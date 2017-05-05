FCC Considers Fining Stephen Colbert Over Controversial Trump Joke (rollingstone.com) 31
FCC chairman Ajit Pai said on Friday his agency will be looking into complaints made against Late Show host Stephen Colbert for what some labeled a homophobic joke about President Donald Trump. From a report: On Monday's Late Show, Colbert quipped that "the only thing [Trump's] mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin's c**k holster." The joke drew accusations of homophobia, a viral #FireColbert campaign and FCC complaints against Colbert. In an interview Friday, FCC chairman Ajit Pai told a Philadelphia radio station, "I have had a chance to see the clip now and so, as we get complaints -- and we've gotten a number of them -- we are going to take the facts that we find and we are going to apply the law as it's been set out by the Supreme Court and other courts and we'll take the appropriate action." Pai added, "Traditionally, the agency has to decide, if it does find a violation, what the appropriate remedy should be. A fine, of some sort, is typically what we do."
Ajit Pai was appointed FCC chairman by Trump. The main "liberal vs conservative" issue that the FCC deals with is network neutrality, where Pai is firmly on the conservative side (anti-NN and pro free-market-for-monopolists).
The Libs are eating their own now
Not really, Liberals understand that the joke was inappropriate, but not really homophobic.
The joke was inferring a relationship between two heterosexual men where the weaker one sexually submits to the stronger one for protection, basically a "prison bitch".
All the complaints are just political theatre, Conservatives don't actually care that if it's homophobic or not, they just know it sounds homophobic and that's enough to trigger the faux-outrage.
Not over the joke, over the words he used in it.
A cock is just another word for a rooster.
I have seen the word used in children's books.
A cock is just another word for a rooster.
And cock is just another word for penis.
When you say one man is using another as a cock holster, and you know neither personally owns livestock, then the meaning is pretty clear.
The meaning is only clear from the context. If it is about the context, that it is not about "the word".
Disclaimer: I have four hens, but no cock.
Colbert: "“The only thing [Trump’s] mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s cock holster,”
FCC: Hey, you can't say that on TV. Retract it!
Colbert: "Last night I said that the only thing Trump's mouth was good for is being Vladimir Putin's cock holster. I was wrong. Trump's mouth isn't good enough to be Vladimir Putin's cock holster."
Not over the joke, over the words he used in it.
That's a good description of the issue.
We don't really care that much when people insult the president, and we can think badly of such people or goodly of them. That part doesn't matter.
But Colbert's phrase was particularly rude, it's pretty-much covered in Carlin's seven dirty words [wikipedia.org], and it wasn't a sly, under-the-radar slip or emotional outburst as part of a dramatic scene, for example. It was explicit profanity.
LOL you think it's millennial democrats filling these reports?!
Head over to 4chan/pol. They are organising a mass complaint campaign and trying to get him fired. 4chan's pol is far right, by the way. Deeply anti-Semitic and racist, but Trump is their guy.
A fine is, er, fine, if his language is determined to be inappropriate, and as long as dissenting opinions are not offenses punishable by arrest, the republic stands.
Same people who wanted FCC to "treat the internet like a public utility" are aghast that there's an FCC investigation into Stephen Colbert.
When this story broke out, I searched for the clip to see what the fuss was about. When I did find it I realised that I had seen it before, and while I did think at the time that it was an unusual type of joke for one of those monologues, I didn't see how it could be labelled homophobic. The joke doesn't say that homosexuality is bad, nor did it say anything about anyone who is gay. It merely suggested a closer relationship than has been admitted and a power dynamic that Trump is Putin's bitch. It's strong
