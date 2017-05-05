Seattle Restored ISP Privacy Rules in the First Local Blow To Trump's Rollback (fastcompany.com) 47
An anonymous reader shares a report: A majority of Americans from both parties objected to a law passed by Congress and signed by President Trump in April that gives internet service providers the go-ahead to collect and sell users' browsing history without users' consent. This week, Seattle became the first municipality in the country to fight that rollback, in effect restoring ISP privacy rules for city residents under municipal code. The city's Cable Customer Bill of Rights, dating back to 1999, gives the city authority to set privacy standards over cable providers. In a new rule added on Wednesday on the urging of Mayor Ed Murray, cable internet providers must obtain opt-in consent from users before collecting their web-browsing history or other internet usage data, including details on a person's health and finances.
Nope, states have jurisdiction over themselves not the federal government.
You should obey the law of the state you are in and stop trying to act like the US is one state.
There's no legal pot in Texas for instance, but Colorado? It's legal, and no I don't mean medicinal.
Nope, states have jurisdiction over themselves not the federal government.
This is an FCC matter. Right or wrong this will probably get killed in court.
I doubt it... the FCC generally has no problems with a locality being more restrictive on an ISPs conduct than federal rules, since there's no violation of what the FCC is trying to accomplish.
By way of example, I direct you to Coho [coho.net] - a local wireless ISP in Oregon (so, not just an ISP, but one that rents radio spectrum). Coho specifically blocks all peer-to-peer (read: BitTorrent) traffic. They proudly say so on that link I posted.
Now one would think that, under your theory, the FCC would get mad at that.
This, right here.
Not everything has to be ruled-over by the federal government (see also the whole Federalism thing itself). Personally, de-centralization is a *good* thing in this case, as it will force ISPs (well, those who operate in multiple states) to unify their rules under a 'most-restrictive' policy, if only to prevent excess expense in having to maintain/keep up separate policies for separate states/municipalities.
Not Trump's rollback (Score:5, Insightful)
It should be called Republican rollback. Trump probably no idea what an ISP does!
"Local control" is not a blow! (Score:4, Interesting)
Federalism is now cool (Score:2)
IME the states are really unlikely to do anything on a large scale even if it is in their benefit.
Exactly how it should be (Score:2)
We need to roll back the authoritarians at the Fed (on both sides) and instead allow states to determine the rules.
Facebook only tracks website visits that have Facebook buttons/scripts or are clicked via a link from Facebook itself. Google has their own browser, so...maybe?
10th Ammendment (Score:2)
As it should be, figure out that shit at the state and local levels, don't need title II garbage.
Expect ISPs to take it to court (Score:3)
The ISP argument will be that only the FCC or Congress have the authority to regulate these aspects of their business.
They may argue it, but it will be hard to win since they will no longer be considered Title II utilities.
Not only what sibling said, but ISPs will find it extremely uncomfortable with having their services (and thus revenue) suspended in a locality or state while their lawyers fight for their 'right' to sell user data...
The ISP argument will be that only the FCC or Congress have the authority to regulate these aspects of their business.
I wonder if they'll remember who signs their franchise agreements.
If you can afford it (Score:1)
Yea that's why Illinois (Obama's home state and the birthplace of the democratic machine) is seeing higher rates of people leaving than ever before and Texas is seeing huge growth. Poor argument saying people want to be there because they are "nicer".
Insane taxes to fund a bunch of state regulations is just as stupid as the Federal ones. If you want anonymity on the internet, buy a service that routes you through something that adds anonymity. Everyone here knows that. This is Slashdot not an Apple forum. Y
Illinois isn't a blue state. Illinois is red with two blue spots on it - that happen to have huge populations. And Chicago is just overpopulated and full of crime - leaving is more to do with urbanization than politics. There are a lot of cheap places to live in Illinois and cost of living is generally low.
Illinois isn't a blue state. Illinois is red with two blue spots on it - that happen to have huge populations.
In that sense, so is Oregon (Portland, Salem, Bend), California (SanFran Metro, LA Metro, San Diego Metro), Washington (SeaTac and maybe one other metro area), and likely lots of other states just like it.
:)
Expensive, yes. "nicer places to live"? Maybe not.
Sure, they have all the cultural goodies and conveniences that one may want, but they also have correspondingly higher crime rates, denser living conditions, nastier traffic conditions, more pollution (in general), far more restrictive environments for small business owners, excessive taxation, a more restrictive set of rules/laws on one's personal conduct, etc.
My Brother and me were laughing at this (Score:2)
move to a left leaning state. The trouble is, they tend to be nicer places to live (go figure) so they're expensive. And no, it's not all the Taxes and burdensome regulations. It's all the people moving there to escape the crap our crummy two party political system and antiquated Senate & Presidential elections force down their throats. Seriously, only in America can a majority of Americans vote against a guy and he still wins. At least in North Korea they have the courtesy to fix the elections for real.
The system is meant to provide states with less population a more equal-footing in electing the president. That way the President isn't as influenced by the larger States, ignoring the smaller ones.
The rule/law says that providers can't deny service or charge more for not opting in.
It's not a "blow" to Trump's rollback (Score:2)
States deciding the issue for themselves is exactly the kind of thing Trump expected would happen, so this isn't any kind of resistance.
As a Californian, I hope Trump stays consistent with the state's rights theme and allows my state to continue setting our own auto emissions standards [nytimes.com] which 13 other states have adopted.
Ah...consent (Score:2)
Opt-in consent = signing a subscriber agreement.
It wasn't a rollback (Score:2)
The rule hadn't yet taken effect. Interesting how stuff like this apparently was of no importance to Seattle until they saw an opportunity to "oppose" Trump.