Communications Politics

FCC Considers Fining Stephen Colbert Over Controversial Trump Joke (rollingstone.com) 379

Posted by msmash from the it-has-come-to-this dept.
FCC chairman Ajit Pai said on Friday his agency will be looking into complaints made against Late Show host Stephen Colbert for what some labeled a homophobic joke about President Donald Trump. From a report: On Monday's Late Show, Colbert quipped that "the only thing [Trump's] mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin's c**k holster." The joke drew accusations of homophobia, a viral #FireColbert campaign and FCC complaints against Colbert. In an interview Friday, FCC chairman Ajit Pai told a Philadelphia radio station, "I have had a chance to see the clip now and so, as we get complaints -- and we've gotten a number of them -- we are going to take the facts that we find and we are going to apply the law as it's been set out by the Supreme Court and other courts and we'll take the appropriate action." Pai added, "Traditionally, the agency has to decide, if it does find a violation, what the appropriate remedy should be. A fine, of some sort, is typically what we do."

  • Nice spin (Score:3)

    by sunking2 ( 521698 ) on Friday May 05, 2017 @11:15PM (#54365601)
    Not over the joke, over the words he used in it.

    • Re:Nice spin (Score:4, Insightful)

      by sheramil ( 921315 ) on Friday May 05, 2017 @11:31PM (#54365677)
      So if Mr Colbert had been lounging at a piano in a tuxedo a la Noel Coward and languidly drawled, "The only thing President Trump's mouth is good for, is as a place for Vladimir Putin to park his genital member", then that would have been okay?

    • Not over the joke, over the words he used in it.

      That's a good description of the issue.

      We don't really care that much when people insult the president, and we can think badly of such people or goodly of them. That part doesn't matter.

      But Colbert's phrase was particularly rude, it's pretty-much covered in Carlin's seven dirty words [wikipedia.org], and it wasn't a sly, under-the-radar slip or emotional outburst as part of a dramatic scene, for example. It was explicit profanity.

      People aren't going after him for the rest of his monologue, which was also very insulting, an

      • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

        by Motherfucking Shit ( 636021 )

        It's the explicit profanity, and Colbert knows better.

        It was bleeped, and it was within the Safe Harbor period (10 PM to 6 AM). The FCC knows better.

        • Tell that to Oprah when she was talking about getting your asshole eaten out at 4PM on a weekday. The FCC admitted she was too powerful to fine.

        • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

          by meglon ( 1001833 )
          The FCC does know better.... the worthless dipshit Ajit Pai is the one that doesn't. He seems to think that anyone that says anything bad about his fuhrer needs to be threatened and intimidated. Worthless fucking fascist conservatives.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by DRJlaw ( 946416 )

        It's the explicit profanity, and Colbert knows better.

        Too bad that's not the test. The FCC only has the ability to regulate "obscenity" during late night (10pm to 6am). To be obscene the material:

        "must appeal to an average person's prurient interest; depict or describe sexual conduct in a 'patently offensive' way; and, taken as a whole, lack serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value."

        I expect the Pai-led FCC will attempt to levy a fine. I'd also love to be a CBS lawyer handling the case,

    • Re: Nice spin (Score:3, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      This article is pure bullshit.
      The FCC is not considering fining anyone.
      They are reviewing the complaints, which is their job. IF they decide a violation happened, THEN they will begin to consider fines.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by poity ( 465672 )

      Eh... it's on par with saying Hillary's a cock-sleeve for the Saudi royal family

      It's crude, but not offensive in the least. Especially when you factor in the actual evidence of Clinton-Saudi relationships.

    • The alt-right has never called anybody a 'cuck'?

      Are you sure?

  • Where is the homophobia? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Gadget_Guy ( 627405 ) on Friday May 05, 2017 @11:28PM (#54365665)

    When this story broke out, I searched for the clip to see what the fuss was about. When I did find it I realised that I had seen it before, and while I did think at the time that it was an unusual type of joke for one of those monologues, I didn't see how it could be labelled homophobic. The joke doesn't say that homosexuality is bad, nor did it say anything about anyone who is gay. It merely suggested a closer relationship than has been admitted and a power dynamic that Trump is Putin's bitch. It's strong stuff, but nothing different that calling Hillary Clinton a witch ("jail the witch").

    The funny thing is, a lot of the people who are complaining about this would also say that gay marriage should not be allowed. I think that if gays and lesbians had a choice they would rather be able to live their lives as they want to and put up with the odd joke or two than not be allowed to marry the person they love and be told that they are going to hell.

