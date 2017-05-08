Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Did A Billionaire Harvest Big Data From Facebook To 'Hijack' Democracy? (theguardian.com) 258

Posted by EditorDavid from the Brexit-Trump-connection dept.
Long-time Slashdot readers walterbyrd and whoever57 both submitted the same article about the mysterious data analytics company Cambridge Analytica and its activities with SCL Group, a 25-year-old military psyops company in the U.K. later bought by "secretive hedge fund billionaire" Robert Mercer. One former employee calls it "this dark, dystopian data company that gave the world Trump." Facebook was the source of the psychological insights that enabled Cambridge Analytica to target individuals. It was also the mechanism that enabled them to be delivered on a large scale. The company also (perfectly legally) bought consumer datasets -- on everything from magazine subscriptions to airline travel -- and uniquely it appended these with the psych data to voter files... Finding "persuadable" voters is key for any campaign and with its treasure trove of data, Cambridge Analytica could target people high in neuroticism, for example, with images of immigrants "swamping" the country. The key is finding emotional triggers for each individual voter. Cambridge Analytica worked on campaigns in several key states for a Republican political action committee. Its key objective, according to a memo the Observer has seen, was "voter disengagement" and "to persuade Democrat voters to stay at home"... In the U.S., the government is bound by strict laws about what data it can collect on individuals. But, for private companies anything goes.
A branch of this company reportedly also received half the campaign budgets of four pro-Brexit campaign groups, and there's some dark talk about "military-funded technology that has been harnessed by a global plutocracy...being used to sway elections in ways that people can't even see." The article notes the two firms have plied their services in Russia as well as Lithuania and the Ukraine, and suggests that "we are in the midst of a massive land grab for power by billionaires via our data. Data which is being silently amassed, harvested and stored."

  • Just the beginning (Score:5, Informative)

    by volodymyrbiryuk ( 4780959 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @06:38AM (#54375029)
    and it won't stop as long as these "persuadable" voters make their decisions based on facebook posts.

    • Re:Just the beginning (Score:5, Insightful)

      by TheRaven64 ( 641858 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @07:10AM (#54375139) Journal
      That's not the problem. The problem is that a company like Facebook knows:
      • Roughly how old you are (at least enough to tell whether you're of voting age)
      • Where you live (roughly if it has to guess from IP addresses, precisely, if you've ever bought anything from a company that shares data with Facebook).
      • What news articles you read (what issues are important to you?)
      • What news articles you share (what are your opinions on the issues that are important to you?)

      This is enough that they can identify what ads to show you to influence your opinion (Candidate X strongly supports issue Y), but more importantly they can share this info with canvassers who can target the undecided votes in a constituency and knock on their doors and say 'have you thought about [issue that we know is your number one priority], are you aware that our candidate believes [exactly what you believe]?'.

      • Re:Just the beginning (Score:5, Interesting)

        by Kiuas ( 1084567 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @07:24AM (#54375207)

        This is enough that they can identify what ads to show you to influence your opinion (Candidate X strongly supports issue Y), but more importantly they can share this info with canvassers who can target the undecided votes in a constituency and knock on their doors and say 'have you thought about [issue that we know is your number one priority], are you aware that our candidate believes [exactly what you believe]?

        Yup. And this isn't even the worst of it, they can also do the opposite and create targeted attack ads. "Did you know the other candidate is doing [thing that you're strongly opposed to]?" And it doesn't even need to be true because these can be masked by creating blogs on 'alternative media' and conspiracy sites with no official link to the campaign. In other words. this sort of targeting allows targeted deception of the voterbase with little to no actual consequences.

      • They know all that...

        This is enough that they can identify what ads to show you to influence your opinion

        But do they know that I use an adblocker? Only time I've seen an ad online this century was when I switched browsers and had to download a new adblocker for the new browser. That must have been the best part of 20 minutes when I could see ads this century....

    • Re:Just the beginning (Score:5, Insightful)

      by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @07:21AM (#54375193)

      Indeed. The Brexit and Trump are the most stupid things voters did recently, but they are not unique. The vulnerability here are voters without a clue about reality. That one cannot easily be fixed, but throwing the staff and financiers of such companies in jail would be a start.

      • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

        by Anonymous Coward

        The vulnerability here are voters without a clue about reality. That one cannot easily be fixed, but throwing the staff and financiers of such companies in jail would be a start.

        Does that include companies like The Guardian too? They're one of the biggest culprits when it comes to trying to influence clueless voters with their version of reality. Hell, these demagogues are still peddling the "Pepe is racist hate speech" nonsense, on their frontpage no less.

      • Re:Just the beginning (Score:5, Insightful)

        by loonycyborg ( 1262242 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @08:10AM (#54375447)
        Both Brexit and Trump are examples of votes where there were designated "right" solution and designated "wrong" solution. If the "wrong" decision is objectively wrong then there's no need to put it into the ballots in the first place. So any vote that have only one designated right option is not vote at all, and shouldn't have happened in the first place. So you may consider that people chose "wrong" option as protest against this false democracy. If people's votes don't matter then there's no way they could make a stupid vote, or any meaningful vote at all beside a vote of non-confidence.

        • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

          by serviscope_minor ( 664417 )

          Both Brexit and Trump are examples of votes where there were designated "right" solution and designated "wrong" solutionApparently though,

          No not "designated", "obviously". As in, Brexit was obviously the wrong move. However, many people are impervious to evidence, no matter how obvious it makes a point.

          To say there was a designated outcome is facile. There was a leave campaign for Brexit (as well as a remain one) run by a bunch of the people in power. They called it the official campaign and lied egregiousl

      • So. People are stupid if they disagree with you?

        Suit yourself.

        • So. People are stupid if they disagree with you?

          That depends entirely upon what it is that we disagree about.

        • "So. People are stupid if they disagree with you?"

          You make it sound like its not complicated, it is VERY complicated because science is discovering people are NOT authorities on what they do and don't know about themselves and the errors in their own views and reasoning. See the science:

          On reason [youtube.com]

    • Re:Just the beginning (Score:5, Interesting)

      by jarle.aase ( 1440081 ) <jarle@jgaa.com> on Monday May 08, 2017 @08:47AM (#54375665)
      If we assert that human brains are nothing more than complex state machines with lots of individual properties and variations - then it's obvious that if someone have the data and algorithms to predict how to alter the current state of individuals into a more desired state - and the infrastructure to deliver state-altering stimuli, then that's exactly what they will do. That's a predictable move. To say that those who do this is evil or saints is just a matter of perspective about the desired outcome.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by mi ( 197448 )
      As opposite to newspaper articles [loa.org]?

  • Only those we disagree with "hijack democracy" (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 08, 2017 @06:44AM (#54375045)

    If we agree with the person doing the activity?

    Why, that's just democracy in action!

  • Nothing to hide (Score:5, Interesting)

    by 605dave ( 722736 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @06:46AM (#54375051) Homepage

    When informed about mass surveillance and privacy issues many people respond that they have "nothing to hide". My response to them is that they may have no criminal activity to hide, but with all that information they can be me manipulated without knowing it. I give the example of a first date. If you know what the person likes and dislikes before the date you can easily shape your approach to the evening, presenting yourself to be as pleasing as possible.

    This is exactly what theses projects are doing to us on a national level, manipulating people one by one. And that's the danger of having so much data about ourselves out there. We can be influenced and manipulated on a personal and societal scale simply by these groups knowing so much about us.

    • That gives me a good idea. I should start a company that influences what people do. I would call it "Marketing" or something like that.

      • For a moment there I thought you were going to suggest you'd be offering something more specific - date consulting.

        Imagine the money you could squeeze out of guys by advanced cyber stalking, data mining, and analysis of potential dates. You could rate them on looks, personality, and, most importantly, likelihood of putting out for a particular client utilizing a particular approach.

      • Re:Nothing to hide (Score:5, Informative)

        by 605dave ( 722736 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @07:11AM (#54375145) Homepage

        This goes way beyond traditional marketing. This isn't branding, this isn't an ad campaign, this isn't a PR slack on TV. This is psychological manipulation on a personal level.

