NSA Halts Collection of Americans' Emails About Foreign Targets

The NSA is stopping one of the most disputed forms of its warrantless surveillance program (alternative source), one in which it collects Americans' emails and texts to and from people overseas and that mention a foreigner under surveillance, NYTimes reports on Friday citing officials familiar with the matter. From the report: National security officials have argued that such surveillance is lawful and helpful in identifying people who might have links to terrorism, espionage or otherwise are targeted for intelligence-gathering. The fact that the sender of such a message would know an email address or phone number associated with a surveillance target is grounds for suspicion, these officials argued. [...] The N.S.A. made the change to resolve problems it was having complying with special rules imposed by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in 2011 to protect Americans' privacy. For technical reasons, the agency ended up collecting messages sent and received domestically as a byproduct of such surveillance, the officials said.
And considering that they were copying this shit for YEARS before they were "found out", what's the likelihood that they're "really" going to stop?
I believe them 100% because they've never lied to the public before. Or the courts. Or Congress. Why wouldn't you take them at their word?
I believe them. I believe that they will stop collecting and archiving these emails.
I don't for a moment believe that they wont:
a) continue scanning everything you do
b) have ISPs and Telecom companies hold the emails *ahem* metadata for years to come
c) continue the process of sending NSA letters with no oversight to targets who have no say in their privacy.
Why should the NSA collect a second copy?
The copy they collected from all American's email should be sufficient.
