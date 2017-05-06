'Weaponized' Twitter Bots Spread Info From French Campaign Hack (recode.net) 41
"The French media and public have been warned not to spread details about a hacking attack on presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron," writes Slashdot reader schwit1, with the election commission threatening criminal charges. But meanwhile, "the leaked documents have since spread like wildfire across social media, particularly on Twitter," reports Recode. Nicole Perlroth, a cybersecurity reporter with the New York Times, pointed out that an overwhelming amount of the tweets shared about the Macron campaign hack appear to come from automated accounts, commonly referred to as bots. About 40% of the tweets using the hashtag #MacronGate, Perlroth noted, are actually coming from only 5% of accounts using the hashtag. One account tweeted 1,668 times in 24 hours, which is more than one tweet per minute with no sleep... Twitter appears not to have done anything to combat what is obviously a bot attack, despite the fact the social media company is well aware of the problem of bot accounts being used to falsely popularize political issues during high-profile campaigns to give the impression of a groundswell of grassroots support.
The Times reporter later tweeted "This could be @twitter's death knell. Algorithms exist to deal with this. Why aren't you using them?" And one Sunlight Foundation official called the discovery "statistics from the front lines of the disinformation wars," cc-ing both Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg. In other news, the BBC reports France's president has promised to "respond" to the hacking incident, giving no further details, but saying he was aware of the risks because they'd "happened elsewhere"."
The Times reporter later tweeted "This could be @twitter's death knell. Algorithms exist to deal with this. Why aren't you using them?" And one Sunlight Foundation official called the discovery "statistics from the front lines of the disinformation wars," cc-ing both Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg. In other news, the BBC reports France's president has promised to "respond" to the hacking incident, giving no further details, but saying he was aware of the risks because they'd "happened elsewhere"."
Isn't it obvious? (Score:3)
Quite likely, some parts of the US government have in the past and probably wish to in the future used these bots themselves.
The only thing worse than Twitter not shutting them down this time would be them being found partisan.
Also, Trump uses Twitter, so the US government will probably bail them out.
Re: Isn't it obvious? (Score:1, Insightful)
The bigger issues here are the overseas bank account he denied having and what's in the emails. Don't get distracted by who's releasing damning information, if the information is real the only issue is that it exists - of course corrupt people have dirt on them.
Re: (Score:2)
Thank god I'm not French or I'd have to dig through all that and decide if it's actually all legit.
While it could all be cooked up by Putin's finest, it could also be a CIA operation to de-stabilize Europe (which would be sort-of good for the US).
It could also be a Chinese thing. They smile all day and do as if they can't do wrong but I don't trust 'em.
;-)
Or it could be S.P.E.C.T.R.E. is trying to create turmoil so they can run their heist-of-the-century.
The fact is we don't really know who is behind this.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe the time has come to stop obsessing about whether our politicians are pure as the driven snow.
I've been thinking about this for a while, and while I don't like the idea of wantonly electing crooks, it strikes me that seeing as the general populace has no lack of shady people, I can't sort out why it is exactly we expect the political class to be paragons of virtue.
In the French election, there's a choice between a center-left politician and a hard-right politician. Now neither are ideal, and neither i
Re: (Score:2)
The bigger issue is "why are so many ACs suddenly posting 'what if' scenarios?".
You positively reek of troll factory.
Re: (Score:2)
What if I told you that I was an a.c. ?
They're already suppressing it (Score:5, Insightful)
They're already suppressing it. The various hashtags talking about this were artificially blocked from trending.
What is the next step they could take? Auto-hiding tweets talking about it? (They're already doing that.) Banning users for talking about it? Auto-removing discussion of his name?
At what point do calls for the blatant support for a single politician or suppressing support for others cross the line into political censorship and attempts at manipulating the election?
Re: (Score:2)
It could be related to the French law that makes it illegal to campaign the day before the election. Any French news outlet that discusses the leaks will be prosecuted.
It could also be related to the obvious connection between these leaks and fake news and Russian interest in supporting Le Pen.
Re: (Score:2)
They're already suppressing it. The various hashtags talking about this were artificially blocked from trending.
What is the next step they could take? Auto-hiding tweets talking about it? (They're already doing that.) Banning users for talking about it? Auto-removing discussion of his name?
At what point do calls for the blatant support for a single politician or suppressing support for others cross the line into political censorship and attempts at manipulating the election?
Blatant support for a single politician, meaning attempts to shield Macron from being damaged by this leak... I suppose one could see it that way and not without a certain amount of justification either. However, please enlighten us, what exactly do you call it when the president of Russia orders the FSB to hack the Macron campaign to help Le Pen win the election, (reportedly) spikes the documents with falsifications because the haul did not include enough juicy stuff to have any effect and releases it to t
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
As someone from, and living in, the EU. I'm worried much more about Russia than the US.
To be honest though, I'm not really worried about either, but if I had to pick...
Re: (Score:2)
The U.S. does. The EU is a big wall around the most lucrative market in the world, and there's no walking in and taking it as long as the walls are up. And of course it's very convenient to blame anything that happens on the Russians. Those evil Russians, who can hack into everything with a breeze just like in the movies, but at the same time are so bumbling and hilariously clumsy that they always leave a trove of clearly incriminating evidence behind. If you believe the U.S. outlets, that is.
The US made the EU in order to reduce the chance of them going to war with each other again. The US wanted an United States of Europe model to look at in the mirror. Dividing Europe again would be counter-productive to US policy.
No, Europe is undo-ing the EU all by themselves and it's just that the US isn't stopping them (not that we are trying as we have seemed to caught the nationalistic bug ourselves). Maybe you favor some sort of intervention policy? Sorry, that's not in the cards...
As to if Russia i
French government clamps down on free speech (Score:1, Insightful)
Let's not encourage left-leaning US tech corporations to do the same, k?
What if ... (Score:1)
What if the allegations are true? We basically have a politician who allegedly falsified financial reporting, hiding who knows how much in foreign accounts designed to evade detection. If the archive is real, it's 9GB of private emails photos etc. unfortunately, there is not physically enough time to comb through it by Election Day.
Re: (Score:1)
Ahh, the old 'what if', eh? Sure, let's try that.
What if your troll factory stopped paying you to spread AC misinformation? Go back to your Russian hell.
Censorship (Score:1)
"Why aren't you suppressing information in order to allow our pre-selected candidate to breeze through to a state-approved victory!!!???"
Good thing they didn't weaponize MySpace (Score:2)
Anything worth leaking? (Score:2)
Clouseau (Score:2)
I suspect...everyone.
Apathetic Americans (Score:2)
let the Russians totally pwn their electoral process with impunity. Putin has made you folks a laughing stock. Just sayin.
Tomorrow I expect the French people will give a big fuck you to Czar Vladimir
I wanna get in here before the (Score:2)
If you really want everything done out in the
EU flag (Score:1)
Dear Slashdot,
Could you please have an icon other than the EU flag for France related news? Especially to cover a national election where some voters/candidates reject EU.
Unefficient (Score:2)
That psyop [wikipedia.org] will not save France from Macron's presidency, unfortunately. Most of his vote will come from its own opponents that feat Le Pen even more than him.
That odd situation happens because only 34% of citizen did cast a vote for Macron or Le Pen during election's first round.
Whoo hoo! (Score:2)
The Times reporter later tweeted "This could be @twitter's death knell.
homersimpson.jpg
Pro-Macron folks sure protest a lot. (Score:2)
I'd bet that it'd be OK if they had bots spreading actual disinformation about Le Pen.