        • Sort of like...targeted marketing?

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by 605dave ( 722736 )

            Sort of. Except past the point of acceptability. At least that's my opinion. I don't believe democracy can survive mass psychological manipulation at this scale. There has always been propaganda for the masses, but this is different. This is propaganda for the individual.

    • This is an assault on our very humanity (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      When informed about mass surveillance and privacy issues many people respond that they have "nothing to hide". My response to them is that they may have no criminal activity to hide, but with all that information they can be me manipulated without knowing it. I give the example of a first date. If you know what the person likes and dislikes before the date you can easily shape your approach to the evening, presenting yourself to be as pleasing as possible.

      Well put, nuanced point. Unfortunately, I tend to f

  • Wouldn't be a problem -if-... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by johannesg ( 664142 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @06:47AM (#54375055)

    This wouldn't be a problem if the media were still fulfilling their role of informing people of the facts, instead of also taking up the role of interpreter of those facts.

    So what if you're influenced by something you hear? That's normal: you receive information and act on it. You should, however, have -all- the information and not just the subset deemed supportive of the cause by invisible people, with the rest made up with suggestive phrasing and outright lies. But reporting of actual facts, supported by accurate and relevant numbers, has become a rarity, and finding those numbers is becoming less and less possible, despite the vast possibilities the internet offers for unlocking information.

    So it's all down to hollow phrases, and given that total lack of input, people become suggestible. I would suggest, however, that the solution lies in a well-educated population that is aware of the problem, and is given unlimited access to uncensored facts and figures.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Jzanu ( 668651 )
      Then you get the dictatorship of the wealthy leisure class; they are the ones who can pay for access to all the information (hint: it isn't free) and have the spare time to to redundantly perform the analysis. Problem is that not only is that simply selecting a group to rule without any oversight, it acts to disenfranchise all of the people who do the work that makes civilization possible.

      • Are you seriously saying opinion should be force fed to poor people because they are too poor to understand facts? That's just... wow.

        Any opinion in the media without underlying facts is mere propaganda. That's precisely what I'm arguing against. And since the government collects pretty much all information anyway, why not give it the task of opening its databases and letting people see facts?

        That also costs (some) money, but nobody ever said democracy should be free. In fact, some generations had to give t

        • It's kind of the argument for a republic if not an aristocracy.

          The masses are too ignorant, gullible and guided by base motivations to make serious decisions. In a Democratic Republic you at least have the will of the people as voiced in elections for Representatives, but that as a rule intelligent, serious people will actually be making the decisions.

          It's what's kind of interesting at times in the British monarchy -- the crown doesn't run government but by virtue of its status, gives advice and guidance t

          • It's not always about education levels or income.

            Citizens from poverty level to upper middle class are typically burdened with conventional jobs or other entrepreneurial adventures, child-rearing, sleeping, hobbies, eating... all sorts of humdrum daily activities that fill up the hours of one's busy little life.

            Unless politics or government is your gig, there's just not enough time nor inclination for the average person to collect the data themselves, so most people align with a socially acceptable news so

        • The problem with that is there are some facts governments do not want you to know about. What I would like to know is who makes that determination and for what reason. There seems to be quite a bit more information that is deemed secret these days.

    • The same media landscape existed in mid-nineties Russia.

      Imagine a media channel that is worse than fox neuz on information/disinformation ratio. Worse than Infowars and Breibart. Orders of magnitude more vapid, energetic and aggressive at spewing mental bulshit than crazy street preachers.

      Now imagine that backing of such news organisation is a prerequisite for anybody to win any election. This is how it was, and this is what made Russian subhumans to vote in a former KGB leutenant into Kremlin.

    • You should, however, have -all- the information and not just the subset deemed supportive of the cause by invisible people

      The main reason that we have representative, rather than direct, democracy is that no one has the time to do that. Do you understand the causes of the conflict in Syria? The economic impact of NAFTA? The costs and benefits of EU membership for each member state? People who spent their day jobs don't fully understand these, so what chance does the general population have? You need some kind of filter that will highlight the parts that are relevant for you to care about, the problem is that there's no ac

      • Right, as opposed to a congress that passed a health care bill that nobody read. Nobody in congress is doing their job, so why not direct democracy?

