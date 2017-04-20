FCC Takes First Step Toward Allowing More Broadcast TV Mergers (theverge.com) 16
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: In a divided vote today, the Federal Communications Commission took steps that could lead to more consolidation among TV broadcasters, reducing the number of sources of local news. Today's changes revolve around the media ownership cap -- a limit on how many households a TV or radio broadcaster is allowed to reach. The rules are meant to promote diversity of media ownership, giving consumers access to different content and viewpoints. The cap currently prevents a company from reaching no more than 39 percent of U.S. households with broadcast TV. Large broadcasters hate the cap because it prevents them from getting even bigger. And since Trump took office and Ajit Pai was named chairman of the FCC, they've been lobbying to have it revised. The FCC's vote today starts to do that. First, it reinstates a rule known as the "UHF discount," which lets broadcasters have a bigger reach in areas where they use a certain type of technology. And second, it starts plans to revisit and raise the media ownership cap.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
They use the TV as a monitor?! What are they using, Amigas?
Re: (Score:2)
When I want to do real work, I have a Linux laptop.
Re: (Score:1)
You see, that's the old annoying oligopoly set. How we have a new annoying oligopoly set.
Re: (Score:3)
I've watched two f1 races and that's it this month.
That's what I do miss after I cut the cord; F1, BBC (news and Dr. Who) and college football. Aside from those three items, I honestly can't think of anything else I miss by not having tv. What I do remember is constantly flipping through channels either trying to find something to watch, or avoiding commercials.
If ESPN would broadcast college football without one having to be subscribed to a cable company, I would be very happy.
MSM (Score:2)
/. , ESPN, IMDb, it really doesn't matter (Score:2)
This is definitely news (Score:3)
for the four people who still watch and trust anything on Television.