if everyone simply ignored them. Good Job
You don't?
God you people are thicc..
ftfy
may pepe forgive me for this bad correction.
feelsbadman.jpg
Drawing more attention to Pepe (Score:3, Insightful)
Drawing more attention to a meme isn't really the best way to kill it off. Now it's all Jesus-motif Pepes.
It's not easy being green.
If only there were a celebrity example of trying to suppress information online which in effect draws more attention to said information. That way we could give it a clever name as a warning to other... Oh, wait. [wikipedia.org]
Pepe died for your memes to be dank.
The only people that want pepe dead are those on the left who continue to push that a meme from 2008 [knowyourmeme.com] is a "hate symbol." [dailycaller.com] FYI that's fake news. And said bullshit of it being a hate symbol was nothing but a troll by an individual to screw with the absolute lack of fact checking by the media. It's no different then people trolling the media that the following things are also hate symbols: OK gesture. [knowyourmeme.com] White milk. [inquisitr.com] The entire American Sign Language, among other things [heatst.com]. If anything people have simply had enou
Sad... (Score:2)
He's more popular than ever.
You've apparently confused Pepe for an entirely unrelated creative work that shares the same name and appearance as Pepe, but which is mostly certainly not Pepe. Given that Pepe is wholly owned by his creator and that his creator just killed Pepe off, Pepe is dead. Suggesting otherwise would mean that Pepe is not wholly owned by his creator, in which case you've just stripped his creator of the rights afforded by copyright, which suggests you don't align very well with the side you appear to be espousing.
Ei
Pepe is dead, the same way Batman is dead. Killing him off didn't end him, he was just resurrected.
Basically, in World of Warcraft when a horde player typed "lol" into chat an alliance player would see "kek" because Blizzard made it so each faction couldn't chat with each other (was kind of fun really).
It evolved from there as it became an inside joke for "lol" or any kind of trolling in general.
The simplest way to understand it: trolls (horde) laughing and normies (alliance) not able to understand it.
http://knowyourmeme.com/memes/... [knowyourmeme.com]
Does killing a character release the copyright? (Score:1)
To be honest, Furie's reaction to all of this seems at best misplaced and at worst a missed opportunity. He has a character that has become massively well known and popular all over the world. Why hasn't he started marketing mugs, T-shirts, video series, and other trollish things featuring Pepe?
He could have easily parleyed Pepe into a popular Youtube animation series mocking and poking fun at everything under the sun and 4Chan would have eaten it up! Furie's an idiot for not capitalizing on this gold min
Money isn't everything.
Who is he at war with?
Feels Bad Man (Score:4, Insightful)
Except for one thing... (Score:3)
Well, there was that one time [imdb.com]...
A sad loss. He will be missed. (Score:4, Funny)
Dibs on the legs.
Dubs for the legs.
FTFY
I wonder (Score:1)
Are all Trump supporters scumbags or just the vast, vast majority?
This is what you sound like: (Score:1)
Absolutely. Hitlers, too, all of them, 110%
Out of ten Trump supporters, 11 are Hitlers. The 12th is actually Hitlerina (because Trump needs someone to grab).
Racist! Especially the black Trump supporters: all black Hitlers.
I mean, Hilterry and CNN said so, so Trump is Hitler, and it was her turn after all.
Oh, and Russia! Russian Hitler!
Boy's Club? (Score:2)
Boy's Club? Membership of one?
I mean...was there a single decent meme created by the left during the 16 election cycle? With the likes of Carl the Cuck and AIDS Skrillix, Low Energy Jeb etc, the left came up with uh...."Love Trumps Hate"....rofl. For supposed tech-savvy millennials, you guys really dropped the ball on the internets in 2016
fake news (Score:3)
http://dailycaller.com/2016/09... [dailycaller.com]
Dead to Furie, alive to us all. (Score:2)
Not all share in Furie's delusion.
just seems like (Score:2)
Another attempt to get attention. One does not simply kill a meme.
This isn't "surrendering control" (Score:2)
The creator of Pepe the Frog has symbolically killed off the cartoon frog, effectively surrendering control of the character to the far right.
Err, no, that's not how copyright works.
Pepe the Frog Is Dead (Score:2)
Long live Pepe the Frog!
It was the French people that killed him.. (Score:2)
They cooked him in a butter, wine and garlic sauce and had him for dinner over the weekend.