    • Re:Wouldn't be a problem -if-... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by CrimsonAvenger ( 580665 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @07:19AM (#54375185)

      You should, however, have -all- the information and not just the subset deemed supportive of the cause by invisible people

      So, when was the magical period when we had "all the information, not just the subset deemed suuportive of the cause"?

      Certainly wasn't this century.

      Or the 20th either.

      Hell, the Spanish-American War of the 19th Century was at least partly the result of the efforts of William Randolph Hearst and Joseph Pulitzer...

      And there were more than a few American newspapers pushing the people's buttons in the late 18th Century leading up to the American Revolution.....

    • There's a problem. Newspapers used to be funded by adverts - specifically classified adverts, notably on Saturdays. And now there are better ways, Craigslist, eBay, GumTree, etc. Better, yes, But no money flows to the newspapers.

      So they are desperately struggling for income. Subscriptions, anything really. But overall, they are no longer strong enough to be independent.

      TV ads are under heavy threat - DVRs, internet, NetFlix, Playstation, many things compete for attention. And money.

      So media is struggling fi

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      It's not that the media fails to inform - there is informative media out there. During Brexit, for example, the BBC in particular and a few other neutral organizations did debunk the lies and post what little factual information was available. The problem is that people didn't want to hear it.

      In the post-truth world, people don't care about reality or facts. They only care about hearing what they want to hear, which is why populists did so well. Facebook is a great platform for this. Fake news and biased in

      • Actually the BBC failed miserably to debunk the lies. In its typically misplaced idea of "neutrality" it would typically avoid making a factual statement and instead have interviewees on to make opposing points. The effect of this was to dignify the lie and place it in the centre ground.

        They've done this consistently for years, especially since coming under significant pressure from the Blair government around the Iraq war time (regarding the dodgy dossier, David Kelly etc). And now the threat of the Conser

      • It's not that the media fails to inform - there is informative media out there. During Brexit, for example, the BBC in particular and a few other neutral organizations did debunk the lies and post what little factual information was available.

        Not very well. The large media organisations have been caught somewhat flat footed. I don't recall previous campaigns where one side was knowingly, brazenly lying about their biggest points as the Brexit leave campaing. In the past there's generally been some attempt

      • It's not that the media fails to inform - there is informative media out there. During Brexit, for example, the BBC in particular and a few other neutral organizations did debunk the lies and post what little factual information was available. The problem is that people didn't want to hear it.

        In the post-truth world, people don't care about reality or facts. They only care about hearing what they want to hear, which is why populists did so well. Facebook is a great platform for this. Fake news and biased information on Facebook has credibility, because it appears to be coming from "friends". Not politicians, who all lie all the time, but friends and "ordinary people" who are far more trustworthy.

        It's a very efficient system. Someone posts a meme or some fake news. Lots of other people like it and re-post it, giving it credibility and truthiness. Any dissent or contradiction is quickly silenced by virtue of being comment #697 that no-one will ever read.

        People do eventually learn to care about the issues over the message they want to hear. The problem is that they only learn after voting in a demagogue like Donald Trump and watching him trash their nation for four to eight years. Even worse is that this has to repeat itself every generation because young people are even less likely to listen to the people who have seen it all before than they are to read comment #697.

      • Like so many other things, this is just an amplification by the net of things which were already there. There was never really a time of objective journalism, they have been taking sides since the invention of the printing press in China. We aren't living in a "post truth" world, it is the same old world. The only change is the massive shrieking feedback loop of the Internet.

    • The problem is that people are going to believe what they want to believe. It's part of being human. We saw that with Brexit. The Leave side was promising all of this money for the NHS, no immigrants, sunshine every day, clown free circuses, etc. There were people, including some news organizations, calling out their lies. And we see how well that turned out.

