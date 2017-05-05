Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Seattle Restored ISP Privacy Rules in the First Local Blow To Trump's Rollback (fastcompany.com) 55

Posted by msmash from the tussle-continues dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: A majority of Americans from both parties objected to a law passed by Congress and signed by President Trump in April that gives internet service providers the go-ahead to collect and sell users' browsing history without users' consent. This week, Seattle became the first municipality in the country to fight that rollback, in effect restoring ISP privacy rules for city residents under municipal code. The city's Cable Customer Bill of Rights, dating back to 1999, gives the city authority to set privacy standards over cable providers. In a new rule added on Wednesday on the urging of Mayor Ed Murray, cable internet providers must obtain opt-in consent from users before collecting their web-browsing history or other internet usage data, including details on a person's health and finances.

  • Not Trump's rollback (Score:5, Insightful)

    by parallel_prankster ( 1455313 ) on Friday May 05, 2017 @03:05PM (#54362937)

    It should be called Republican rollback. Trump probably https://politics.slashdot.org/... [slashdot.org] no idea what an ISP does!

  • "Local control" is not a blow! (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Fringe ( 6096 ) on Friday May 05, 2017 @03:08PM (#54362951)
    This is exactly what "states rights", etc. are all about. The creeping definition of "interstate commerce" has resulted in too much centralized bureaucracy that doesn't understand the real impact.
    • Yea, States rights were EVIL before Trump was elected, now all sorts of people have had whiplash change of mind or are "rediscovering" Federalism. Bottom line...many people LOVE Federal power when their people are in charge and LOVE states rights and decentralized power when their people are NOT in power. It's hypocritical, but then why should that surprise me?

    • Collectively, ISPs already wield an alarming amount of power in DC. An individual ISP in a single state though probably has even more influence, given the number of local people they employ, the grip on infrastructure they hold, and how much easier it is to grease the palms of local politicians (though they don't seem to have a problem buying congress-critters). And precisely because I may live in one state that protects my privacy, but a company I'm doing business with is headquartered in a state that does

  • We need to roll back the authoritarians at the Fed (on both sides) and instead allow states to determine the rules.

  • As it should be, figure out that shit at the state and local levels, don't need title II garbage.

  • Expect ISPs to take it to court (Score:3)

    by schwit1 ( 797399 ) on Friday May 05, 2017 @03:13PM (#54362983)
    The ISP argument will be that only the FCC or Congress have the authority to regulate these aspects of their business.

    • The ISP argument will be that only the FCC or Congress have the authority to regulate these aspects of their business.

      They may argue it, but it will be hard to win since they will no longer be considered Title II utilities.

    • Not only what sibling said, but ISPs will find it extremely uncomfortable with having their services (and thus revenue) suspended in a locality or state while their lawyers fight for their 'right' to sell user data...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by SeaFox ( 739806 )

      The ISP argument will be that only the FCC or Congress have the authority to regulate these aspects of their business.

      I wonder if they'll remember who signs their franchise agreements.

    • Simple enough to get around this by giving "tax incentives" to ISPs who are interested in following their paradigms. The companies that choose not to, can pay a local ISP tax at 75%.
    • Hopefully, someone who actually knows the law will post, but... One big point of contention between the FCC and phone/cable ISPs is whether they are common carriers. If they are common carriers then the FCC has explicit, full and detailed regulatory authority. The Obama FCC declared them common carriers and subject to full regulation. As trump's FCC is pushing to roll them out of common carrier status they no longer have the "protection" of federal control. The details are in the "source code" (laws), b
  • move to a left leaning state. The trouble is, they tend to be nicer places to live (go figure) so they're expensive. And no, it's not all the Taxes and burdensome regulations. It's all the people moving there to escape the crap our crummy two party political system and antiquated Senate & Presidential elections force down their throats. Seriously, only in America can a majority of Americans vote against a guy and he still wins. At least in North Korea they have the courtesy to fix the elections for real

    • Yea that's why Illinois (Obama's home state and the birthplace of the democratic machine) is seeing higher rates of people leaving than ever before and Texas is seeing huge growth. Poor argument saying people want to be there because they are "nicer".

      Insane taxes to fund a bunch of state regulations is just as stupid as the Federal ones. If you want anonymity on the internet, buy a service that routes you through something that adds anonymity. Everyone here knows that. This is Slashdot not an Apple forum. Y

      • Illinois isn't a blue state. Illinois is red with two blue spots on it - that happen to have huge populations. And Chicago is just overpopulated and full of crime - leaving is more to do with urbanization than politics. There are a lot of cheap places to live in Illinois and cost of living is generally low.

        • Illinois isn't a blue state. Illinois is red with two blue spots on it - that happen to have huge populations.

          In that sense, so is Oregon (Portland, Salem, Bend), California (SanFran Metro, LA Metro, San Diego Metro), Washington (SeaTac and maybe one other metro area), and likely lots of other states just like it. :)

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Jzanu ( 668651 )
        Texas was growing only due to NASA [nasa.gov], military contracts [government...ctswon.com], and missile defense [dallasnews.com] (all defunded now), so good luck!

    • Expensive, yes. "nicer places to live"? Maybe not.

      Sure, they have all the cultural goodies and conveniences that one may want, but they also have correspondingly higher crime rates, denser living conditions, nastier traffic conditions, more pollution (in general), far more restrictive environments for small business owners, excessive taxation, a more restrictive set of rules/laws on one's personal conduct, etc.

      • because he remembers working as a computer tech and the singular "restrictive regulation" he experienced in 8 years was when he hauled a bunch of computers to the dump and they made him drive it to a special section so it wouldn't contaminate the ground water. That, sir or madam, is your "Burdensome Regulations" in a nutshell. They barely register with small businesses. Now, _big_ businesses who would like to build factories like they have in China that kill everyone without cancer resistant genes (google "

    • move to a left leaning state. The trouble is, they tend to be nicer places to live (go figure) so they're expensive. And no, it's not all the Taxes and burdensome regulations. It's all the people moving there to escape the crap our crummy two party political system and antiquated Senate & Presidential elections force down their throats. Seriously, only in America can a majority of Americans vote against a guy and he still wins. At least in North Korea they have the courtesy to fix the elections for real.

      The system is meant to provide states with less population a more equal-footing in electing the president. That way the President isn't as influenced by the larger States, ignoring the smaller ones.

  • States deciding the issue for themselves is exactly the kind of thing Trump expected would happen, so this isn't any kind of resistance.

    As a Californian, I hope Trump stays consistent with the state's rights theme and allows my state to continue setting our own auto emissions standards [nytimes.com] which 13 other states have adopted.

  • Opt-in consent = signing a subscriber agreement.

  • The rule hadn't yet taken effect. Interesting how stuff like this apparently was of no importance to Seattle until they saw an opportunity to "oppose" Trump.

  • It's nice they passed this for those living in Seattle, although I doubt it will do much good.

    How I see it playing out:

    Option 1: 1TB usage cap, 150Mb/s speeds and we don't sell your online habits for just $99.00 / month.
    Option 2: 1TB usage cap, 150Mb/s speeds and we can* sell your online data for just $79.99 / month.

    * = bundling your data with others data and selling in bulk since they can't legally sell individual data. Still trivial to determine what data belongs to who when cross-referenced with other

