Days Before Election: Macron Campaign Says It Is the Victim of Massive, Coordinated Hacking Campaign (cnbc.com) 31
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CNBC: A large trove of emails from the campaign of French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron was posted online late on Friday, a little more than a day before voters go to the polls to choose the country's next president in a run-off against far-right rival Marine Le Pen. Some nine gigabytes of data were posted by a user called EMLEAKS to Pastebin, a document-sharing site that allows anonymous posting. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for posting the data or whether the emails were genuine. In a statement, Macron's political movement En Marche! (Onwards!) confirmed that it had been hacked. "The En Marche! Movement has been the victim of a massive and co-ordinated hack this evening which has given rise to the diffusion on social media of various internal information," the statement said. In its statement on Friday, En Marche! said that the documents released online only showed the normal functioning of a presidential campaign, but that authentic documents had been mixed on social media with fake ones to sow "doubt and misinformation." "The seriousness of this event is certain and we shall not tolerate that the vital interests of democracy be put at risk," it added.
Putin at it again? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
They funny thing is Le Penn has also filed a complaint about hacking by the "extreme left"! So whether that is supposed to attack the credibility of Macron's accusations or add to them, we dont know.
Re: (Score:2)
They funny thing is Le Penn has also filed a complaint about hacking by the "extreme left"! So whether that is supposed to attack the credibility of Macron's accusations or add to them, we dont know.
The thing is, the extreme left... or the left in general don't have a candidate in this election. Marcon is centre right (he's a banker), Le Pen is extreme right.
France is centre right leaning in general though, so I expect this to be a victory for Marcon, sadly not enough of a victory to put Front National out of its misery.
I wouldn't trust anything coming out of Le Pen to be accurate or grounded in reality. She's basically following Trumps strategy of attacking her opponent instead of announcing pol
Re: (Score:2)
So you don't think Russia has something to gain by a pack of Euroskeptics taking over major European countries? And this is hardly the first accusation laid against Russia in this regard.
Just how many of these hacks are going to have to happen before we all finally admit that Moscow is still the enemy of the West, that where it has no hope in hell of over economically or militarily dominating the Western alliance, it can try destabilize Western countries and the alliance itself.
Re: (Score:2)
Seems we have a bit of a pattern here, doesn't it? (Score:1)
Now who could possibly want to damage Macron, other than the Le Pen campaign?
Well it can't be the Russsians (Score:2)
It's not the Russians. They don't have a horse i this fight.
Re: (Score:3)
Of course, they do — financed by Russia [heatst.com] Le Pen wants to lift sanctions against Kremlin and endorsed Crimea "occupendum" [independent.co.uk] as a legitimate transfer of Ukraine's land to Russia.
Re: (Score:2)
I was about to make a joke about your mixed metaphor "horse in this fight", only to discover that horse fighting is apparently a real thing [inquisitr.com].
VBANDAR Agen Remi9 Judi Sakong Bandar Poker Online (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, but do you have any rock crushers to sell me? Because what I really want is BEST QUALITY CHINA ROCK CRUSHER 50 TONNE BUY GOOD PRICE. Do you have any BEST QUALITY CHINA ROCK CRUSHER 50 TONNE BUY GOOD PRICE for sale?
How is "Democracy at risk"? (Score:2)
How is Democracy at risk over this? Does not "information want to be free"? Is not it good that voters know more about the candidate, than less?
Suppose, somebody hacked Trump's tax-returns — would that also be denounced as a threat to Democracy, or cheered?
Re: (Score:2)
How is Democracy at risk over this? Does not "information want to be free"? Is not it good that voters know more about the candidate, than less?
It's good if the information is accurate. The problem here is that misinformation has been mixed in with the information. When people are misinformed, they make poor choices.
Re: (Score:2)
Accuracy is always good, but a lot of it is subjective. And, besides, when Hillary's e-mails were posted, no one protested the content. People were outraged over "Putin" meddling in the US elections, but I don't recall anyone calling any particular e-mail a fake...
Besides, politicians — and their fans — lie and exaggerate all the time, it is par of the course. Why should the requirements and the expectations be higher for leaked info?
Re: (Score:2)
How is Democracy at risk over this? Does not "information want to be free"? Is not it good that voters know more about the candidate, than less?
It's good if the information is accurate. The problem here is that misinformation has been mixed in with the information. When people are misinformed, they make poor choices.
And me without mod points.
The problem with recent elections is not the availability of information, but the availability of misinformation. Often the quality of accurate information is so bad, the less well informed cant tell the difference between information and misinformation. The result is, as you said, poor choices.
Reasons to not use Windows: (Score:2)
#3: You gonna get hacked!
Why do I assume it was a Windows machine that was compromised? Because it's always* a Windows machine that gets compromised.
* excludes all instances of morons running internet-facing PHP sites *cough*wordpress*cough*
What a tremendous success! (Score:1)
Julian, if you're listening, the check is in the mail. It's a bigly check, believe me. You're a great guy, many people are saying you're the greatest person to witness the Civil War. We're going to make the best prison pen pals, believe me.
Re: (Score:2)
I agree. When I see cooperate I think it's a barrel-maker's wages.
After the break: for no apparent reason, when I see misled my first instinct is to rhyme it with sizzled.
No impact (Score:2)
This is not likely to have an impact, IMO, as majority of french voters are already convinced that both candidates are highly toxic.
Many will vote Macron while they hate him, because they consider Le Pen to be more dangerous. Hence a smear campaign against Macron is unlikely to change their votes.