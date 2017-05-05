Days Before Election: Macron Campaign Says It Is the Victim of Massive, Coordinated Hacking Campaign (cnbc.com) 57
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CNBC: A large trove of emails from the campaign of French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron was posted online late on Friday, a little more than a day before voters go to the polls to choose the country's next president in a run-off against far-right rival Marine Le Pen. Some nine gigabytes of data were posted by a user called EMLEAKS to Pastebin, a document-sharing site that allows anonymous posting. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for posting the data or whether the emails were genuine. In a statement, Macron's political movement En Marche! (Onwards!) confirmed that it had been hacked. "The En Marche! Movement has been the victim of a massive and co-ordinated hack this evening which has given rise to the diffusion on social media of various internal information," the statement said. In its statement on Friday, En Marche! said that the documents released online only showed the normal functioning of a presidential campaign, but that authentic documents had been mixed on social media with fake ones to sow "doubt and misinformation." "The seriousness of this event is certain and we shall not tolerate that the vital interests of democracy be put at risk," it added.
They funny thing is Le Penn has also filed a complaint about hacking by the "extreme left"! So whether that is supposed to attack the credibility of Macron's accusations or add to them, we dont know.
They funny thing is Le Penn has also filed a complaint about hacking by the "extreme left"! So whether that is supposed to attack the credibility of Macron's accusations or add to them, we dont know.
The thing is, the extreme left... or the left in general don't have a candidate in this election. Marcon is centre right (he's a banker), Le Pen is extreme right.
France is centre right leaning in general though, so I expect this to be a victory for Marcon, sadly not enough of a victory to put Front National out of its misery.
I wouldn't trust anything coming out of Le Pen to be accurate or grounded in reality. She's basically following Trumps strategy of attacking her opponent instead of announcing policy but in a far less competent manner (yes, I didn't think it was possible either).
"She's basically following Trumps strategy of attacking her opponent..."
Thereby becoming the first political candidate in history to do so.
So you don't think Russia has something to gain by a pack of Euroskeptics taking over major European countries? And this is hardly the first accusation laid against Russia in this regard.
Just how many of these hacks are going to have to happen before we all finally admit that Moscow is still the enemy of the West, that where it has no hope in hell of over economically or militarily dominating the Western alliance, it can try destabilize Western countries and the alliance itself.
Russia has a lot of useful idiots in the West. Some, I think, just don't want to admit the candidate or political movement they favor is either the unwitting beneficiary of Russian hacking "largess", or, potentially much more sinister, is actively courting it. I view these people as just a more brainless breed of partisan. But I do think there are some who are actually rather sympathetic to Russia, who admire the more autocratic leanings of the current Russian government. The latter, when they gain position
Wowowow hang on a sec (Score:1)
As far as I can see, telling the bloody truth about what is going on in political party caimpagns, should be compulsary under law and attempting to keep it secret should be considered a criminal act punishable by an extended custodial sentence.
Those fuckers have no problem prying into our lives after they are elected and we have every single fucking right to pry into the tiniest detail of their election campaign and that should be mandated by law.
Seems we have a bit of a pattern here, doesn't it? (Score:1)
Now who could possibly want to damage Macron, other than the Le Pen campaign?
Now who could possibly want to damage Macron, other than the Le Pen campaign?
Well it can't be the Russsians (Score:2)
It's not the Russians. They don't have a horse i this fight.
Of course, they do — financed by Russia [heatst.com] Le Pen wants to lift sanctions against Kremlin and endorsed Crimea "occupendum" [independent.co.uk] as a legitimate transfer of Ukraine's land to Russia.
I was about to make a joke about your mixed metaphor "horse in this fight", only to discover that horse fighting is apparently a real thing [inquisitr.com].
They don't have a horse i this fight.
Le Pen wins, the entire EU will likely collapse. The Russians don't have a horse in this fight. They have the whole barn and every living create in it in this fight.
