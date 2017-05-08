Facebook Takes Out Full-page Newspaper Ads To Help UK Citizens Detect Fake New (venturebeat.com) 31
An anonymous reader writes: Facebook has today taken out full-page ads in U.K. newspapers ahead of the general election that's scheduled to take place next month. These ads are designed to educate the public about how to spot fake news online. Appearing in nationwide publications, including the Guardian and the Telegraph, Facebook's "Tips for spotting false news" ad is similar to the one it published in France last month and covers such areas as being skeptical of misleading headlines, spotting manipulated images, and checking the URL of the story. The advice offered may not always help, however -- under "Consider the photos," for example, the text reads: "You can search for the photo or image to verify where it came from." But anyone requiring advice on how to spot fake news through a newspaper ad likely isn't tech savvy enough to know how to do that or to even understand what it means. Alongside these ads, Facebook also revealed that is has deleted "tens of thousands" of accounts that it believes were deliberately spreading fake news and that it is also updating its algorithms to demote articles it suspects of carrying dubious messaging.
Thank $diety (Score:3)
Thank $diety they're not detecting fake old!
Re: (Score:2)
$diety? That sounds like someone or something that's always going on diets or something like that.
Re: (Score:2)
He's always going on diets and then off after a while. He's variable that way.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
In other words (Score:3)
In other words... to spot fake news, users have to expend actual effort and thought.
Sounds like a non-starter for most of Facebook.
Re: (Score:2)
It's a good thing the fakers don't know the techniques people will use to identify their stories.
Re: (Score:3)
Yes, exactly. We have many documented cases where lots of people have shared satirical fake news articles without reading them. We had a number of high-level politicians and advisers in the last election sometimes tweeting these as well without reading them.
How do we know they didn't read them? Because many of the articles turned into obvious nonsense or ridiculous crap that often made fun of the audience they were targeting in the 4th paragraph or so. Facebook users (and even public figures who shoul
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
An alternative explanation might be that judicial independence is an actual thing, but that's just crazy talk.
Useless, European main-stream media is painting (Score:2)
.. one picture.
"Alternative" media is painting another.
Just because it's factually correct doesn't make it correct really.
Then again it's often complete lies too.
The lies is ~always about what have some political connection, close to always immigration here in Sweden but could also be budget and economy.
If one read both one would likely get close to the truth but the lying establishment want people to trust THEIR lies so the idea is that one shouldn't read the alternative opinion, numbers and opposition con
I think you meant "news" (Score:2)
And to that I say "ha ha!". Companies who have been found to be manipulating data and messages, censoring opinions that they dislike, and lying about the whole thing.. You have no place telling people what's Fake or True.
Reality displays that Politics and Political views are opinion, not a fact. You do not have True/False, you have probabilities. The way to make a political views is to study probables, which means you must have opposing viewpoints.
TO anyone claiming purity in knowledge, Fact You!
FB vs Bias (Score:3)
Basically, as long as it moves in lock-step with what major media and a bunch of heavily biased corporations tell you, for your own good of course, it's not fake news.
However, if it dissents in any way with the popular narrative, it's GOTTA be fake!
See! We even have Snopes and FactCheck.org looking into it for us! Because none of their fact-checkers would EVER exhibit ANY sort of bias!
And any stories to the contrary MUST be fake news right?
Now to get real here.
Any time you see "news" from ANY outlet whatsoever, assume that the outlet has some sort of sociopolitical axe to grind.
Apply skepticism in liberal amounts.
Do your OWN fact-checking.
Well, unless you like looking like an idiot later on if you're parroting something incorrect...
Re: (Score:2)
I hate all this "fake news" garbage. Back in my day, we had it too, but it went by a different name. We just called it "News."
It's all bullshit. Every network from the BBC to NPR to ABC all have tons of bullshit sprinkled throughout their feeds. Some of it is just blindly reciting government press releases, others are intentionally planted stories from government propaganda groups (both in the US and the UK. If you don't think this is happened you need to take a good hard look at the past several decades).
I
That's rich coming from Facebook: (Score:2)
The Ministry of Truth (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, the shit they do with rats in cages is what really stops me from using Facebook too much.
Doesnt go far enough (Score:2)
They only covered one type of fake news. The second type is far more common. Stuff that is accurate, but not NEWS. Half the articles are now opinion, not news. Or old crap recycled. Or totally true, but totally misleading (like talking about the dangers of sharks without mentioning how rare shark attacks are.)
All the news sources are now talking about Obama's instructions to Congress to "have courage." He is a former President, all the people that like him already are going to vote the way he wants t
License system (Score:2)
We should probably start requiring a formal certification and licensing system to operate a computer or smart phone without supervision.
The lack of critical thinking is as damaging to democracy as a lack speed limits and stop signs near schools would be to grammar school students.
(won't someone please think of the children?! Because they'll be managing our pensions and healthcare one day, and they may be very cross with us.)