    • This has always been my interest in that the facts be presented to allow people to make their own decisions. If people wanted opinion, they should ask. This is why some people think that journalism is not what it used to be and not being as trustworthy as it once was. It seems recently to be more subjective instead of objective.

    • The media have never been very good about being a purveyor of facts. I think I'd say that it was worse now, but there was never some golden age where there was no media bias.

      Simply by choosing which facts to present you are injecting your own opinion. Consider police brutality, it's long been a concern in minority communities but until fairly recently media outlets simply chose not to cover it so most American's grew up with a more positive view of the police.

  • This kind of sophisticated attacks reveal that we have reached the next stage in communication, where we must use anti-virus like techniques. The body continuously gets assaulted by viruses, computers too. Now it's our minds that get virused.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      It's a shame that the Free Speech Warriors will scream "censorship!!1" when anyone tries to deal with this. Some of them are the ones benefiting from it, and some of them are just useful idiots.

  • The company is so mysterious. They even have a website that tells you exactly what they do in big bold letters.

  • What kind of bullshit article is this? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 08, 2017 @07:18AM (#54375171)

    When Obama won in 2008 slashdot ran slobbering articles about how the tech industry had used data mining techniques to properly target ads towards the appropriate voters and who the Dems needed to target to maximize votes. In 2012 this was repeated along with Facebook altering walls to make sure only the "proper" messages were showing up on walls.
    Now the "other" side is doing it and its "evil" and "manipulative" and "fake news"

    No that's bullshit. You can't praise the use of story planting and voter manipulation when your guy does it then turn around and demand all the rules be changes because for all that whiz bang technology you couldn't get voters to choose your sucky candidate. Maybe that's the real story here... that all this voter manipulation and Orwellian tech doesn't really work and individuals still pick the best candidate presented?

    Naaah... they're sheep when they don't vote the way you want and enlightened peoples when you use the same techniques.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Jzanu ( 668651 )
      The difference is the kinds of ads that were used. In Trump's case, the vast majority reflected his campaign of populist dogma with no substance and flag waving blame of the whipping-boy of the hour (Arabs, Gays, Disabled Americans, etc.); here the point is pointing out abuse of data for psychological warfare that violates the rights of all people.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by kenh ( 9056 )

      Exactly - here are some of the links:

      MIT's Technology Review [technologyreview.com]
      New York Times [nytimes.com]
      InfoWorld [infoworld.com]

  • FTY:

    ...what is happening in America and what is happening in Britain are entwined. Brexit and Trump are entwined. The Trump administration’s links to Russia and Britain are entwined. And Cambridge Analytica is one point of focus through which we can see all these relationships in play; it also reveals the elephant in the room as we hurtle into a general election: Britain tying its future to an America that is being remade - in a radical and alarming way - by Trump.

    I stopped reading right there. When y

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by kenh ( 9056 )

      The Left seems to have forgotten how Obama won the 2008 campaign - look at MIT's Technology Review [technologyreview.com], the New York Times [nytimes.com], and InfoWorld [infoworld.com].

    • When you start your research with your conclusion already in hand, you're no longer researching, you're just finding additional support for your thesis.

      I guess you stop reading scientific articles at the abstract, since those usually have conclusions in them.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dbIII ( 701233 )
      The irony is that even if this is true it's just a new way of doing what Rupert Murdoch has been doing for years in a lot of different places (including the US in the last election), and other media magnates did it before him.
      One of the reasons he pulled out of Chinese media is because he couldn't use it to influence government.

  • did it first!

  • I am reasonably sure that some people with lots of money are actively working on trying to somehow condition the feelings and fears of the masses via social media (e.g., over-promotion of isolated or even completely false events of violence or chaos). Just as an example, I have seen various "curious" global trends which, after a quick research, seemed to be almost exclusively triggered by accounts associated with certain online-positioning companies (note that validated/good-track-record accounts can get gl
    • In case there is even the slightest doubt, I meant Twitter global trends.

  • yay. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by DMJC ( 682799 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @07:40AM (#54375287)
    And yet Stallman is the crazy one? The man is a fucking prophet. Almost everything about computers he's predicted has come true including the eventual turning of computing technology and user data against democracy.
    • The two are not mutually exclusive. In fact most genius' suffer from borderline psychosis and many eventually succumb to it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dbIII ( 701233 )

      eventual turning of computing technology and user data against democracy

      That's not a prediction but an observation, at the risk of going a Godwin over a division of IBM long ago.
      It's an ever present threat to watch over for as long as the technology existed so it's good for him to remind us of it.

  • No (Score:2)

    by Dog-Cow ( 21281 )

    Democracy doesn't depend on informed voters. Democracy is nothing more than giving the vote to citizens who are not part of the government. The outcomes will be better, for certain definitions of better, but there's no way to hijack democracy.

  • Curious that they are portrayed by the poster as some insidious master data manipulator...when as recently as 2016 advertising industry magazines mocked them for being "all hat, no cattle".
    Several customers were quoted as complaining that their $16k monthly fee produced nothing of value except constant sales pitches.

    http://adage.com/article/campa... [adage.com]

  • And there I thought it was the conservatives that had the occasional fake-news problem

    It seems impossibly hard to believe for some that Trump won because people were honesty, genuinely fed up with the alternative. Instead its one nutty conspiracy theory after the other about why he really won.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dbIII ( 701233 )

      It seems impossibly hard to believe for some that Trump won because people were honesty, genuinely fed up with the alternative

      I wonder if it will take the full four years to wake up and see how stupid that is in hindsight - thinking the alternative is worse than Trump I mean not the observation that people were doing it. He's already playing chicken with nukes (which not even Hillary or any of the Republicans at the primaries would do) so what's going to happen next?
      You got scammed by a slick salesman. En

  • Sounds Familiar... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by kenh ( 9056 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @08:04AM (#54375397) Homepage Journal

    I'm pretty sure Obama For America employed many, if not all the same tactics in 2008 election...

    Why yes, look at MIT's Technology Review [technologyreview.com], the New York Times [nytimes.com], and InfoWorld [infoworld.com] - again, another glaring example of a profound double-standard. When Team Obama did it, it was "ground-breaking", when Republicans employ similar tools it a nefarious plot to control the world!

  • I'm reading "Chaos Monkeys: Obscene Fortune and Random Failure in Silicon Valley" [amzn.to] by Antonio Garcia Martinez, about Facebook advertising. I'm at the part where Facebook internal data connects with external data to attach personal information on to every piece of data that Facebook had collected from the web. Scary stuff.
  • Yet another "explanation" for people rejecting big-government and so-called progressivism. Because it couldn't possibly be that people are fed up, could it.
  • Free Market Trumps Democracy

  • I thought the whole point of Facebook was to give him access to that data.

  • So, no mention of the startup company (Groundwork) that Eric Schmidt (former Google CEO) created for the Clinton campaign to do exactly the same kind of data analytics?

    “There are a lot of people who can write big checks,” Slaby says. “Eric recognizes how the technology he’s been building his whole career can be applied to different spaces. The idea of tech as a force multiplier is something he deeply understands.” https://qz.com/520652/groundwo... [qz.com]

  • Its like this with everything new, first we see the benefits and rejoice. We ridicule dissenters and pooh at their naivety only to realize a few years later that they had a point and we were being naive. Since by then some have learned to bend the relatively benign into something malignant and corrosive and we have to learn to deal with it.

    Primates, eh?

  • Anything to deflect the blame anywhere else but themselves. Liberals really ARE just like small children. Wonder what next month's excuse will be?

  • Archer sez... (Score:3)

    by Entrope ( 68843 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @09:02AM (#54375725) Homepage

    Seriously, are we not doing Betteridge's Law any more?

  • Can we stop with the Trump conspiracy theories already? The facts are that Clinton was an completely undesirable candidate, and conservatives were tired of Obama's progressive policies (and being called names anytime they disagreed). Is that so hard to understand?

  • as well as Lithuania and the Ukraine

    Either the article belongs in front of "Lithuania" as well, or it does not belong in front of "Ukraine" [torugg.org].

