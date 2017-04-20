President Trump Misses 90-Day Deadline To Appoint a Cybersecurity Team After Alleged Russian Hacking (politico.com) 53
From a report: President-elect Donald Trump was very clear: "I will appoint a team to give me a plan within 90 days of taking office," he said in January, after getting a U.S. intelligence assessment of Russian interference in last year's elections and promising to address cybersecurity. Thursday, Trump hits his 90-day mark. There is no team, there is no plan, and there is no clear answer from the White House on who would even be working on what. It's the latest deadline Trump's set and missed -- from the press conference he said his wife would hold last fall to answer questions about her original immigration process to the plan to defeat ISIS that he'd said would come within his first 30 days in office. Since his inauguration, Trump's issued a few tweets and promises to get to the bottom of Russian hacking -- and accusations of surveillance of Americans, himself included, by the Obama administration.
So... (Score:5, Insightful)
Who knew?
Re: (Score:1)
It is more sad that slashdot is bothering with headlines like this. Trump sucks, but does anyone actually care that he hasn't released a document about holding meetings?
Re: (Score:2)
Under the Russian interventions, every drone is aware his/her awareness was twisted by coordinated lies and "fake news" to create a 'scandal' that handed America to the elites
Don't believe me?
Find the Cabinet members who aren't 1%
Re: (Score:2)
Trump sucks, but does anyone actually care that he hasn't released a document about holding meetings?
I care even less about his wife's immigration status. As for ISIS, he does have a plan: American airpower + Kurdish and Shia ground forces. It is working well. Mosul has been taken, and Raqqa is likely to be taken within a few months.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Nobody on his staff realized just how complicated "The Cyber" really was, I suppose.
Re: (Score:2)
640 pages oughtta be enough for any bill (Score:1)
When T proclaimed, "Nobody knew healthcare could be so complicated" [cnn.com], I could hear the sound of 100-million face-palms. Foreheads all over had finger marks the next day.
Anyone surprised? (Score:4, Insightful)
Trump got into power by nothing but bluster. He isn't going to be able to deliver on more than 5% of what he promised on the campaign trail. With a Republican majority in the Senate and the House of Representatives he STILL couldn't repeal Obamacare. With the deck stacked entirely in his favor he still can't deliver.
America, you've been had.
Re: (Score:3)
About half of Congressional Republicans hate him with passion — and would rather collude with the opposition than with him.
As to the original point about being "surprised" — no. After Obama's failing to close Guantanamo for eight years (two of them with that deck really stacked in his favor), Presidents failing to deliver on their core promises does not surprise me one bit...
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
About half of Congressional Republicans hate him with passion — and would rather collude with the opposition than with him.
And why is that such a bad thing? In a responsible, reasonable government there should be collaboration between the ruling and opposition parties. How else do you expect to actually get things done that can actually last instead of just getting scrapped as soon as the next party comes into power? Sadly, in US politics these days if you are seen even eating in the same restaurant as someone from the other party you are vilified and torn down the next time you come up for re-election as a traitor to the pa
Re: (Score:2)
With the deck stacked entirely in his favor he still can't deliver.
I imagine many of his casino investors had the very same thought.
Re: (Score:3)
Now that said, any democrat who wasn't named Clinton would have wipe
Re: (Score:2)
Hell Jimmy Carter could have beaten him if he could have been talked into running.
Jimmy Carter's brain cancer would probably have beaten Trump
Re: (Score:2)
The only reason Trump was nominated was the R establishment saw this as a losing year.
If anyone but Hillary had been running, they would have just put up an establishment candidate, and almost certainly lost in the general.
Of course the Ds will take the exact WRONG lesson from this and pivot left. Giving Trump eight years.
Re: (Score:2)
Can we stop? (Score:2)
There is not a single person, anywhere, who actually expected him to even begin to deliver on this promise. He says whatever the hell he feels like saying in the moment and has absolutely no interest whatsoever in actually doing the work of running a country--then or now.
Please stop pretending otherwise. Things are bad enough without this layer of affectation.
Re: (Score:2)
This is funny as hell! (Score:1)
You really expected these people to keep their promises? Does everybody vote for them just so they can have something to complain about? Don't expect to be taken seriously when you consistently reelect over 95% of them. You reward them for lying, so I hope you don't expect them to stop doing so.
You mean Trump didn't keep his word?! (Score:2)
Continuous behaviors of ineptitude in the highest office of this land. With precedents like this being put in place, all of our future POTUS' don't even need to worry about lifting a finger in Washington.. You can just work on your golf game for four years on the taxpayer dime.
I knew it! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
2.9 million MORE votes is not lost, unless you think the 14th Amendment does not apply to the right to vote!!!
Re: (Score:1)
At last, we finally have undeniable proof that Donald J. Trump is a deep cover Russian agent sent here decades ago to hand the U.S. over to Russia! And to think, they called us all delusional, hysterical crackpots, with zero critical thinking skills, all throwing childish temper tantrums because our candidate lost a close election. The fools! Vindication is now ours!
Haha. Love it.
He has missed all of them. (Score:2)
Posted by a Mike Pence shadow account? (Score:2)
Your literal voting machines are being hacked (Score:1)
In case you thought it went away after November, the Russian teams (which operate all over, not just in Russia) are still hacking physical machines and networks in US elections.
This past week.
Still going on.
Machines don't just "happen" to "break" in precincts with black and brown voters in a massively higher percentage by "accident".
But, hey, not like this is important. If you don't mind living in a police state.
The only thing that works is paper ballots mailed in and counted on non-networked optical scanne
It's not his fault (Score:2)
Ya don't say (Score:1)
Trump? Plan? Surely you jest.
US Democracy has collapsed (Score:2)
I think the election of Trump has shown something. That the US Democracy has finally collapsed. The US may be able to get away with electing a Democrat next term at the end of this four years or not. But:
- We will never be able to remove the Conservative Majorities from Congress. The Conservative parties will commit whatever fraud is needed to stay in power, from vote rigging to stealing voting machines.
- We will see a persistent See-Saw of Corporate Democrat followed by Right Wing Republican, even if ten m