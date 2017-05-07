Le Pen Concedes Defeat To Macron In France's Post-Hack Election (reuters.com) 82
"France has voted for continuity," candidate Marine Le Pen said in the wake of her defeat in France's presidential election, conceding that Emmanuel Macron had a decisive lead. Reuters has ongoing coverage of Le Pen's concession phone call and reactions from world leaders. "France Rejects Far Right," read a headline at CNN, touting their own live updates and early results showing Macron with a 65.9% to 34.1% lead, "on course for a decisive win." Macron is schedule to speak at the Louvre museum (where the grounds were "briefly evacuated" this morning after discovery of a suspicious bag.) Quartz is calling 39-year-old Macron "the second Generation X president of a major world power" (after Canada's Justin Trudeau).
The election was closely watched after a 9-gigabyte trove of emails from Macron's campaign were leaked online. CNBC reports that "One of the most talked about emails makes reference to binge-watching Dr. Who and masturbating to the sound of running water. It sounds generally incoherent. It could be false, or maybe the person wrote it after a few too many." The New Yorker traces the leak to a right-leaning Canadian site, whose editor says he found the documents on 4chan. But Reuters is crediting WikiLeaks with providing "the largest boost of attention" to the leaked documents, according to an analysis pubished by the Digital Forensic Research Lab of the Atlantic Council, a D.C.-based think tank on international affairs. They tweeted about the leak 15 times, bragging to Reuters that "we were hours ahead of all other major outlets." On Friday WikiLeaks also disputed the Macron campaign's claim that the leak mixed real documents with fake ones. "We have not yet discovered fakes in #MacronLeaks & we are very skeptical that the Macron campaign is faster than us."
Saturday WikiLeaks noted that several of the Office files "have Cyrillic meta data. Unclear if by design, incompetence, or Slavic employee." And Saturday afternoon they added "name of employee for Russian govt security contractor Evrika appears 9 times in metadata for 'xls_cendric.rar' leak archive."
Meanwhile, on the International Space Station, astronaut Thomas Pesquet voted from space. Feel free to discuss the election's results in the comments.
Good on France
For rejecting fascism.
He did kind of signal that that was the future they can look forward to. [theguardian.com]
I guess you didn't visit Europe much?
Isn't lighting cars on fire the national past time of France?
As much as drive-by shootings are the national past time in the US.
Wait, sorry. I said something really stupid.
Only in Chicago and other cities with the strongest of gun laws.
Europe has even stronger gun laws and almost no murders compared to the US.
Europe has even stronger gun laws and almost no murders compared to the US.
Europe actually has MORE murders than America.
I think you meant to say Western Europe, or the European Union.
Even in the EU, the murder rate is about 40% of America's, which is not "almost no murders".
As much as mass shootings are the national past time in the US.
FTFY - Drive-by shootings are so 1980's.
With what they had on the table as an alternative, it shouldn't really be surprising.
Now explain Trump's victory.
Christians are next on my list, after we kick out the Muslims.
Some liberals find it fashionable to hate anything that is mainstream. They're the brainless hipsters of the left, and sadly they try to do most of the talking for the rest of us.
Perhaps one day something will change. But for now Europe is on the road to cultural destruction.
That's patently absurd and just by parroting and repeating these kinds of slogans they don't become any more convincing. Luckily the number of people like you is constantly declining, just look at how people vote across Europe and you'll see a constant trend towards the center left in generations The future belongs to
You're posting AC, you can say "Jews". We know you want to.
I only wish America had done the same.
Bad day to be Putin
Congratulations to the French people.
At least, Putin is no sexist
Not at all! Once again, Illiberals fail to recognize their own. To wit, Hilllary Clinton:
Fuck off. Don't you have a $60 MAGA hat to buy today?
Because open borders have worked so well for them.
"Islamic state"? France?
What in the name of the good fuck are you talking about?
The expat votes aren't even counted if the result from residents is decisive enough.
French citizen in North America voted on Saturday (local time). Our votes were counted yesterday.
Yeah, i'm pretty sure those account for the 65-35 lead Macron has right now.
Yeah, i'm pretty sure those account for the 65-35 lead Macron has right now.
Glad to see a little sanity
Re:Glad to see a little sanity (Score:4, Insightful)
This had to be said: how Macron will perform as a president is a giant question mark. This is the first public office the guy will hold.
What makes his win refreshing is that the alternative was Marine fucking Le Pen. In that sense this campaign was reminiscent to the Clinton-Trump election, i.e., a decision between a mediocre candidate and an unfathomable one. Guess the French were wiser this time around.
That is very true. Then again the US electoral system is *ahem* interesting and quite unlike any other country in the world. It is quite normal to have close first turns in Europe.
Based on what? He's never held public office and my very-left French partner (who campaigned hard for Hillary) has been calling him "nothing but a wet noodle".
Exactly right. Many Bremainers and Clintonies were/are quite arrogant whereas this guy seems like a good guy. On top of it he looks very French. Stated policy goals play a part but we mostly vote for the person we like as another human being.
Wow