  • Fine him into the ground, but don't get him fired. The PUSA bragged about sexual assault (grabbin' PUSSY) and got elected. Colbert joked about something and gets fired? Give me a break. I agree his remarks might have been homo-offensive or even homophobic, but that's protected under free speech laws. Hate speech attacks individuals or orientations; homophobic speech is merely offensive. I'm a staunch advocate of free speech and I defend both Trump's "locker room talk" and Colbert's "homophobic remarks"

    • Whether he should be fined or not is none of my business, but the same rules should apply to everybody. If a tasteless joke aboutTrump is to be punished for being 'homophobic' (which it clearly isn't), then how about the black-hearted hate-preachers, like the socalled evangelicals, who keep spewing homophobia, anti-semitism etc every time they open the mouth? Apart from that, the joke in question was only offensive to Trump and his supporters, who are allergic to criticism; well, possibly to gays - I don't

  • Gay jokes aren't offensive (Score:5, Insightful)

    by poity ( 465672 ) on Friday May 05, 2017 @11:50PM (#54365769)

    It's not always homophobic to mockingly refer to someone as a homo, or even a submissive bottom homo. Not every pejorative homosexual joke is homophobic or offensive. Sometime it's just boys being boys.

    CowboyNeal enjoys ruggedized USB sticks up his bunghole. See, it's all good.

    • You got that wrong. To the right, the problem isn't that gays were offended, the problem is that being called gay is an offense. But in today's political climate, you have to rephrase that.

      They're not outraged that this was somehow "homophobic" (How so?). They're outraged that Trump's been called a fag.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by alexhs ( 877055 )

        They're outraged that Trump's been called a fag.

        Thanks, I didn't see it under that angle:
        "Trump has been called a fag! That's outrageous to fags!"

        I can agree with that, seen that way the complaint seems actually legitimate.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by dfghjk ( 711126 )

      Yes, it is, and your CowboyNeal example is not a gay reference. Not every pejorative homosexual joke is homophobic or offensive, but ones which are homophobic and offensive are, and that includes mocking someone for being homosexual, your very first example.

  • Minus one brazillion, Offtopic (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Applehu Akbar ( 2968043 ) on Friday May 05, 2017 @11:52PM (#54365775)

    In what universe is this story news for nerds?

  • SCOTUS Should Strike Down Profanity Exemption (Score:5, Insightful)

    by mentil ( 1748130 ) on Saturday May 06, 2017 @12:19AM (#54365879)

    SCOTUS needs to strike down the profanity exemption to free speech. It was always bullshit. This should've been settled with Lenny Bruce.

  • Overt attack on freedom of speech (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 06, 2017 @12:28AM (#54365921)

    This whole tempest in a teapot is an attempt to punish criticism of the government in general, and criticism of Trump specifically. Colbert did nothing to apologize for.

    Trump sucks Putin's cock. Come at me, FCC!

    (captcha: quoted)

  • This is exactly what the FCC should be doing (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 06, 2017 @12:48AM (#54366005)

    People complained to the FCC about Colbert's joke, so the FCC is supposed to review the case. This is the FCC's job, and they would be remiss if they didn't investigate. The FCC isn't investigating because they have a problem with Colbert criticizing Trump, but because it's their job to investigate complaints. The FCC regularly gets complaints about SNL, including a sketch last year in which Dave Chappelle used the n-word on the show. They investigate those complaints, just like they have to investigate the complaints against CBS and Colbert. It's their job. There are a number of factors that go into the FCC's decision, including the context of the objectionable content, whether it was live or not, and the time at which the program aired.

    I don't think Colbert's comments merit a fine from the FCC, but that would be the typical penalty for objectionable content on broadcast TV. I don't believe Colbert's comments were homophobic, but they do refer to the act of oral sex, and content relating to sexual acts can still draw a fine from the FCC. There wasn't anything graphic about what Colbert said, and there's a long history of sex-related jokes on late night TV going back at least to the days of Johnny Carson. There were far more objectionable things that aired regularly when Conan hosted Late Night, including characters like the masturbating bear. Then there's all the things Sean Connery has claimed to have done with Alex Trebek's mother on SNL Celebrity Jeopardy, which, by the way, is hilariously funny. I think it would be strange if the FCC issued a fine, especially given that this is late night TV where such content is pretty common.

    That said, I didn't find Colbert's comments funny. There wasn't anything particularly clever and I just didn't find it amusing. Personally, I think Colbert is the least funny of any late night TV hosts in recent memory. I didn't really like Conan when he was on Late Night, because I felt too much of his humor was toilet humor. He did have some really good sketches, though, like the recurring In The Year 2000. To his credit, he's gotten a lot better since moving to the Tonight Show and now to TBS. Leno didn't quite measure up to Carson, but he was more in the style of Carson than other hosts. I really enjoyed Leno's Tonight Show, though Fallon is also really good. I didn't find Letterman particularly funny, though he was better than Colbert. James Corden has his moments on the Late Late Show, and Craig Ferguson was pretty good at times. That said, I prefer Seth Meyers, who I think is quite amusing and does a great job with interviewing his guests. I really liked Meyers when he did SNL's Weekend Update, and he's gotten a lot better at hosting Late Night.

