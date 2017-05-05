Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Security Politics

Days Before Election: Macron Campaign Says It Is the Victim of Massive, Coordinated Hacking Campaign (cnbc.com) 57

Posted by BeauHD from the here-we-go-again dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CNBC: A large trove of emails from the campaign of French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron was posted online late on Friday, a little more than a day before voters go to the polls to choose the country's next president in a run-off against far-right rival Marine Le Pen. Some nine gigabytes of data were posted by a user called EMLEAKS to Pastebin, a document-sharing site that allows anonymous posting. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for posting the data or whether the emails were genuine. In a statement, Macron's political movement En Marche! (Onwards!) confirmed that it had been hacked. "The En Marche! Movement has been the victim of a massive and co-ordinated hack this evening which has given rise to the diffusion on social media of various internal information," the statement said. In its statement on Friday, En Marche! said that the documents released online only showed the normal functioning of a presidential campaign, but that authentic documents had been mixed on social media with fake ones to sow "doubt and misinformation." "The seriousness of this event is certain and we shall not tolerate that the vital interests of democracy be put at risk," it added.

Days Before Election: Macron Campaign Says It Is the Victim of Massive, Coordinated Hacking Campaign More | Reply

Days Before Election: Macron Campaign Says It Is the Victim of Massive, Coordinated Hacking Campaign

Comments Filter:

  • Putin at it again? (Score:4)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Friday May 05, 2017 @07:49PM (#54364711) Journal
    So far as I can see, it's no big secret that Putin would like to destabilize the EU, especially NATO countries, because a weak EU/NATO means it's easier for him to implement his long-term agenda.

    • They funny thing is Le Penn has also filed a complaint about hacking by the "extreme left"! So whether that is supposed to attack the credibility of Macron's accusations or add to them, we dont know.

      • Re:Putin at it again? (Score:4, Insightful)

        by mjwx ( 966435 ) on Friday May 05, 2017 @08:21PM (#54364871)

        They funny thing is Le Penn has also filed a complaint about hacking by the "extreme left"! So whether that is supposed to attack the credibility of Macron's accusations or add to them, we dont know.

        The thing is, the extreme left... or the left in general don't have a candidate in this election. Marcon is centre right (he's a banker), Le Pen is extreme right.

        France is centre right leaning in general though, so I expect this to be a victory for Marcon, sadly not enough of a victory to put Front National out of its misery.

        I wouldn't trust anything coming out of Le Pen to be accurate or grounded in reality. She's basically following Trumps strategy of attacking her opponent instead of announcing policy but in a far less competent manner (yes, I didn't think it was possible either).

        • "She's basically following Trumps strategy of attacking her opponent..."

          Thereby becoming the first political candidate in history to do so.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by ichthus ( 72442 )
      Anyone who's against the forced resettlement of Muslim rape gangs in their county is also against the EU and globalization.
    • What do you mean "at it again?" If you're talking about the U.S. election, the only "hacking" (it wasn't hacking) against Hillary was someone who guessed Podesta's password, which was "password" and stole their emails. The stolen emails are probably related to the sudden murder of former disgruntled DNC staffer Seth Rich, which was ruled a robbery despite the fact that he was shot in the back of the head while in his car and no items were apparently stolen from the crime scene.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rtb61 ( 674572 )

      As far as I can see, telling the bloody truth about what is going on in political party caimpagns, should be compulsary under law and attempting to keep it secret should be considered a criminal act punishable by an extended custodial sentence.

      Those fuckers have no problem prying into our lives after they are elected and we have every single fucking right to pry into the tiniest detail of their election campaign and that should be mandated by law.

      What an absurd notion, people running for election for publ

  • Now who could possibly want to damage Macron, other than the Le Pen campaign?

  • It's not the Russians. They don't have a horse i this fight.

  • "The seriousness of this event is certain and we shall not tolerate that the vital interests of democracy be put at risk"

    How is Democracy at risk over this? Does not "information want to be free"? Is not it good that voters know more about the candidate, than less?

    Suppose, somebody hacked Trump's tax-returns — would that also be denounced as a threat to Democracy, or cheered?

    • Re:How is "Democracy at risk"? (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Friday May 05, 2017 @08:14PM (#54364829)

      How is Democracy at risk over this? Does not "information want to be free"? Is not it good that voters know more about the candidate, than less?

      It's good if the information is accurate. The problem here is that misinformation has been mixed in with the information. When people are misinformed, they make poor choices.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mi ( 197448 )

        It's good if the information is accurate.

