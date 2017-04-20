Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


FCC Takes First Step Toward Allowing More Broadcast TV Mergers (theverge.com) 16

Posted by BeauHD from the less-is-more dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: In a divided vote today, the Federal Communications Commission took steps that could lead to more consolidation among TV broadcasters, reducing the number of sources of local news. Today's changes revolve around the media ownership cap -- a limit on how many households a TV or radio broadcaster is allowed to reach. The rules are meant to promote diversity of media ownership, giving consumers access to different content and viewpoints. The cap currently prevents a company from reaching no more than 39 percent of U.S. households with broadcast TV. Large broadcasters hate the cap because it prevents them from getting even bigger. And since Trump took office and Ajit Pai was named chairman of the FCC, they've been lobbying to have it revised. The FCC's vote today starts to do that. First, it reinstates a rule known as the "UHF discount," which lets broadcasters have a bigger reach in areas where they use a certain type of technology. And second, it starts plans to revisit and raise the media ownership cap.

  • For someone who railed against the "mainstream media", it's surprising that Trump would support a policy allowing the largest media companies to become even larger.
  • there's a Trump post within the top.

  • This is definitely news (Score:3)

    by nehumanuscrede ( 624750 ) on Thursday April 20, 2017 @07:27PM (#54273171)

    for the four people who still watch and trust anything on Television.

  • I have a home in Indio, the largest city in the Coachella Valley of California. It's mostly known for Palm Springs and the Coachella Music and Arts Festival. It's high profile, but not large, Two companies own all of the local broadcast TV stations. One owns ABC, CBS, Fox, and Telmundo stations. The other has NBC and CW. I suspect that they own Univision, but I'm not quite sure.

    That's it for diversity. We see the same news stories from the same reporters, often introduced by the same anchors. This is allowe