    No, I don't think Colbert's comments were homophobic or merit a fine. As late night TV goes, Colbert's comments weren't particularly pushing the envelope, though the FCC has to investigate these complaints. They should investigate and hopefully decide that no further action is warranted. I don't think Colbert should be fired over this, but I wouldn't mind seeing him replaced because he's just not that funny. My opinion has nothing to do with these comments, but rather my overall opinion of him as a late night TV host.

    By the way, the lameness filter shouldn't be preventing me from using the n-word. Dave Chappelle has a long history of using it in his sketches, including the classic Black White Supremacist, and it's on-topic because he used it in the same time slot on SNL. I know, trolls use it on a regular basis, but it's actually on topic here in providing some context for other content that's been aired on late night TV and why I don't think Colbert's comments merit a fine from the FCC.

  • A ridiculous accusation (Score:5, Funny)

    by MrKaos ( 858439 ) on Saturday May 06, 2017 @12:50AM (#54366009) Journal

    Putin said emphatically: "I did not have sexual relations with that man"

  • America land of free speech... (Score:3)

    by aepervius ( 535155 ) on Saturday May 06, 2017 @01:53AM (#54366145)
    ...Except when it is on TV.... Then some word are less free than others.

  • Is the holster joke the only bad thing about Colbert's monologue? How about the the overall contempt and personal attacks? Here are a few:

    You’re not the POTUS; you’re the ‘BLOTUS.’

    You’re the glutton with the button.

    You’re a regular ‘Gorge Washington.’

    You talk like a sign-language gorilla that got hit in the head.

    In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c*ck holster.

    The only thing smaller than your hands are your tax returns and you can take that any way you want.

    And Colbert treated Stephen Miller even worse - he made "jokes" about Miller being killed [newsbusters.org]. In a video clip that contains superimposed heads of Miller,

    he [Miller] is electrocuted, bashed in the head with a baseball bat, and decapitated. One of the scenes Miller is added to is from the HBO series Game of Thrones, and mirrors a controversial scene where the show’s creators placed former President George W. Bush’s head on a spike.

    Can you imagine anyone making "jokes" like that about any other president or his advisors? I didn't like Obama's actions in his second term, but if anyone had made "jokes" like that against Obama or his advisors personally,

    • Can you imagine anyone making "jokes" like that about any other president or his advisors?

      You don't have to imagine, you can read them if you dig up some cartoons from when Clinton was President.

    • Can you imagine anyone making "jokes" like that about any other president or his advisors? I didn't like Obama's actions in his second term, but if anyone had made "jokes" like that against Obama or his advisors personally, I would have told him they weren't funny.

      Um...? Yes, I can well imagine it. I really don't understand the popularity of Colbert though. He always comes across to me as clunkingly unfunny.

  • Buncha Snowflakes (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward
    You Tighty-Righties have been getting away with this shit for decades. But NOW you're offended?

    Phuck you!

  • Right wing left wing (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 06, 2017 @03:31AM (#54366389)

    I'm living in Europe and I bet tomorrow morning in Church, people will be laughing not at the joke but at how America is still arguing left wing and right wing when most of the free world sees it as far right wing and further right wing.

    Out of curiosity, what exactly is the definition of right and left in America anymore? Should we start calling it team red and team blue or team elephant and team donkey? This has so little to do with left and right or conservative and liberal that people simply make fools of themselves saying these things.

    It's a competition of who can pretend to claim the high ground more than the other by declining into the deepest and darkest pits to do so. Good people don't choose sides. Good people treat everyone with kindness, dignity and respect... even the people they don't like. Good people don't say "it's ok to talk badly about this person because someone on the news does... or because he said something bad first".

    • I have decided I'll label them "the religious nutjob wing" and "the liberal douchebag wing" of The Party.

      Let's finally stop pretending there are really 2 distinct parties in the US.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by meglon ( 1001833 )
      Here in the US, the "right" thinks that Mussolini and Hitler were far left socialists. Nuff said.

  • This just in (Score:5, Funny)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Saturday May 06, 2017 @06:28AM (#54366753)

    The accusation got worse, it was upgraded from slander to betrayal of state secrets.

  • Frankly, the comment we are talking about was just a quip, in poor taste of not.

    The one I thought would get him in trouble was a recent mock interview, with Trump, which was, to some viewers, indiscernible from a real Trump interview.

  • It's working. (Score:3)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Saturday May 06, 2017 @09:10AM (#54367187)

    Stephen Colbert Hits Best Ratings Since 2015 Premiere [thedailybeast.com]

    It would seem the people enjoy this kind of thing.

