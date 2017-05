John Oliver Gets Fired Up Over Net Neutrality, Causes FCC's Site To Temporarily Crash

Three years ago, late night comedian John Oliver propelled an arcane telecom topic into the national debate by spurring millions of ordinary Americans to file comments with the Federal Communications Commission in favor of "net neutrality." Among other things, that effort caused the FCC website to crash , which couldn't handle the "overwhelming" traffic. Now Oliver is back at it, and he is already causing the site some troubles. From a report on Fortune:On Monday, Ashley Boyd, VP of Advocacy for Mozilla, also published a blog post to remind people that the next 10 days are critical for the internet's future . Much like Oliver, Mozilla is also making it easier for people to voice their opinion. The post adds: