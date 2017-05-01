Trump is Launching a New Tech Group To 'Transform and Modernize' the US Govt (recode.net) 48
President Donald Trump announced on Monday he has signed an executive order creating a new technology council to "transfer and modernize" the U.S. government's IT systems. From a report: The gathering is part of a new effort, called the American Technology Council, commissioned by Trump in an executive order signed this morning. The effort seeks to bring leading government officials together with Silicon Valley's top minds in order to "transform and modernize" the aging federal bureaucracy "and how it uses and delivers information." Trump isn't the first sitting U.S. president to look to Silicon Valley in an attempt to bring government into the digital age. His predecessor, former President Barack Obama, similarly launched efforts like the U.S. Digital Service, which the administration billed at the time as a "startup at the White House" that sought to pair tech experts with federal agencies that needed help. Over 20 technology chief executives will attend meetings at the White House in early June to talk about improving government information technology, the report adds.
Got et by a swamp gator.
Yep. The problem isn't that the government isn't "digital" enough, the problem is that it's run by people who wouldn't recognize the scientific method if it was served to them on a plate with a sprig of parsley on top.
If he goes to Silicon Valley all he'll find is a bunch of people who want to sell him a lot of useless new computers+software under a lucrative government contract.
I worry about government use of modified public cloud services. We should ban government from using pure cloud solutions because the companies can hold the government hostage with the "big off switch". The gov needs to control the DataCenters that run the operations that citizens rely on.
And so we should continue to host internally on IIS servers using Access and Visual Basic front ends?
Next, you'll be advocating we keep COBOL.
Or Lotus Notes.
Get real. I mean modernize but keep control. For os and database systems we have enough good people in government to form a Linux distribution and an open source database platform and come up with a total open fips compliant workflow that can run anywhere there's a hyypvisor.
Then throw a team at forking open stack as the base and adding all the things gov needs, then have darpa build a standardized hardware platform and then manufacture the damn things by the container full.
This is less of a concern. The cloud infrastructure used by the gov is for the most part, a completely separate infrastructure from the regular cloud setup the rest of us use. They have already gone through the FISMA compliance process, and their are agreements in place to try to mitigate your concerns.
As for being held hostage, well that happens in gov owned and operated datacenters too. Most government entities use contractors still to manage or build/maintain applications.
Let the filling of the Feeding Trough begin (Score:5, Insightful)
Said the CEO of Oracle: what ya need there is a collection of giant databases...and cloud, let there be cloud
Said the CEO of Microsoft: what ya need there is a PC or MS compatible computing thing on every desk...and cloud, let there be cloud
Said the CEO of Apple: what ya need there is a collection of iThings for instant communication...errr..with the cloud, let there be cloud
Said the CEO of IBM: what ya need there is a Watson AI Cloudy Thingy in every agency...more cloud for every one
etc.
etc.
etc.
So it just could be that Trump has cloudy judgement.
That's what happens when you get a bunch of blind men and an elephant. [wikipedia.org]
Coincidence? Probably not. (Score:5, Funny)
The story immediately preceding this one is titled "There's No Good Way To Kill a Bad Idea." I see a theme emerging here, and feel like running for cover. Very fast.
Well it obviously worked so well when Obama did it that we need to do it again.
Frankly this just sounds more like both political parties have figured out how to get silicon valley onboard to justify taking their lobbying dollars.
TBH, this is another "Trump is evil" post, doing exactly the same thing Obama did to praise. See, Obama good, Trump evil for doing exactly the same thing.
This is why 1/2 of America doesn't take the whiny left seriously any more. The left has no ideas left, and all they have is "RACIST, SEXIST, MISOGYNY" chants and rioting.
A "royal" regime (Score:5, Insightful)
put all your family and friends into key positions...
From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_government_of_the_United_States :
"The President presides over the executive branch of the federal government, an organization numbering about 5 million people,
..."
So you're whining about two positions, his daughter and son-in-law, that could be questionable out of five million? It's really hard to take you people seriously.
Congress passed an anti-nepotism law after JFK appointed his brother to attorney general to prevent future administrations from appointing family members to positions in the government. Just like most reform laws from the last 50 years, Trump is ignoring that one too.
http://time.com/4574971/donald-trump-transition-jared-kushner-legal-anti-nepotism-law/ [time.com]
It's really hard to take you people seriously.
If Hillary was POTUS and she appointed Chelsea as a special adviser, the Republicans would be screaming for impeachment.
Some of Trump's other ways to "modernize" government, based on recent statements and actions:
1. Libel laws should be adjusted making it illegal to mock or contradict the US President.
2. Laws on disclosure, conflicts of interest, or dealings with foreign powers should be repealed.
3. Any news organization determined to be promulgating Fake News as determined by the Chief Executive or the Ministry of Truth should be shut down. In the spirit of item #1, this includes annoying venues such as the Onion or Saturda
Maybe, but more than most (Score:3)
Ironic you should say that when most of the "credentialed and qualified" folks believe in fantasies like "Syrian moderate rebels" who are positioned to turn Syria in some sort of Switzerland in the Middle East. By any reasonable measure, Trump is showing far more discernment so far in foreign policy.
Your argument sounds like most liberals who puff themselves up on their perception of their own intelligence.
It's like . . . (Score:3)
Start with the EPA! (Score:3)
We don't need no stinking EPA website. It just confuses people. Too much information.
Let's simplify government!
https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
It should be easy (Score:2)
Just like fixing healthcare and the tax code revising the entire IT infrastructure for the federal government should be easy right?
