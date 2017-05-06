'Weaponized' Twitter Bots Spread Info From French Campaign Hack (recode.net) 74
"The French media and public have been warned not to spread details about a hacking attack on presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron," writes Slashdot reader schwit1, with the election commission threatening criminal charges. But meanwhile, "the leaked documents have since spread like wildfire across social media, particularly on Twitter," reports Recode. Nicole Perlroth, a cybersecurity reporter with the New York Times, pointed out that an overwhelming amount of the tweets shared about the Macron campaign hack appear to come from automated accounts, commonly referred to as bots. About 40% of the tweets using the hashtag #MacronGate, Perlroth noted, are actually coming from only 5% of accounts using the hashtag. One account tweeted 1,668 times in 24 hours, which is more than one tweet per minute with no sleep... Twitter appears not to have done anything to combat what is obviously a bot attack, despite the fact the social media company is well aware of the problem of bot accounts being used to falsely popularize political issues during high-profile campaigns to give the impression of a groundswell of grassroots support.
The Times reporter later tweeted "This could be @twitter's death knell. Algorithms exist to deal with this. Why aren't you using them?" And one Sunlight Foundation official called the discovery "statistics from the front lines of the disinformation wars," cc-ing both Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg. In other news, the BBC reports France's president has promised to "respond" to the hacking incident, giving no further details, but saying he was aware of the risks because they'd "happened elsewhere"."
Isn't it obvious? (Score:3)
Quite likely, some parts of the US government have in the past and probably wish to in the future used these bots themselves.
The only thing worse than Twitter not shutting them down this time would be them being found partisan.
Also, Trump uses Twitter, so the US government will probably bail them out.
Re: Isn't it obvious? (Score:2, Insightful)
The bigger issues here are the overseas bank account he denied having and what's in the emails. Don't get distracted by who's releasing damning information, if the information is real the only issue is that it exists - of course corrupt people have dirt on them.
Fact-free news (Score:2)
It's doubly hilarious because they're copying Hillary's losing response to this, right down to the attempts to sow doubt about the docs while admitting there are true ones in there. Or how they think that censorship is the answer, lest someone find "inaccurate" information. Best to stick to fact-free news, I guess?
Ask Donna Brazille how well that strategy works. The funniest part is that it appears that Kim Dotcom got his revenge on Hillary in the end and they can't even get him for it now without admitt
Re: (Score:2)
Thank god I'm not French or I'd have to dig through all that and decide if it's actually all legit.
While it could all be cooked up by Putin's finest, it could also be a CIA operation to de-stabilize Europe (which would be sort-of good for the US).
It could also be a Chinese thing. They smile all day and do as if they can't do wrong but I don't trust 'em.
;-)
Or it could be S.P.E.C.T.R.E. is trying to create turmoil so they can run their heist-of-the-century.
The fact is we don't really know who is behind this.
Re: (Score:3)
Maybe the time has come to stop obsessing about whether our politicians are pure as the driven snow.
I've been thinking about this for a while, and while I don't like the idea of wantonly electing crooks, it strikes me that seeing as the general populace has no lack of shady people, I can't sort out why it is exactly we expect the political class to be paragons of virtue.
In the French election, there's a choice between a center-left politician and a hard-right politician. Now neither are ideal, and neither i
Re: (Score:2)
It's an interesting question, for sure.
But the thing is: people like idols, they like to idealize their politicians - and then relish the demolition of the very same idol.
At least, here in Europe.
Re: (Score:2)
What person reaches the age of maturity and idolizes a politician? That suggests that some people never actually reach the age of maturity.
I'm pretty damned realistic about politicians. I don't expect they'll keep half their promises, in part because they don't intend to, and in part because they won't be able to. The other half are promises that I probably will end up wishing they hadn't kept. What you're really doing is electing the people that will run your government, and they will be flawed individuals
Re: (Score:3)
The bigger issue is "why are so many ACs suddenly posting 'what if' scenarios?".
You positively reek of troll factory.
Re: (Score:2)
What if I told you that I was an a.c. ?
They're already suppressing it (Score:5, Insightful)
They're already suppressing it. The various hashtags talking about this were artificially blocked from trending.
What is the next step they could take? Auto-hiding tweets talking about it? (They're already doing that.) Banning users for talking about it? Auto-removing discussion of his name?
At what point do calls for the blatant support for a single politician or suppressing support for others cross the line into political censorship and attempts at manipulating the election?
Re: (Score:3)
It could be related to the French law that makes it illegal to campaign the day before the election. Any French news outlet that discusses the leaks will be prosecuted.
It could also be related to the obvious connection between these leaks and fake news and Russian interest in supporting Le Pen.
Re: (Score:2)
They're already suppressing it. The various hashtags talking about this were artificially blocked from trending.
What is the next step they could take? Auto-hiding tweets talking about it? (They're already doing that.) Banning users for talking about it? Auto-removing discussion of his name?
At what point do calls for the blatant support for a single politician or suppressing support for others cross the line into political censorship and attempts at manipulating the election?
Blatant support for a single politician, meaning attempts to shield Macron from being damaged by this leak... I suppose one could see it that way and not without a certain amount of justification either. However, please enlighten us, what exactly do you call it when the president of Russia orders the FSB to hack the Macron campaign to help Le Pen win the election, (reportedly) spikes the documents with falsifications because the haul did not include enough juicy stuff to have any effect and releases it to t
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Oh fuck off. By this point is there any question about it? The Russians have been mucking around with Western elections at least since Brexit. I'm glad the French are going to elect Macron, and not just because Le Pen is the leader of a den of virulent racists. Hopefully the Russians will soon find the blowback is bad that they give up on this.