        Accuracy is always good, but a lot of it is subjective. And, besides, when Hillary's e-mails were posted, no one protested the content. People were outraged over "Putin" meddling in the US elections, but I don't recall anyone calling any particular e-mail a fake...

        Besides, politicians — and their fans — lie and exaggerate all the time, it is par of the course. Why should the requirements and the expectations be higher for leaked info?

        The problem here is

        • It's good if the information is accurate.

          Accuracy is always good, but a lot of it is subjective.

          No, it's either a genuine stolen document or it's a false document designed to mislead. There is no middle ground.

          And, besides, when Hillary's e-mails were posted, no one protested the content. People were outraged over "Putin" meddling in the US elections, but I don't recall anyone calling any particular e-mail a fake...

          The truth was damming enough.

          Besides, politicians — and their fans — lie and exaggerate all the time, it is par of the course. Why should the requirements and the expectations be higher for leaked info?

          Exaggerations are just another form of lying. Either information is true or it is false. Everyone should be held to this standard.

          The problem here is that misinformation has been mixed in with the information

          Has it been? Citations?

          The burden of proof comes on the original claim that they are genuine.

        • > Has it been? Citations?

          This is one of those non-denial denials. They use the statement to sow doubt about all of the documents, while leaving themselves an out when any docs are later verified. The last time someone claimed that, it was Donna Brazille. My past comments go into great detail, down to posting the DKIM keys and how to obtain them, as to why her statement could be proven mathematically false with a key from Hillary's own DNS server. Given that this confirms there are real documents out t

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mjwx ( 966435 )

        How is Democracy at risk over this? Does not "information want to be free"? Is not it good that voters know more about the candidate, than less?

        It's good if the information is accurate. The problem here is that misinformation has been mixed in with the information. When people are misinformed, they make poor choices.

        And me without mod points.

        The problem with recent elections is not the availability of information, but the availability of misinformation. Often the quality of accurate information is so bad, the less well informed cant tell the difference between information and misinformation. The result is, as you said, poor choices.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Rei ( 128717 )

        That's not the only problem. When you hack only one candidate's campaign but not the other, and then search through reems of data in the one hacked candidate to pick out the "juicy bits" (particularly if you slowly drip them out in out in order to dominate the news cycle every day, but even if you just dump them all at once), you're going to inherently bias the results. Because among the hundreds of thousands of emails generated by a campaign, there's always going to be some "gotchas!" (you could dig throug

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Quite easy: by controlling what is leaked and when.

      What: make sure to only leak truths that hurt a certain candidate more than the other, preferably the one that you support.
      When: make sure to do so a few days before general election, especially if the polls are showing the candidate that you don't support to have a considerable advantage.

      What you're talking about is utopia: if people had access to all information at all times, yes, in that case I'd agree with you. But that's not what we have here, here we

    • "Democracy" means voting for whomever is chosen by the establishment, no questions asked. Trump was not authorized to run so his election is not democratic, but rather "populist" or "fascist" and it's democratic to stop him from using his elected position. But hacking some cuckservative like McCain would indeed undermine the current democratic system, since people won't obey and work as slaves to cancer.

  • #3: You gonna get hacked!

    Why do I assume it was a Windows machine that was compromised? Because it's always* a Windows machine that gets compromised.

    * excludes all instances of morons running internet-facing PHP sites *cough*wordpress*cough*

  • Julian, if you're listening, the check is in the mail. It's a bigly check, believe me. You're a great guy, many people are saying you're the greatest person to witness the Civil War. We're going to make the best prison pen pals, believe me.

  • This is not likely to have an impact, IMO, as majority of french voters are already convinced that both candidates are highly toxic.

    Many will vote Macron while they hate him, because they consider Le Pen to be more dangerous. Hence a smear campaign against Macron is unlikely to change their votes.

    • Macron is still the favorite, so yes, this may come too late to influence the election, but in the longer term I think Western nations are going to have get used to, and find ways to deal with this tactic. This new form of propaganda cyberwarfare has allowed Russia to punch considerably above its weight, and time and time again we're seeing the goal here is to disrupt the Western alliance. It's certainly not a guaranteed win, as it now seems that Russia's alleged interference in the US election is likely ba

  • Now the most common excuse used by losers.

    Thanks Hillary!

Slashdot Top Deals

Life is a whim of several billion cells to be you for a while.

Close