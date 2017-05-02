Senate Republicans Introduce Anti-Net Neutrality Legislation (thehill.com) 12
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Hill: Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) introduced a bill Monday to nullify the Federal Communications Commission's net neutrality rules. "Few areas of our economy have been as dynamic and innovative as the internet," Lee said in a statement. "But now this engine of growth is threatened by the Federal Communications Commission's 2015 Open Internet Order, which would put federal bureaucrats in charge of engineering the Internet's infrastructure." Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), and James Inhofe (R-Okla.) co-sponsored Lee's bill. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai introduced his own plan last week to curb significant portions of the 2015 net neutrality rules that Lee's bill aims to abolish. Pai's more specific tack is focused on moving the regulatory jurisdiction of broadband providers back to the Federal Trade Commission, instead of the FCC, which currently regulates them.
I have no idea what party the one belongs to that issued this letter here [senate.gov]. But it was the first time I saw a senator actually write something sensible about "this computer stuff".
Clean up your own act before you try to mess with the rest of the internet, will ya?
I see a lot of failed red states with Republican governors that receive more money from the federal government than they submit in taxes on that list.
"this engine of growth is threatened by the Federal Communications Commission's 2015 Open Internet Order, which would put federal bureaucrats in charge of engineering the Internet's infrastructure."
What a load of doublespeak bollocks.
Either the person who wrote that is lying or they have no idea what the Internet is.
http://theoatmeal.com/blog/net... [theoatmeal.com]
Up is down! Left is Right! Freedom is servitude!
Again, this is another case where these people are being paid to misunderstand the situation because it profits someone else much more if they do. The sad part is that they've been put in a position of power. Hopefully this bill never makes it out of committee, let alone gets scheduled for a vote.
Sounds like Ajit wasn't invited to the latest meeting at Mt. Doom.