In the meantime, maybe it's time to start QoSing any connections to Russia down to about 2kbps.
Re: (Score:2)
I think there's enough circumstantial evidence to make it pretty clear the Russians are involved. And I don't really give a fuck whether you accept that or not. The fact that they're not even making a secret of Le Pen being their preferred candidate is enough evidence for me.
Re: (Score:2)
It's MightyMartian. He doesn't think. He will not and cannot point to a single shred of evidence simply because none exists.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
As someone from, and living in, the EU. I'm worried much more about Russia than the US.
To be honest though, I'm not really worried about either, but if I had to pick...
Re: (Score:2)
The U.S. does. The EU is a big wall around the most lucrative market in the world, and there's no walking in and taking it as long as the walls are up. And of course it's very convenient to blame anything that happens on the Russians. Those evil Russians, who can hack into everything with a breeze just like in the movies, but at the same time are so bumbling and hilariously clumsy that they always leave a trove of clearly incriminating evidence behind. If you believe the U.S. outlets, that is.
The US made the EU in order to reduce the chance of them going to war with each other again. The US wanted an United States of Europe model to look at in the mirror. Dividing Europe again would be counter-productive to US policy.
No, Europe is undo-ing the EU all by themselves and it's just that the US isn't stopping them (not that we are trying as we have seemed to caught the nationalistic bug ourselves). Maybe you favor some sort of intervention policy? Sorry, that's not in the cards...
As to if Russia i
Re: (Score:2)
I think this is because the "elite" fell asleep in their comfortable places and forgot the people.
For me and my country, the EU is great, but I can see how that may be annoying to the people in richer countries.
Another problem is the refugees. Now, I do not think that they all should be shot for illegally crossing the border etc, however, I remember Germany inviting them to come (instead of reluctantly accepting them) causing more refugees to come. It turned out that Germany cannot handle them all, so it fo
Re: (Score:2)
Who gains the most from dividing the EU?
People from EU nations would gain by weakening the EU bureaucracy that enforces austerity on them.
Re: (Score:2)
It's awful curious how there are no major leaks against right wing candidates who are friendly with the Russians.
As it is, it's no secret that Le Pen and Moscow are on very friendly terms. This is getting to be a familiar tune. Political candidate has close ties to Russia, opponent suddenly faces major email hack and release of lots of allegedly damning documents.
Re: (Score:2)
So where are the documents?
French government clamps down on free speech (Score:1, Insightful)
Let's not encourage left-leaning US tech corporations to do the same, k?
This isn't "free speech" (Score:1)
This is clearly an attack timed and aimed to influence the outcome of an election that could have massive implications for France, Europe, and the world. Don't try to paint it otherwise.
What if ... (Score:1, Insightful)
What if the allegations are true? We basically have a politician who allegedly falsified financial reporting, hiding who knows how much in foreign accounts designed to evade detection. If the archive is real, it's 9GB of private emails photos etc. unfortunately, there is not physically enough time to comb through it by Election Day.
Re: (Score:2, Troll)
Ahh, the old 'what if', eh? Sure, let's try that.
What if your troll factory stopped paying you to spread AC misinformation? Go back to your Russian hell.
Re: (Score:2)
Then he's still a better choice than LePen anyway.
Censorship (Score:3, Insightful)
"Why aren't you suppressing information in order to allow our pre-selected candidate to breeze through to a state-approved victory!!!???"
Good thing they didn't weaponize MySpace (Score:2)
Anything worth leaking? (Score:2)
Clouseau (Score:2)
I suspect...everyone.
Apathetic Americans (Score:3)
let the Russians totally pwn their electoral process with impunity. Putin has made you folks a laughing stock. Just sayin.
Tomorrow I expect the French people will give a big fuck you to Czar Vladimir
Re: (Score:2)
It does appear that way. Le Pen is way behind, and it's difficult to imagine her catching up. This time, at least, it appears to have failed.
Re: (Score:2)
So Le Pen also has a 1% chance to win?
I think we all know what happens next.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
the Russians had *nothing whatsoever* to do with the US election, other than the usual. And even the leftists admit there is exactly zero evidence of any tampering in the results. This is a bullshit meme attempting to excuse/deflect blame for the loss of one of the worst candidates in history, because the democrats cannot accept the truth.
I wanna get in here before the (Score:2)
If you really want everything done out in the
Re: (Score:2)
Translated: "If you give me six lines written by the hand of the most honest of men, I will find something in them which will hang him."
There's certainly something to be said about the truth coming out. What we're seeing lately is not that, however. It's deliberate, one-sided, theft and carefully timed release of one side's information for specific political advantage. The concept isn'
EU flag (Score:1)
Dear Slashdot,
Could you please have an icon other than the EU flag for France related news? Especially to cover a national election where some voters/candidates reject EU.
Unefficient (Score:2)
That psyop [wikipedia.org] will not save France from Macron's presidency, unfortunately. Most of his vote will come from its own opponents that feat Le Pen even more than him.
That odd situation happens because only 34% of citizen did cast a vote for Macron or Le Pen during election's first round.
Re: (Score:2)
Whoo hoo! (Score:2)
The Times reporter later tweeted "This could be @twitter's death knell.
homersimpson.jpg
Pro-Macron folks sure protest a lot. (Score:2)
I'd bet that it'd be OK if they had bots spreading actual disinformation about Le Pen.