How is Democracy at risk over this? Does not "information want to be free"? Is not it good that voters know more about the candidate, than less?
Suppose, somebody hacked Trump's tax-returns — would that also be denounced as a threat to Democracy, or cheered?
How is Democracy at risk over this? Does not "information want to be free"? Is not it good that voters know more about the candidate, than less?
It's good if the information is accurate. The problem here is that misinformation has been mixed in with the information. When people are misinformed, they make poor choices.
Accuracy is always good, but a lot of it is subjective. And, besides, when Hillary's e-mails were posted, no one protested the content. People were outraged over "Putin" meddling in the US elections, but I don't recall anyone calling any particular e-mail a fake...
Besides, politicians — and their fans — lie and exaggerate all the time, it is par of the course. Why should the requirements and the expectations be higher for leaked info?
Accuracy is always good, but a lot of it is subjective.
No, it's either a genuine stolen document or it's a false document designed to mislead. There is no middle ground.
And, besides, when Hillary's e-mails were posted, no one protested the content. People were outraged over "Putin" meddling in the US elections, but I don't recall anyone calling any particular e-mail a fake...
The truth was damming enough.
Besides, politicians — and their fans — lie and exaggerate all the time, it is par of the course. Why should the requirements and the expectations be higher for leaked info?
Exaggerations are just another form of lying. Either information is true or it is false. Everyone should be held to this standard.
The problem here is that misinformation has been mixed in with the information
Has it been? Citations?
The burden of proof comes on the original claim that they are genuine.
How is Democracy at risk over this? Does not "information want to be free"? Is not it good that voters know more about the candidate, than less?
It's good if the information is accurate. The problem here is that misinformation has been mixed in with the information. When people are misinformed, they make poor choices.
And me without mod points.
The problem with recent elections is not the availability of information, but the availability of misinformation. Often the quality of accurate information is so bad, the less well informed cant tell the difference between information and misinformation. The result is, as you said, poor choices.
That's not the only problem. When you hack only one candidate's campaign but not the other, and then search through reems of data in the one hacked candidate to pick out the "juicy bits" (particularly if you slowly drip them out in out in order to dominate the news cycle every day, but even if you just dump them all at once), you're going to inherently bias the results. Because among the hundreds of thousands of emails generated by a campaign, there's always going to be some "gotchas!" (you could dig throug
Quite easy: by controlling what is leaked and when.
What: make sure to only leak truths that hurt a certain candidate more than the other, preferably the one that you support.
When: make sure to do so a few days before general election, especially if the polls are showing the candidate that you don't support to have a considerable advantage.
What you're talking about is utopia: if people had access to all information at all times, yes, in that case I'd agree with you. But that's not what we have here, here we
What a tremendous success! (Score:1, Flamebait)
No impact (Score:2)
This is not likely to have an impact, IMO, as majority of french voters are already convinced that both candidates are highly toxic.
Many will vote Macron while they hate him, because they consider Le Pen to be more dangerous. Hence a smear campaign against Macron is unlikely to change their votes.
More dangerous in a time of regular terrorist attacks?
Many voters seriously tell France 2017 is like Germany 1933. For them, voting Macron is like preventing Hitler from grabbing the power. I do not back that reasoning, but that explains why they will vote for Macron while they dislike him.
It's not bad enough yet. The French indulge their delusions more thoroughly than you may appreciate. They're not going to shift gears until some mufti is mounting the heads of infidels on the Arc De Triomphe.
Le Pen had the best line of the campaign so far; France will be led by a woman — either me or Merkel.
Macron is still the favorite, so yes, this may come too late to influence the election, but in the longer term I think Western nations are going to have get used to, and find ways to deal with this tactic. This new form of propaganda cyberwarfare has allowed Russia to punch considerably above its weight, and time and time again we're seeing the goal here is to disrupt the Western alliance. It's certainly not a guaranteed win, as it now seems that Russia's alleged interference in the US election is likely ba
